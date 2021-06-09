Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Copper rises on supply woes, firm demand outlook; China price curb fears weigh

06/09/2021 | 12:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HANOI, June 9 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Wednesday, supported by supply worries and promising demand outlook, but high factory gate prices in China raised concerns of price curbs by the government.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.1% to $9,972.50 a tonne by 0346 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.6% to 71,840 yuan ($11,234.48) a tonne.

"Demand is still good over there (in China), but the extra demand that would push spot premiums higher and cause the arbitrage to open is not there," said Anna Stablum, a commodities broker at Marex Spectron.

"But few dare to go short on the long-term supply issues and great demand expectations from "green economy"... thus, prices will be stuck around here for a bit longer."

Socialist Pedro Castillo, who had pledged a tax overhaul on mining in Peru, was in the lead on Tuesday in the country's presidential elections, while a proposed royalty bill and labour strikes at some of BHP Group's mines could hinder Chilean supply.

However, Chinese May factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace in over 12 years on surging commodity prices, raising fear of government price curbs.

"It's not an easy balancing act for the Chinese government to keep factory owners in business by having margins that make it worthwhile producing, while not putting too much burden on consumers where sentiment is still fragile after the global pandemic," Stablum added.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME nickel advanced 1% to $18,120 a tonne, while ShFE nickel climbed 2% to 133,130 yuan a tonne, ShFE lead rose 2.5% to 15,390 yuan a tonne and ShFE tin jumped 2.3% to 208,940 yuan a tonne.

* Yangshan copper premium <SMM-CUYP-CN> fell to $26 a tonne, its lowest since February 2016 and 77% lower from May 2020, indicating weak demand for imported metal into China.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 6.3946 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP 0.21% 48.85 End-of-day quote.15.13%
GOLD 0.02% 1893.9 Delayed Quote.0.04%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.10% 1104.2736 Delayed Quote.0.20%
SILVER 0.12% 27.65 Delayed Quote.5.90%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.12% 6.3907 Delayed Quote.-1.49%
All news about BHP GROUP
12:30aBHP  : Copper rises on supply woes, firm demand outlook; China price curb fears ..
RE
12:05aBHP  : Spence copper mine workers in Chile to extend talks for two days - union
RE
06/08Copper rises on supply disruption fears in Peru, Chile
RE
06/08REFILE-Australian shares hit record high on miners boost; NZ climbs
RE
06/08BHP  : Rethinking education beyond the pandemic
PU
06/08BHP  : Seven-day payments for small local and indigenous businesses
PU
06/08LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 lifted by miners, travel stocks; earnings shine
RE
06/08Miners should target smaller deposits for clean energy era -PwC
RE
06/08Global mining trade group's members report 44 deaths in 2020
RE
06/08Global mining trade group's members report 44 deaths in 2020
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 56 870 M - -
Net income 2021 14 738 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 481 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 6,89%
Capitalization 175 B 175 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,21x
EV / Sales 2022 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 31 589
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 38,75 $
Last Close Price 37,42 $
Spread / Highest target 26,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mike Henry CEO, CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP15.13%175 943
RIO TINTO PLC12.27%144 653
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC30.05%55 378
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.41%36 545
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)46.91%19 523
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED25.02%13 227