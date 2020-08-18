Log in
BHP Group    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/18
39.65 AUD   -0.53%
04:54pEnergy Down As Investors Hedge On Demand View -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02:55pOil steadies as demand fears offset high OPEC+ compliance
RE
Energy Down As Investors Hedge On Demand View -- Energy Roundup

08/18/2020 | 04:54pm EDT

Shares of energy companies fell as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for fuel demand.

Stimulus talks appear to be deadlocked in Washington, D.C.

Natural-gas futures rose to their highest level since December as weather forecasts showed heat will linger in many parts of the U.S. through August.

California is experiencing rolling blackouts because of overwhelming electricity demand related to excessive heat.

BHP Group, one of the world's largest miners, said it would seek to exit the thermal coal business, potentially increasing demand for natural gas and liquefied natural gas among power plants worldwide. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 895 M - -
Net income 2020 8 521 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 807 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,4x
Yield 2020 3,14%
Capitalization 186 B 135 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,61x
EV / Sales 2021 4,79x
Nbr of Employees 28 926
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 26,58 $
Last Close Price 39,65 $
Spread / Highest target -20,0%
Spread / Average Target -33,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Henry CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP1.88%135 545
RIO TINTO PLC6.23%104 988
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-11.07%31 234
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.32%20 744
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC70.21%12 569
FRESNILLO PLC95.49%12 079
