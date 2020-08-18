Energy Down As Investors Hedge On Demand View -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for fuel demand.

Stimulus talks appear to be deadlocked in Washington, D.C.

Natural-gas futures rose to their highest level since December as weather forecasts showed heat will linger in many parts of the U.S. through August.

California is experiencing rolling blackouts because of overwhelming electricity demand related to excessive heat.

BHP Group, one of the world's largest miners, said it would seek to exit the thermal coal business, potentially increasing demand for natural gas and liquefied natural gas among power plants worldwide.

