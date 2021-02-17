Log in
Rio Tinto declares bumper dividend on sky-high iron ore, profit beat

02/17/2021 | 02:56am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Rio Tinto mine in Boron, California

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Rio Tinto on Wednesday reported its best annual earnings since 2011 and declared a record final dividend, after iron ore prices surged on strong demand from top consumer China's aggressive investments in infrastructure.

The global miner handed back a large part of that windfall to shareholders, as did peer BHP Group earlier this week, in what analysts and fund managers said was a strong result that beat expectations.

"We have earned a lot of money last year," said Chief Executive Officer Jakob Stausholm, who moved into the top job last month.

"But we have also done a lot of deleveraging in the year and we are down to now having less than $1 billion of net debt. So it's difficult to argue that we should hold back on dividends," Stausholm told a media briefing.

Underlying earnings rose to $12.45 billion for the year ended Dec. 31 from $10.37 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' estimates of $12.02 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The global miner declared a record final dividend of $3.09 per share, higher than the $2.31 per share in 2019, and announced a special dividend payout of 93 cents a share.

China's infrastructure focus pushed its imports of the steel making commodity to a record high in 2020 and spurred a more than 50% jump in prices, while miners are now poised to benefit from an expected rebound in the global economy from the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

Brenton Saunders, a portfolio manager at Pendal Group, said it was a solid result with a big beat on dividend expectations like peer BHP.

"Let's not kid ourselves, the biggest part of this result is still strong commodity prices," Saunders said.

Costs are in check and they are paying out a lot of what they are making, compared to the peak of the last commodity cycle, he added.

Rio's half-year dividend plus special dividend was $6.5 billion compared to BHP's $5.1 billion payout. Peer Fortescue Metals Group Ltd reports on Thursday.

The peak of the last commodity cycle a decade ago was marked by cost overruns at big global miners and overpayments for poor assets that were later followed by multi-billion dollar writedowns.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton and Sonali Paul in Melbourne, and Shashwat Awasthi and Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Christian Schmollinger)

By Melanie Burton


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP 2.73% 47 End-of-day quote.10.77%
RIO TINTO GROUP 2.97% 123.05 End-of-day quote.8.10%
RIO TINTO PLC 1.20% 6260 Delayed Quote.14.44%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 53 136 M - -
Net income 2021 13 261 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 458 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 6,32%
Capitalization 173 B 174 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,44x
EV / Sales 2022 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 31 589
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 34,98 $
Last Close Price 36,36 $
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target -3,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mike Henry CEO, CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP10.77%173 909
RIO TINTO PLC14.44%141 775
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.25%52 961
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.08%34 891
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC-4.48%10 734
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED8.36%10 544
