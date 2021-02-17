Rio Tinto declares bumper dividend on sky-high iron ore, profit beat

The global miner handed back a large part of that windfall to shareholders, as did peer BHP Group earlier this week, in what analysts and fund managers said was a strong result that beat expectations.

"We have earned a lot of money last year," said Chief Executive Officer Jakob Stausholm, who moved into the top job last month.

"But we have also done a lot of deleveraging in the year and we are down to now having less than $1 billion of net debt. So it's difficult to argue that we should hold back on dividends," Stausholm told a media briefing.

Underlying earnings rose to $12.45 billion for the year ended Dec. 31 from $10.37 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' estimates of $12.02 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The global miner declared a record final dividend of $3.09 per share, higher than the $2.31 per share in 2019, and announced a special dividend payout of 93 cents a share.

China's infrastructure focus pushed its imports of the steel making commodity to a record high in 2020 and spurred a more than 50% jump in prices, while miners are now poised to benefit from an expected rebound in the global economy from the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

Brenton Saunders, a portfolio manager at Pendal Group, said it was a solid result with a big beat on dividend expectations like peer BHP.

"Let's not kid ourselves, the biggest part of this result is still strong commodity prices," Saunders said.

Costs are in check and they are paying out a lot of what they are making, compared to the peak of the last commodity cycle, he added.

Rio's half-year dividend plus special dividend was $6.5 billion compared to BHP's $5.1 billion payout. Peer Fortescue Metals Group Ltd reports on Thursday.

The peak of the last commodity cycle a decade ago was marked by cost overruns at big global miners and overpayments for poor assets that were later followed by multi-billion dollar writedowns.

