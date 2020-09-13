Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  BHP Group    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shell halts offshore drilling as U.S. Gulf Coast braces for hurricane

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/13/2020 | 12:49pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is seen at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw

Royal Dutch Shell Plc began shutting some of its offshore drilling operations on Sunday in preparation for Tropical Storm Sally, forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall on Tuesday, the company said.

Shell's offshore production was unchanged and all personnel remained on production platforms, company spokeswoman Cynthia Babski said.

Energy producers and communities along the U.S. Gulf Coast organized evacuations of residents and offshore workers on Sunday as they prepared for the second hurricane strike in less than a month.

However, one firm, BHP does not plan to take workers from offshore facilities, a company spokeswoman said on Sunday.

Tropical Storm Sally strengthened as it crept up the warm waters of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, carrying winds that could reach 90 miles per hour (145 kph) ahead of landfall on Tuesday, forecasters said.

It was about 280 miles (450 km) east-southeast from the mouth of the Mississippi River and moving at 13 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT), its sustained winds had increased to 60 mph (95 kph), the NHC said.

Chevron Corp. and Murphy Oil Corp on Saturday began evacuations from offshore production platforms, spokespeople said. Chevron's Pascagoula, Mississippi, refinery was implementing storm preparedness procedures, the company said.

Other oil producers with drilling rigs and platforms in the area said they were monitoring the storm and prepared to take action as needed.

U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore oil production provides about 17% of U.S. crude oil and 5% of U.S. natural gas production. As much as 1.5 million barrels per day of oil output was shut last month as Hurricane Laura tore through the Gulf of Mexico.

Louisiana on Saturday declared a state of emergency and the city of New Orleans ordered a Sunday 6 p.m. CDT evacuation for residents outside the city's protective levees. Coastal Grand Isle also issued its third evacuation since July.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba and Gary McWilliams; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Nick Zieminski)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP -1.16% 36.55 End-of-day quote.-6.09%
CHEVRON CORPORATION -0.59% 77.69 Delayed Quote.-35.53%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.35% 39.79 Delayed Quote.-39.85%
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION 0.10% 10.03 Delayed Quote.-62.57%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC -0.92% 11.886 Delayed Quote.-54.57%
WTI 0.12% 37.296 Delayed Quote.-39.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BHP GROUP
12:49pShell halts offshore drilling as U.S. Gulf Coast braces for hurricane
RE
12:23pBHP : No plans to evacuate offshore facilities due to tropical storm
RE
06:03aU.S. Gulf Coast prepares for second hurricane in a month
RE
09/12Oil producers evacuate U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms as storm brews
RE
09/12Second hurricane in a month takes aim at U.S. Gulf Coast
RE
09/12Oil producers evacuate U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms as storm brews
RE
09/11FACTBOX : Australian resource projects in focus after sacred site destruction
RE
09/11Rio Tinto bows to pressure over cave blast as CEO, executives exit
RE
09/11BHP : Investor and analyst briefing Q&A transcript – session 2
PU
09/11BHP : Investor and analyst briefing Q&A transcript – session 1
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 895 M - -
Net income 2020 8 521 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 807 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
Yield 2020 4,67%
Capitalization 125 B 125 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,20x
EV / Sales 2021 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 28 926
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 28,53 $
Last Close Price 26,61 $
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Henry CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP-6.09%125 387
RIO TINTO PLC10.86%106 409
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-10.46%30 690
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.14.58%21 699
FRESNILLO PLC111.18%12 735
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC68.12%12 116
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group