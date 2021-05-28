Strike at BHP's Chile copper mine continues, union opposes substitute workers

SANTIAGO, May 28 (Reuters) - A strike by a union of remote
operations workers at BHP's Escondida and Spence copper mines in
Chile entered its second day on Friday, as the company uses
replacement workers to ensure continued production, a union
leader told Reuters.
The 200-member union runs BHP's Integrated Operations
Center, which remotely manages pits and cathode and concentrator
plants from Santiago.
The union's secretary, Robert Robles, told Reuters that
members would continue to hold demonstrations in Santiago. He
said the company, meanwhile, was placing substitute workers in
the mines located in northern Chile, a move that the union
opposes.
"Complaints were filed with the Labor Directorate for
violation of the right to strike and anti-union practices," he
told Reuters.
BHP has not responded to requests about the status of its
operations after the start of the strike.
The strike, which impacts Escondida, the world's largest
copper mine, began on Thursday after efforts to ink a labor
contract with the company's management fell through, fueling
uncertainty over the global supply of the red metal.
The walk-off also marks the first by remote operations
workers at the Escondida mine, testing the company's resiliency
to labor action in an era when more work is automated or
off-site.
For its part, the powerful, much larger union of on-site
workers at Escondida showed its support for the remote workers,
and criticized recent labor reforms that have allowed companies
to temporarily replace staff during strikes.
"There is no right to an effective strike for them, a
situation that affects a large part of Chilean workers," the
union in a statement.
The much larger union of on-site workers is also set to
begin collective bargaining for a new contract in the coming
weeks, and have warned they are bracing for a prolonged strike.
The tensions come as copper prices have spiked amid soaring
demand as the world's largest economies recover, giving unions
in the world's top copper producer Chile additional leverage as
they enter key labor negotiations.
(Reporting by Fabian Cmbero, writing by Hugh Bronstein and Dave
Sherwood
Editing by Marguerita Choy and Nick Zieminski)