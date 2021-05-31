Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Strike enters fifth day at 2 BHP copper mines in Chile

05/31/2021 | 02:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANTIAGO, May 31 (Reuters) - A strike by workers for BHP's Escondida and Spence copper mines in Chile entered its fifth day on Monday, as the union awaited a decision by labor authorities over whether substitute workers the company called in are legal, a union leader told Reuters.

The 200-member union, which runs BHP's Integrated Operations Center in Santiago, walked off the job last Thursday. Global miner BHP subsequently called in substitute workers keep the mine running, a move the union said violated their right to an effective strike.

"We are waiting for the audits in the DT to address the issue of replacements," said Jessica Orellana, president of the guild. She told Reuters that there had been no move to return to talks with BHP.

Workers for the union are considered contractors by BHP, which has raised questions about whether substitute workers can be hired to replace them during a strike. Chilean labor law in some cases forbids such replacements.

BHP told Reuters in a brief statement that both Spence and Escondida "have adopted contingency plans to maintain its operations, always fully respecting the legal framework governing collective bargaining."

The strike at Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, and at the smaller Spence comes as copper prices have spiked amid soaring demand as the world's largest economies revive following more than a year of coronavirus-induced stagnation. The rising prices have given additional leverage to organized labor at Chile's sprawling copper mines.

Since the start of the strike, BHP has not reported on the status of production at either of its operations.

The remote operations workers have held small protests in Santiago since walking off the job.

A separate union of workers at the Spence mine also rejected a contract offer by BHP late last week, and will enter a final round of government-mediated talks in a bid to stave off its own strike, union president Ronald Salcedo told Reuters.

The much larger union of on-site workers at Escondida is also set to begin collective bargaining for a new contract in the coming weeks, and have warned they are bracing for a prolonged strike. (Reporting by Fabian Cmbero, writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP -0.64% 47.85 End-of-day quote.12.77%
GOLD 0.05% 1904.84 Delayed Quote.0.25%
GUILD HOLDINGS COMPANY 0.32% 15.7 Delayed Quote.-7.32%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.64% 1109.281 Delayed Quote.0.54%
SILVER 0.16% 27.974 Delayed Quote.5.97%
All news about BHP GROUP
02:02pBHP  : Strike enters fifth day at 2 BHP copper mines in Chile
RE
05/30Australia shares track Wall Street higher, bullion shines
RE
05/28Strike at BHP's Chile copper mine continues, union opposes substitute workers
RE
05/28LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 flat as losses in miners, energy stocks offset ..
RE
05/28Australia shares close at record high on mining, energy boost
RE
05/28BHP  : Win for CFMMEU against employer for breach of enterprise agreement clause..
AQ
05/28BHP  : Copper rises on Biden's budget plans, Chile supply threat
RE
05/27Copper rises on reports of Biden's budget plans, Chile supply threat
RE
05/27Australia shares eye best week since early-April; miners lead gains
RE
05/27Chile royalty bill could risk 1 mln T of future copper output, Goldman Sachs ..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 56 832 M - -
Net income 2021 14 683 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 446 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 5,38%
Capitalization 223 B 172 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,06x
EV / Sales 2022 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 31 589
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 38,72 $
Last Close Price 47,85 $
Spread / Highest target -1,08%
Spread / Average Target -19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mike Henry CEO, CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP12.77%172 886
RIO TINTO PLC10.86%142 388
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC29.31%55 078
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.64%37 298
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)43.21%19 032
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED29.00%13 176