Strike enters fifth day at 2 BHP copper mines in Chile

SANTIAGO, May 31 (Reuters) - A strike by workers for BHP's
Escondida and Spence copper mines in Chile entered its fifth day
on Monday, as the union awaited a decision by labor authorities
over whether substitute workers the company called in are legal,
a union leader told Reuters.
The 200-member union, which runs BHP's Integrated Operations
Center in Santiago, walked off the job last Thursday. Global
miner BHP subsequently called in substitute workers
keep the mine running, a move the union said violated their
right to an effective strike.
"We are waiting for the audits in the DT
to address the issue of replacements," said Jessica Orellana,
president of the guild. She told Reuters that there had been no
move to return to talks with BHP.
Workers for the union are considered contractors by BHP,
which has raised questions about whether substitute workers can
be hired to replace them during a strike. Chilean labor law in
some cases forbids such replacements.
BHP told Reuters in a brief statement that both Spence and
Escondida "have adopted contingency plans to maintain its
operations, always fully respecting the legal framework
governing collective bargaining."
The strike at Escondida, the world's largest copper mine,
and at the smaller Spence comes as copper prices have spiked
amid soaring demand as the world's largest economies revive
following more than a year of coronavirus-induced stagnation.
The rising prices have given additional leverage to organized
labor at Chile's sprawling copper mines.
Since the start of the strike, BHP has not reported on the
status of production at either of its operations.
The remote operations workers have held small protests in
Santiago since walking off the job.
A separate union of workers at the Spence mine also rejected
a contract offer by BHP late last week, and will enter a final
round of government-mediated talks in a bid to stave off its own
strike, union president Ronald Salcedo told Reuters.
The much larger union of on-site workers at Escondida is
also set to begin collective bargaining for a new contract in
the coming weeks, and have warned they are bracing for a
prolonged strike.
(Reporting by Fabian Cmbero, writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing
by David Gregorio)