Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  BHP Group    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 01/04
43.06 AUD   +1.48%
05:53pBHP : Trump to approve land swap for Rio Tinto's Resolution Copper project
RE
11:11aEuropean ADRs Move Higher in Monday Trading
MT
06:37aBHP : Jefferies Reiterates BHP at Buy, Boosts PT
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Trump to approve land swap for Rio Tinto's Resolution Copper project

01/04/2021 | 05:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's outgoing administration plans to approve a controversial land swap needed for Rio Tinto Ltd and partners to build an Arizona copper mining project that Native American tribes say will destroy sites of cultural and religious value.

The move further escalates the growing global clash between indigenous groups, who are increasingly vocal about the need to preserve historical lands, and mining companies eager to produce more copper for electric vehicles and other green technologies.

The U.S. Forest Service will publish a final environmental impact statement for the mine on Jan. 15, a necessary step to complete the land exchange, said Tom Torres, acting supervisor of the Tonto National Forest, where the mine would be built.

Publication will come five days before Trump is replaced by President-elect Joe Biden, who has not spoken publicly about the project but promised Arizona tribal leaders in October that they would "have a seat at the table" in his administration.

Rio Tinto said it is "is committed to ongoing engagement with the Forest Service" once Biden is president, as well as with "with tribes and the community to continue shaping the project and building programs that protect Native American cultural heritage and help diversify the local economy."

Officials from the San Carlos Apache Tribe and the Biden campaign could not immediately be reached for comment.

Publication of the final report is a technical requirement for the land swap, which dates back to 2014, when former President Barack Obama approved the process. The government must, within 90 days, swap the land above the copper reserve for acreage that Rio owns nearby.

Rio and partner BHP Group Ltd must still get construction permits for the mine, which the incoming Biden administration is likely to oppose or slow-walk, analysts say.

The tribe and their allies have vowed not to let the mine open and have already begun lobbying Biden to block construction permits. Some tribal members have said they will physically barricade themselves on the land to prevent the mine's construction.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By Ernest Scheyder


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACREAGE HOLDINGS, INC. 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
APACHE CORPORATION 4.09% 14.77 Delayed Quote.0.00%
BHP GROUP 1.48% 43.06 End-of-day quote.1.48%
RIO TINTO PLC 5.17% 5753 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about BHP GROUP
05:53pBHP : Trump to approve land swap for Rio Tinto's Resolution Copper project
RE
11:11aEuropean ADRs Move Higher in Monday Trading
MT
06:37aBHP : Jefferies Reiterates BHP at Buy, Boosts PT
MT
06:10aBHP GROUP : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
2020Australia shares close year of historic highs and lows little changed
RE
2020Australian shares track Wall Street declines; NZ flat
RE
2020Nova Royalty Adds Senior Copper Industry Executive Andrew Greville to Board
MT
2020Vale Joint Venture Samarco Mineracao Restarts Operations in Brazil, Five Year..
MT
2020BHP : Samarco Resumes Iron Pellet Operations in Brazil
MT
2020Australia shares gain ahead of Christmas as virus cases plateau; NZ at record..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 47 056 M - -
Net income 2021 11 889 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 912 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 4,10%
Capitalization 199 B 153 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,41x
EV / Sales 2022 4,52x
Nbr of Employees 31 589
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 32,84 $
Last Close Price 43,06 $
Spread / Highest target -9,55%
Spread / Average Target -23,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mike Henry CEO, CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP1.48%151 839
RIO TINTO PLC0.00%125 739
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC0.00%40 913
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.66.41%33 095
FRESNILLO PLC0.00%11 381
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC0.00%10 868
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ