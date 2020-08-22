Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  BHP Group    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/21
38.36 AUD   -0.93%
11:24aU.S. energy firms accelerate offshore evacuations as twin storms loom
RE
08/21BHP : to evacuate staff from two platforms as storms head to U.S. Gulf
RE
08/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. energy firms accelerate offshore evacuations as twin storms loom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/22/2020 | 11:24am EDT

HOUSTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producers on Saturday evacuated more workers from offshore Gulf of Mexico platforms as two tropical storms took aim at the major oil-producing region.

Storms Marco and Laura are poised to enter the Gulf early next week, with each forecast to make landfalls on the Gulf coast by mid-week. However, neither storm is expected to become a major hurricane and the forecast storm tracks cover a wide area. Storm Marco on Saturday is expected to become a category one hurricane with winds of at least 74 miles per hour (119 km) but faces wind-shear conditions that will limit development. Storm Laura is on a track to travel over Hispaniola and Cuba, and is likely to remain a tropical storm, said Matt Rogers, a meteorologist at Commodity Weather Group.

"We don't see the intensity and strengthening risk" to either storm, said Rogers, whose company advises energy and agricultural firms. The prospect of either becoming a damaging, category three storm is just 10%, he said. Unlike Hurricane Harvey, which struck the region three years ago, neither is expected to linger inland, reducing risk of coastal flooding.

Still, helicopters on Saturday were criss-crossing the Gulf of Mexico, ferrying workers off platforms in precautionary measures, said Tony Hermans, base manager at Bristow Galliano heliport in southern Louisiana. Scheduled evacuations will be completed by Sunday, he said.

U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore wells account for 17% of total U.S. crude oil production and 5% of total U.S. natural gas production. The region along the Texas to Mississippi coasts also accounts for 45% of total U.S. petroleum refining capacity.

BP, Royal Dutch Shell, BHP and Chevron each had begun removing personnel from offshore facilities. Occidental Petroleum and Louisiana Offshore Oil Port, a major oil export and import terminal, reported they had begun implementing weather procedures.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP -0.93% 38.36 End-of-day quote.-1.44%
BP PLC -1.23% 273.35 Delayed Quote.-42.04%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.32% 85.08 Delayed Quote.-29.40%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.29% 44.26 Delayed Quote.-32.06%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC -0.71% 12.586 Delayed Quote.-51.90%
WTI -1.45% 42.272 Delayed Quote.-30.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BHP GROUP
11:24aU.S. energy firms accelerate offshore evacuations as twin storms loom
RE
08/21BHP : to evacuate staff from two platforms as storms head to U.S. Gulf
RE
08/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/20Colombian coal mine Cerrejon's largest union votes to strike
RE
08/20Antofagasta earnings dive 22% on weaker copper, keeps dividend
RE
08/20Randall & Quilter to Acquire Insurance Subsidiary of BHP -- Deal Digest
DJ
08/19BHP : Alli and Temujin land dream jobs
PU
08/19SOUTH32 : Australia's South32 profit plunges, defers share buyback decision
RE
08/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 895 M - -
Net income 2020 8 521 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 807 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
Yield 2020 4,53%
Capitalization 80 867 M 80 899 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,16x
EV / Sales 2021 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 28 926
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 27,29 $
Last Close Price 27,46 $
Spread / Highest target 23,4%
Spread / Average Target -0,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Henry CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP-1.44%128 553
RIO TINTO PLC4.06%103 137
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-14.51%30 013
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.12.65%20 636
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC64.06%12 109
FRESNILLO PLC92.75%11 904
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group