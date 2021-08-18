Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/17
51.33 AUD   -1.42%
12:19aWoodside investors jittery on petroleum merger, BHP falls on listing change
RE
08/17BHP : 未来に向けた価値創造とポジショニング
PU
08/17BHP : Unnamed item
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Woodside investors jittery on petroleum merger, BHP falls on listing change

08/18/2021 | 12:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo for Woodside Petroleum, Australia's top independent oil and gas company, adorns a promotional poster on display at a briefing for investors in Sydney

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Shares in BHP Group Ltd. and Woodside Petroleum fell on Wednesday as investors digested details of the Perth-based oil and gas group's $40 billion merger with BHP's petroleum arm, with some questioning the value of the deal for Woodside.

While a 6% fall in BHP's share price was linked to a decision to end its UK dual listing, where its shares have traditionally traded at a large discount, a fall of up to 4% in Woodside reflected concerns about the expansion, they said.

"It may be difficult to get a vote across the line, with Woodside shareholders likely to question the value of the merger," said Jamie Hannah, deputy head of investments at Van Eck Australia, a shareholder in both BHP and Woodside.

"Woodside is one of the worst-performing companies within the energy sector globally post-COVID; the company doesn't yet have a strong mandate to enter a deal of such questionable value and this could further drag on Woodside's shares," he said.

BHP agreed to hive off its petroleum business to Woodside in a nil-premium merger, in return for new Woodside shares which will go to BHP shareholders, who will own 48% of the enlarged group.

The deal will make Woodside a top 10 global independent oil and gas producer, giving it oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico, gas in Trinidad and Tobago and ageing assets in Australia's Bass Strait, while doubling its stake in North West Shelf LNG.

However, it has raised concerns about the strategic sense of expanding in oil and taking on ageing gas assets with big decommissioning costs.

Investors said the fall in Woodside shares was also partly due to worries about an overhang of stock as BHP investors who want to get out of fossil fuels would look to dump the shares.

The stock was down 0.7% in afternoon trade, underperforming local rivals Santos and Oil Search, which were both up 1%.

Woodside's new chief executive, Meg O'Neill, said while investors were very familiar with BHP's Australian oil and gas assets, they did not appreciate the value of its Gulf of Mexico oil stakes - Mad Dog, Atlantis and Shenzi.

"Those are just first-class top-tier assets that will be very cash accretive to the merged company," O'Neill told Reuters.

Analysts were more upbeat about the long term, saying the deal would give Woodside more growth options, beyond its $12 billion Scarborough gas project and Pluto LNG expansion, and the company would benefit from strong cash generation at BHP's debt-free assets.

"It's a logical deal between the parties," said Argo Investments portfolio manager Andy Forster. "I do think ultimately shareholders will vote for it."

Woodside aims to put the deal to a vote in the second quarter of 2022.

Credit Suisse analyst Saul Kavonic said Woodside shareholders may be painted into a corner, noting that, as part of the deal, Woodside gave BHP an option to give up its stake in the Scarborough project for $1 billion if Woodside makes a final investment decision on the project by Dec. 15.

Woodside would then be the sole owner of Scarborough and have to fund the whole project by itself, which it currently cannot afford.

"Shareholders may have little choice but to vote the merger through because it would pose a serious balance sheet overhang," Kavonic said.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARGO INVESTMENTS LIMITED -1.33% 9.63 End-of-day quote.15.05%
ATLANTIS SE 0.62% 3.24 End-of-day quote.-79.26%
BHP GROUP -1.42% 51.33 End-of-day quote.20.98%
BHP GROUP PLC 3.52% 2351 Delayed Quote.22.49%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.08% 9.432 Delayed Quote.-17.33%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.35% 69.22 Delayed Quote.34.55%
OIL SEARCH LIMITED -1.04% 3.8 End-of-day quote.2.43%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD -2.12% 20.73 End-of-day quote.-8.84%
WTI 0.30% 66.77 Delayed Quote.41.25%
All news about BHP GROUP
12:19aWoodside investors jittery on petroleum merger, BHP falls on listing change
RE
08/17BHP : 未来に向けた価値創&#..
PU
08/17BHP : Unnamed item
PU
08/17Australia shares rise as upbeat earnings counter BHP slide
RE
08/17WOODSIDE PETROLEUM : Australia's Woodside shares drop on BHP petroleum merger
RE
08/17BHP : Aumentando valor y posicionándose para el futuro
PU
08/17BHP : Gerar valor e nos posicionar para o futuro
PU
08/17WOODSIDE PETROLEUM : Australia's Woodside shares drop on BHP petroleum merger
RE
08/17Canada's Nutrien confident in potash demand even with BHP's huge mine project
RE
08/17Woodside Petroleum Returns to 1st Half Profit, Lifts Dividend
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHP GROUP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 58 942 M - -
Net income 2021 15 440 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 394 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 8,03%
Capitalization 178 B 178 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,15x
EV / Sales 2022 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 31 589
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 37,24 $
Average target price 37,30 $
Spread / Average Target 0,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO, CFO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP20.98%179 232
RIO TINTO PLC0.16%127 817
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC36.46%56 993
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.68%36 482
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)82.72%24 279
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED21.21%12 141