Aluminium climbs as tight supply outweighs China demand worries

BEIJING, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices rebounded
on Tuesday, as declining inventories outweighed demand concerns
sparked by rare protests in several Chinese cities against
strict COVID-19 restrictions.
Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange
rose 1.1% to $2,387.5 a tonne by 0221 GMT after closing lower in
the previous session.
The most-traded January aluminium contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange climbed 2% to a five-month high of
19,070 yuan ($2,649.53) a tonne.
Aluminium stocks at LME warehouses dropped 2,575 tonnes to
503,700 tonnes on Monday. Inventories were down 14.2% from
587,100 tonnes on Oct. 26.
Aluminium inventories in warehouses monitored by the SHFE
declined 11.9% to 110,017 tonnes last Friday, the lowest since
February 2017.
Smelters in northern China are cutting output to reduce
pollution during the winter, while the resumption of plants
forced to go offline due to power issues has been slower than
expected, according to ANZ research.
The market outlook has also been clouded by weak demand in
China, with main consumption sectors such as transportation and
construction struggling from a slowing economy.
Among other metals, copper was up 0.7% at $8,014 a
tonne, zinc added 0.9% to $2,964 a tonne and lead
inched higher 0.2% to $2,118.5 a tonne.
Workers at Chile's Escondida mine accepted a new offer from
BHP Group Ltd and will not move forward with a strike
that had been planned for Monday and Wednesday, their union
said.
SHFE copper gained 0.8% to 65,050 yuan a tonne,
nickel advanced 1.6% to 195,740 yuan a tonne, zinc
was up 2% at 24,060 yuan a tonne, and tin
climbed 2.6% to 185,940 yuan a tonne.
($1 = 7.1975 yuan)
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)