Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:50 2022-11-28 pm EST
44.91 AUD   +2.31%
11/28Aluminium climbs as tight supply outweighs China demand worries
RE
11/28Labour turmoil sweeps Australia as inflation stirs 'spirit of anger'
RE
11/28Woodside Expects Fiscal Year 2023 Production of 180 Million-190 Million BOE
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Aluminium climbs as tight supply outweighs China demand worries

11/28/2022 | 09:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices rebounded on Tuesday, as declining inventories outweighed demand concerns sparked by rare protests in several Chinese cities against strict COVID-19 restrictions.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.1% to $2,387.5 a tonne by 0221 GMT after closing lower in the previous session.

The most-traded January aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 2% to a five-month high of 19,070 yuan ($2,649.53) a tonne.

Aluminium stocks at LME warehouses dropped 2,575 tonnes to 503,700 tonnes on Monday. Inventories were down 14.2% from 587,100 tonnes on Oct. 26.

Aluminium inventories in warehouses monitored by the SHFE declined 11.9% to 110,017 tonnes last Friday, the lowest since February 2017.

Smelters in northern China are cutting output to reduce pollution during the winter, while the resumption of plants forced to go offline due to power issues has been slower than expected, according to ANZ research.

The market outlook has also been clouded by weak demand in China, with main consumption sectors such as transportation and construction struggling from a slowing economy.

Among other metals, copper was up 0.7% at $8,014 a tonne, zinc added 0.9% to $2,964 a tonne and lead inched higher 0.2% to $2,118.5 a tonne.

Workers at Chile's Escondida mine accepted a new offer from BHP Group Ltd and will not move forward with a strike that had been planned for Monday and Wednesday, their union said.

SHFE copper gained 0.8% to 65,050 yuan a tonne, nickel advanced 1.6% to 195,740 yuan a tonne, zinc was up 2% at 24,060 yuan a tonne, and tin climbed 2.6% to 185,940 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 7.1975 yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED 2.35% 44.905 Delayed Quote.34.69%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 1.55% 151.6251 Real-time Quote.-16.24%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.80% 7.18669 Delayed Quote.13.98%
All news about BHP GROUP LIMITED
11/28Aluminium climbs as tight supply outweighs China demand worries
RE
11/28Labour turmoil sweeps Australia as inflation stirs 'spirit of anger'
RE
11/28Woodside Expects Fiscal Year 2023 Production of 180 Million-190 Million BOE
DJ
11/28BHP's Escondida Copper Mine Workers Approve Offer, Cancel Strike
MT
11/28Workers for Chile's Escondida mine accept BHP's offer and will not strike-union source
RE
11/28Workers for Chile's Escondida Mine accept BHP's offer and will not strike-union source
RE
11/27Australian shares drop on commodity weakness, China COVID woes
RE
11/25BHP Offer to Settle Dispute at Chilean Copper Mine Rejected by Workers
MT
11/25Australian shares end higher on hopes of slower Fed rate hikes
RE
11/24BHP Workers At Chilean Copper Mine Warn Of Strike After Rejecting Labor Dispute Settlem..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHP GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 53 035 M - -
Net income 2023 14 565 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,0x
Yield 2023 6,84%
Capitalization 149 B 149 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,86x
EV / Sales 2024 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 45 295
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart BHP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 29,32 $
Average target price 28,28 $
Spread / Average Target -3,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Edgar Basto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP LIMITED34.69%150 995
RIO TINTO PLC9.63%107 611
GLENCORE PLC43.57%85 400
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC5.22%47 021
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)61.27%41 593
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-22.62%28 634