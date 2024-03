March 18 (Reuters) - BHP Group confirmed on Monday that some contractors are being "demobilised" from the global miner's West Musgrave nickel and copper project in Western Australia, but said work on the mine is still ongoing.

The Australian Financial Review (AFR) reported on Sunday that BHP has stood down around a quarter of the workforce building at the West Musgrave project.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)