Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-07-21 am EDT
36.79 AUD   -0.86%
04:32aAustralian iron ore miners cautious on China's plan to centralise buying
RE
12:44aBHP : Community Complaints June 2022
PU
12:44aBHP : Community Complaints May 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australian iron ore miners cautious on China's plan to centralise buying

07/21/2022 | 04:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Photo of the logo of Fortescue Metals Group adorning their headquarters in Perth, Australia

SYDNEY/BEIJING (Reuters) - China's plan to centralise iron ore purchases has prompted questions whether the move could hit the bottomlines of global mining giants, such as Australia's Rio Tinto and BHP Group.

China, exposed to international prices of the steelmaking raw material as it must import nearly 80% of its annual consumption of about 1.2 billion tonnes, launched a new state-backed resources company on Tuesday.

The China Mineral Resources Group, with registered capital of 20 billion yuan ($3 billion), is tasked with investment in mining of minerals, as well as trading and purchasing, said Tianyancha, a Chinese online database of company information.

Global mining giants such as Rio, BHP and Fortescue Metals Group have refused to comment on the plans, but said there was no change in their relations with Chinese customers.

Fortescue supplies iron ore to customers under long-term contracts, Chief Executive Elizabeth Gaines said.

"We will continue to work closely with our customers and other key stakeholders in China to ... optimise our distribution channels to meet the needs of our long-standing customers and the Chinese steel industry," Gaines said. 

China accounted for 90% of Fortescue's revenue in the 2021 financial year.

The new company is expected to coordinate procurement of imported iron ore, develop domestic iron ore resources, and oversee development of mines overseas, the online database added.

Chinese business outlet Caixin also said this month that the body would centralise iron ore demand.

However, history showed plans for centralised iron ore purchases did not work, said BHP, the world's third largest producer of iron ore which sells the bulk of its output to China.

"At the end of the day, we believe that markets will sort out where the price needs to be based on supply and demand," Chief Financial Officer David Lamont told a business forum in Melbourne.

BHP led efforts more than a decade ago to end annual iron ore price-setting talks in a shift to market-based pricing.

Rival Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto declined to comment.

Still, a centralised approach to purchases seems likely to be more successful now than two decades ago, said Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar.

"That's largely because of the recent consolidation among China's state-owned steel producers," he added.

"Further, the nationwide success of reducing steel production in the second half of 2021 provides hope that the steel sector can act in a unified way."

The impact of centralised purchases on top miners depends on the agency's ultimate objective, however, said Glyn Lawcock, head of mining research at Barrenjoey.

"The comments over the last few years clearly indicate that China is not happy with iron ore prices over $100 a tonne," Lawcock said.

Yet the short-term impact of centralised buying may be limited, as a long tail of private steel producers operates in China, he added.

"I don't think a buyers' club will have an impact in the short-term market, which is still very much driven by supply and demand."

($1=6.7593 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

By Praveen Menon and Siyi Liu


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED -0.86% 36.79 Delayed Quote.-11.78%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 1.67% 97.62 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED -1.12% 17.7 Delayed Quote.-11.45%
GOLD -0.55% 1685.98 Delayed Quote.-6.62%
RIO TINTO GROUP -2.01% 95.83 Delayed Quote.-4.40%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -1.12% 988.8803 Real-time Quote.-5.49%
SILVER -1.69% 18.351 Delayed Quote.-19.66%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.01% 6.77378 Delayed Quote.6.30%
All news about BHP GROUP LIMITED
04:32aAustralian iron ore miners cautious on China's plan to centralise buying
RE
12:44aBHP : Community Complaints June 2022
PU
12:44aBHP : Community Complaints May 2022
PU
12:44aBHP : 18 May 2022 CCC Meeting - Minutes
PU
07/20BHP : The Australian Strategic Business Forum 2022
PU
07/20Australian shares stuck in tight range, resources top drag
RE
07/20Woodside production outlook misses forecasts, shares drop
RE
07/20Woodside Energy 2Q Output Up 60%, Ends Sangomar Selldown Talks
DJ
07/20Yancoal Australia cuts 2022 output forecast, warns of soaring costs
RE
07/20Rio Tinto settles dispute with Australian Tax Office, to pay additional $423 million
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHP GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 65 609 M - -
Net income 2022 23 504 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 272 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,38x
Yield 2022 13,3%
Capitalization 129 B 129 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
EV / Sales 2023 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 40 110
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart BHP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 25,58 $
Average target price 29,97 $
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO, Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP LIMITED-11.78%129 477
RIO TINTO PLC-3.78%95 157
GLENCORE PLC11.47%66 337
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-12.48%37 875
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)40.38%36 089
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-13.54%29 324