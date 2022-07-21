Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:32 2022-07-21 am EDT
36.46 AUD   -1.75%
12:44aBHP : Community Complaints June 2022
PU
12:44aBHP : Community Complaints May 2022
PU
12:44aBHP : 18 May 2022 CCC Meeting - Minutes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BHP : 18 May 2022 CCC Meeting - Minutes

07/21/2022 | 12:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mt Arthur CCC Meeting - 18th May 2022 -

Mt Arthur Coal

Community Consultative Committee Meeting

18th May 2022

Community Response Line: 1800 882 044

Attendance

Chairperson

Dr. W.E.J Paradice AM (WP)

Independent Chair MAC CCC

BHP Representatives

Adam Lancey (AL)

Vice President, NSW Energy Coal

Katie Weaver (KW)

Principal, Communications

Hannah Farr (HF)

Health, Safety, Environment Manager

Amanda Walker (AW)

Manager Corporate Affairs NSW

Sarah Bailey (SB)

Manager Approvals

Community Representatives

Sharon Pope (SP)

Muswellbrook Council- Executive manager environment and planning

Jennifer Lecky (JL)

Community Representative & Muswellbrook Council- Deputy Mayor

Lavinia Hutchison (LH)

Community Representative

Kerri Garvie (KG)

Minute taker

  1. Welcome and Apologies: The meeting was held at 9am with the chair (WP), JL, KW, HF in the Upper Hunter Community meeting room and KG, LH, SB, AW, AL, SP via video conference. WP welcomed everyone with KW introducing BHP representatives AW and SB that attended the meeting.
    Apologies: WP had apologies from John Hobden (travelling) and Diane Gee (working).
  2. Acknowledge Country: SB started but had technical issues; AL took over Acknowledgment of Country- Wonnarua/ Wanaruah people.
  3. Safety: AL touched on the four recent serious dozer and truck collisions at mines in the Hunter Valley, noting Mt Arthur has had this incident in the past. AL shared a recent incident when a rock fell from a truck load onto a dozer, damaging the access ladder; the minimum separation distance of 10 metres had not been followed, contributing to this incident. Fortunately no one was injured. Supervisors will be working with their teams to ensure the right controls are in place and verifying them through a monitoring program.

1 | P a g e

Mt Arthur CCC Meeting - 18th May 2022 -

  1. Declaration of Pecuniary Interests: Ongoing Declaration -
    WP is paid for chairing this meeting as is KG for taking the minutes. LH declared she does some consulting work for MAC Energy. WP confirmed this is a pecuniary interest.
  2. Approval of the previous Meeting's Minutes: WP stated previous minutes had been circulated; JL accepted them with LH seconding it as a true recording of the meeting.
  3. Matters Arising: Actions 1&2 2019- WP explained this needs to stay on the Agenda as COVID-19 has had an impact on the department of planning representatives attending meetings.
  4. Report from the Chair: WP discussed the information that was circulated for a review of the guidelines. A general discussion was had about community engagement and the role the CCC plays in the community, with key discussion points including the challenge of few people willing to put their hand up to represent their community, navigating the decline in local media and broader trends of distrust in media outlets, other mechanisms to engage stakeholders and what we can learn from those.
  5. Applications, approvals, and projects: SB discussed upgrades to the intersection of Thomas Mitchell Drive and Denman road which are on track for completion in December 2022. A171 rehabilitation work has been completed with the government due to inspect and sign off. A Cultural Heritage archaeological subsurface investigation is in process. The investigation aims to locate and salvage cultural heritage artefacts to allow the pit to progress to the west in the near future. This investigation is being undertaken by archaeologists and Registered Aboriginal parties. WP asked where the artifacts are stored. SB explained the process and they are kept onsite in a secured temporary keeping place that is accessible to the community with the intention that they would be repatriated back to country in the future, when mining at Mt Arthur comes to an end. Ongoing tree planting at the Thomas Mitchell Drive Conservation Area is set to have 8000 trees (over 266ha) planted by end of winter.
  6. Operations update: AL provided an operations update, noting site continues to feel the impacts of COVID-19 from a resourcing perspective. Recent significant rain events have resulted in a large amount of water being held on site. For the quarter, Mt Arthur averaged 2 recordable low level injuries per month; and continued to track and perform reasonably well against rehabilitation goals and plans to boost female representation in the workforce.
  7. Divestment Review update-AL explained that the divestment review is progressing in line with the two year timeframe originally announced (August 2020). Once a decision has been made there will be engagements with the community, stakeholders and CCC, and BHP will offer an opportunity for the CCC to get together before the next regular meeting for more explanation. JL expressed her interest to look at the Drayton Void area. AL confirmed a site tour can be arranged and suggested that appropriate timing might align with an outcome on the divestment review process. WP asked if Mt Arthur can discharge water through the Hunter River Salinity trading scheme. AL confirmed that this was an option if required. JL asked if AL had anything to do with the Voluntary Planning Agreement with council. AL confirmed discussions were ongoing.
  8. Land management: HF discussed the rehabilitation in the Drayton Void area with bulk shaping completed, top soil spreading is continuing, and then seeding. VD5 shaping is underway with VD3 to follow. VD1 improvement works has been delayed to FY23 due to additional work required to manage runoff. Ongoing weed treatment for VD4 and 5. Planning is underway for the autumn dog control program including baiting and soft jaw trapping is to be used, this will also include pig trapping.
  9. Environment: HF explained the pre read- Quarterly groundwater monitoring had 2 (1 from December 2021) exceedance reported at BCGW22 and was investigated, reported and still ongoing with the DPE. There were two blasts in excess of the 115dBL over pressure limit and one blast in excess of the 5mm/sec vibration limit; the 5% criteria has not been exceeded. Monthly night time compliance monitoring was completed. No

2 | P a g e

Mt Arthur CCC Meeting - 18th May 2022 -

exceedances for Noise monitoring. The Export Sediment Dam overflowed into a culvert and drained offsite, this was due to an extreme weather event that caused flooding and the dam to rise significantly. This was reported to the EPA and the DPE with no further action required by MAC. Equipment performances had 4 instances of downtime across all monitors but overall doing well. No exceedances for Deposited Dust or surface water monitoring.

  1. Community: KW presented community complaints data. 5 complaints in the third quarter of the FY, four from Roxburgh Road and one from Racecourse Road. Investigations were done and all complaints were closed out quickly. LH raised her concerns with the confused message resulting from a recent Muswellbrook Chamber of Commerce breakfast. LH indicated that AGL made their announcement to split their assets and plans to move away from coal, while local mining companies were providing positive updates about the future of coal locally. LH suggested that there is much confusion around the diversification/transition conversation and the appropriate strategies for businesses to follow with regard to coal.
  2. Muswellbrook Shire Council Report: SP indicated that council is happy to see the Golden Hwy and Thomas Mitchell Drive intersection being upgraded. Ongoing discussions with the many wind farm companies that need to traverse the local roads in the shire until the Muswellbrook bypass is built. The Council is pressing Energy Co. to come up with a strategy that makes sure rate payers of Muswellbrook, including the mines, aren't out of pocket because of the renewable energy zones to the west and north of Muswellbrook., When more detail of what's proposed comes to hand it will be shared with mines and raised at the next CCC. Council is objecting to all SSD that nominates the use of local roads in the Shire for transport of components to another LGA, until EnergyCo, TfNSW and DPR find a more strategic solution to managing transport issues that is acceptable to Council. HF thanked SP for this information as HF and team has had some engagement with a renewable energy company. WP and JL started a discussion on council's policy around the CCC membership by Council. This will be continued and discussed with Muswellbrook Council GM.
  3. General Business: Future Meetings: Wednesday 10th August 2022

Wednesday 9th November 2022

16. Meeting Close: WP closed the meeting at 11.08am

ACTIONS ARISING FROM THIS MEETING:

ACTION 1- WP and AL to organise a site visit date perhaps towards the end June 2022.

ACTION 2- WP to discuss with council and JL committee members policy.

ACTIONS REMAINING OPEN FROM PREVIOUS MEETINGS:

Action 1 (Feb 2019): Chair to get in touch with the DP&E (DPIE) to ascertain if

Chair to discuss with NSW

a Department representative could attend a future CCC meeting to speak

Department of Planning

about the cumulative impacts of dust. The DP&E were contacted

Action 2 (Nov 2019): Chair to arrange a department representative to discuss

Chair to discuss with NSW

the lighting issue and associated community impacts particularly through the

Department of Planning

provision of defining offensive lighting.

3 | P a g e

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 04:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BHP GROUP LIMITED
12:44aBHP : Community Complaints June 2022
PU
12:44aBHP : Community Complaints May 2022
PU
12:44aBHP : 18 May 2022 CCC Meeting - Minutes
PU
07/20BHP : The Australian Strategic Business Forum 2022
PU
07/20Australian shares stuck in tight range, resources top drag
RE
07/20Woodside production outlook misses forecasts, shares drop
RE
07/20Woodside Energy 2Q Output Up 60%, Ends Sangomar Selldown Talks
DJ
07/20Yancoal Australia cuts 2022 output forecast, warns of soaring costs
RE
07/20Rio Tinto settles dispute with Australian Tax Office, to pay additional $423 million
RE
07/20Miners, banks drive Australia shares higher as U.S. earnings lift sentiment
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHP GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 65 609 M - -
Net income 2022 23 504 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 272 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,38x
Yield 2022 13,3%
Capitalization 129 B 129 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
EV / Sales 2023 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 40 110
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart BHP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 25,58 $
Average target price 29,97 $
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO, Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP LIMITED-11.78%129 477
RIO TINTO PLC-3.78%95 145
GLENCORE PLC11.47%65 545
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-12.48%38 493
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)40.38%36 377
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-13.54%29 122