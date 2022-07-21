BHP : 18 May 2022 CCC Meeting - Minutes

Muswellbrook Council- Executive manager environment and planning
Jennifer Lecky (JL)
Community Representative & Muswellbrook Council- Deputy Mayor
Lavinia Hutchison (LH)
Community Representative
Kerri Garvie (KG)
Minute taker
Welcome and Apologies: The meeting was held at 9am with the chair (WP), JL, KW, HF in the Upper Hunter Community meeting room and KG, LH, SB, AW, AL, SP via video conference. WP welcomed everyone with KW introducing BHP representatives AW and SB that attended the meeting. Apologies: WP had apologies from John Hobden (travelling) and Diane Gee (working).
Acknowledge Country: SB started but had technical issues; AL took over Acknowledgment of Country- Wonnarua/ Wanaruah people.
Safety: AL touched on the four recent serious dozer and truck collisions at mines in the Hunter Valley, noting Mt Arthur has had this incident in the past. AL shared a recent incident when a rock fell from a truck load onto a dozer, damaging the access ladder; the minimum separation distance of 10 metres had not been followed, contributing to this incident. Fortunately no one was injured. Supervisors will be working with their teams to ensure the right controls are in place and verifying them through a monitoring program.
Declaration of Pecuniary Interests:Ongoing Declaration -
WP is paid for chairing this meeting as is KG for taking the minutes. LH declared she does some consulting work for MAC Energy. WP confirmed this is a pecuniary interest.
Approval of the previous Meeting's Minutes: WP stated previous minutes had been circulated; JL accepted them with LH seconding it as a true recording of the meeting.
Matters Arising: Actions 1&2 2019- WP explained this needs to stay on the Agenda as COVID-19 has had an impact on the department of planning representatives attending meetings.
Report from the Chair: WP discussed the information that was circulated for a review of the guidelines. A general discussion was had about community engagement and the role the CCC plays in the community, with key discussion points including the challenge of few people willing to put their hand up to represent their community, navigating the decline in local media and broader trends of distrust in media outlets, other mechanisms to engage stakeholders and what we can learn from those.
Applications, approvals, and projects: SB discussed upgrades to the intersection of Thomas Mitchell Drive and Denman road which are on track for completion in December 2022. A171 rehabilitation work has been completed with the government due to inspect and sign off. A Cultural Heritage archaeological subsurface investigation is in process. The investigation aims to locate and salvage cultural heritage artefacts to allow the pit to progress to the west in the near future. This investigation is being undertaken by archaeologists and Registered Aboriginal parties. WP asked where the artifacts are stored. SB explained the process and they are kept onsite in a secured temporary keeping place that is accessible to the community with the intention that they would be repatriated back to country in the future, when mining at Mt Arthur comes to an end. Ongoing tree planting at the Thomas Mitchell Drive Conservation Area is set to have 8000 trees (over 266ha) planted by end of winter.
Operations update: AL provided an operations update, noting site continues to feel the impacts of COVID-19 from a resourcing perspective. Recent significant rain events have resulted in a large amount of water being held on site. For the quarter, Mt Arthur averaged 2 recordable low level injuries per month; and continued to track and perform reasonably well against rehabilitation goals and plans to boost female representation in the workforce.
Divestment Review update-AL explained that the divestment review is progressing in line with the two year timeframe originally announced (August 2020). Once a decision has been made there will be engagements with the community, stakeholders and CCC, and BHP will offer an opportunity for the CCC to get together before the next regular meeting for more explanation. JL expressed her interest to look at the Drayton Void area. AL confirmed a site tour can be arranged and suggested that appropriate timing might align with an outcome on the divestment review process. WP asked if Mt Arthur can discharge water through the Hunter River Salinity trading scheme. AL confirmed that this was an option if required. JL asked if AL had anything to do with the Voluntary Planning Agreement with council. AL confirmed discussions were ongoing.
Land management: HF discussed the rehabilitation in the Drayton Void area with bulk shaping completed, top soil spreading is continuing, and then seeding. VD5 shaping is underway with VD3 to follow. VD1 improvement works has been delayed to FY23 due to additional work required to manage runoff. Ongoing weed treatment for VD4 and 5. Planning is underway for the autumn dog control program including baiting and soft jaw trapping is to be used, this will also include pig trapping.
Environment: HF explained the pre read- Quarterly groundwater monitoring had 2 (1 from December 2021) exceedance reported at BCGW22 and was investigated, reported and still ongoing with the DPE. There were two blasts in excess of the 115dBL over pressure limit and one blast in excess of the 5mm/sec vibration limit; the 5% criteria has not been exceeded. Monthly night time compliance monitoring was completed. No
exceedances for Noise monitoring. The Export Sediment Dam overflowed into a culvert and drained offsite, this was due to an extreme weather event that caused flooding and the dam to rise significantly. This was reported to the EPA and the DPE with no further action required by MAC. Equipment performances had 4 instances of downtime across all monitors but overall doing well. No exceedances for Deposited Dust or surface water monitoring.
Community: KW presented community complaints data. 5 complaints in the third quarter of the FY, four from Roxburgh Road and one from Racecourse Road. Investigations were done and all complaints were closed out quickly. LH raised her concerns with the confused message resulting from a recent Muswellbrook Chamber of Commerce breakfast. LH indicated that AGL made their announcement to split their assets and plans to move away from coal, while local mining companies were providing positive updates about the future of coal locally. LH suggested that there is much confusion around the diversification/transition conversation and the appropriate strategies for businesses to follow with regard to coal.
Muswellbrook Shire Council Report: SP indicated that council is happy to see the Golden Hwy and Thomas Mitchell Drive intersection being upgraded. Ongoing discussions with the many wind farm companies that need to traverse the local roads in the shire until the Muswellbrook bypass is built. The Council is pressing Energy Co. to come up with a strategy that makes sure rate payers of Muswellbrook, including the mines, aren't out of pocket because of the renewable energy zones to the west and north of Muswellbrook., When more detail of what's proposed comes to hand it will be shared with mines and raised at the next CCC. Council is objecting to all SSD that nominates the use of local roads in the Shire for transport of components to another LGA, until EnergyCo, TfNSW and DPR find a more strategic solution to managing transport issues that is acceptable to Council. HF thanked SP for this information as HF and team has had some engagement with a renewable energy company. WP and JL started a discussion on council's policy around the CCC membership by Council. This will be continued and discussed with Muswellbrook Council GM.
General Business: Future Meetings:Wednesday 10thAugust 2022
Wednesday 9th November 2022
16. Meeting Close: WP closed the meeting at 11.08am
ACTIONS ARISING FROM THIS MEETING:
ACTION 1- WP and AL to organise a site visit date perhaps towards the end June 2022.
ACTION 2- WP to discuss with council and JL committee members policy.
ACTIONS REMAINING OPEN FROM PREVIOUS MEETINGS:
Action 1 (Feb 2019): Chair to get in touch with the DP&E (DPIE) to ascertain if
Chair to discuss with NSW
a Department representative could attend a future CCC meeting to speak
Department of Planning
about the cumulative impacts of dust. The DP&E were contacted
Action 2 (Nov 2019): Chair to arrange a department representative to discuss
Chair to discuss with NSW
the lighting issue and associated community impacts particularly through the