BHP : 18 May 2022 CCC Meeting - Minutes

Mt Arthur CCC Meeting - 18th May 2022 -

exceedances for Noise monitoring. The Export Sediment Dam overflowed into a culvert and drained offsite, this was due to an extreme weather event that caused flooding and the dam to rise significantly. This was reported to the EPA and the DPE with no further action required by MAC. Equipment performances had 4 instances of downtime across all monitors but overall doing well. No exceedances for Deposited Dust or surface water monitoring.

Community: KW presented community complaints data. 5 complaints in the third quarter of the FY, four from Roxburgh Road and one from Racecourse Road. Investigations were done and all complaints were closed out quickly. LH raised her concerns with the confused message resulting from a recent Muswellbrook Chamber of Commerce breakfast. LH indicated that AGL made their announcement to split their assets and plans to move away from coal, while local mining companies were providing positive updates about the future of coal locally. LH suggested that there is much confusion around the diversification/transition conversation and the appropriate strategies for businesses to follow with regard to coal. Muswellbrook Shire Council Report: SP indicated that council is happy to see the Golden Hwy and Thomas Mitchell Drive intersection being upgraded. Ongoing discussions with the many wind farm companies that need to traverse the local roads in the shire until the Muswellbrook bypass is built. The Council is pressing Energy Co. to come up with a strategy that makes sure rate payers of Muswellbrook, including the mines, aren't out of pocket because of the renewable energy zones to the west and north of Muswellbrook., When more detail of what's proposed comes to hand it will be shared with mines and raised at the next CCC. Council is objecting to all SSD that nominates the use of local roads in the Shire for transport of components to another LGA, until EnergyCo, TfNSW and DPR find a more strategic solution to managing transport issues that is acceptable to Council. HF thanked SP for this information as HF and team has had some engagement with a renewable energy company. WP and JL started a discussion on council's policy around the CCC membership by Council. This will be continued and discussed with Muswellbrook Council GM. General Business: Future Meetings: Wednesday 10 th August 2022

Wednesday 9th November 2022

16. Meeting Close: WP closed the meeting at 11.08am

ACTIONS ARISING FROM THIS MEETING:

ACTION 1- WP and AL to organise a site visit date perhaps towards the end June 2022.

ACTION 2- WP to discuss with council and JL committee members policy.

ACTIONS REMAINING OPEN FROM PREVIOUS MEETINGS:

Action 1 (Feb 2019): Chair to get in touch with the DP&E (DPIE) to ascertain if Chair to discuss with NSW a Department representative could attend a future CCC meeting to speak Department of Planning about the cumulative impacts of dust. The DP&E were contacted Action 2 (Nov 2019): Chair to arrange a department representative to discuss Chair to discuss with NSW the lighting issue and associated community impacts particularly through the Department of Planning provision of defining offensive lighting.

