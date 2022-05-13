Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/13 01:39:42 am EDT
45.73 AUD   +1.74%
12:57aMEET THOM : From FIFO to Ambo
PU
12:57aBHP : 3500 students in Chile to access computer science education
PU
05/12Australian shares rebound but set for fourth weekly drop
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BHP : 3500 students in Chile to access computer science education

05/13/2022 | 12:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To give children every opportunity to succeed in the 21st century, they need computer science.

To give students this chance in Chile, a national initiative, IdeoDigital, was launched last year through a collaboration between Fundación Kodea and the BHP Foundation. Recently Microsoft Chile joined the program to support the inclusion of 3500 students in the borough of San Nicholas, in the South of Chile.

IdeoDigital works with teachers to train and empower them to introduce computer science teaching in their classrooms and Microsoft will help with the training of teachers and support for students up to sixth grade.

"We must create a future where all the schoolchildren in Chile - regardless of their socioeconomic background or type of school they go to - have the opportunity to develop the digital skills that are required for them to participate in the digital society," said Mónica Retamal, Director at Fundación Kodea.

"If we do not give them this knowledge, they will be left behind".

Macarena Ramírez, Education Director at Microsoft Chile, explains that this project is at the core of the company's mission to empower each person and organisation to achieve more.

"With a growing digital economy, driven by the cloud and new technologies that use artificial intelligence, we believe it is necessary to renew our compromise with digital education, so that more and more girls and boys participate in the Digital Revolution", Macarena explained.

By providing teachers with a friendly learning path based on the Code.Studio platform, the project seeks to embed the discipline of computer science into the school's curriculum - benefitting all students in the future.

Learn more:

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 13 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2022 04:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BHP GROUP LIMITED
12:57aMEET THOM : From FIFO to Ambo
PU
12:57aBHP : 3500 students in Chile to access computer science education
PU
05/12Australian shares rebound but set for fourth weekly drop
RE
05/12BHP : WA Iron Ore to double spend with Pilbara Traditional Owners and Indigenous businesse..
PU
05/12BHP : Community Complaints April 2022
PU
05/12BHP : WA Iron Ore to double Indigenous business spend
PU
05/11BHP : Mining giants back eight winning ideas in global Charge On Innovation Challenge to d..
PU
05/11Miners turn to bacteria and other new ways to leach copper from waste rock
RE
05/11MINING IS KEY TO THE ENERGY TRANSITI : Russell
RE
05/11Australian Shares Rebound on Boost from Materials, Healthcare Sectors
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHP GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 67 238 M - -
Net income 2022 21 634 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 138 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,08x
Yield 2022 11,1%
Capitalization 156 B 156 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,39x
EV / Sales 2023 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 40 110
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart BHP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 30,87 $
Average target price 38,08 $
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO, Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP LIMITED10.02%156 249
RIO TINTO PLC6.36%109 845
GLENCORE PLC21.35%76 602
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC7.51%50 844
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)50.57%40 680
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.86%35 315