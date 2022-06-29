Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:11 2022-06-29 am EDT
42.76 AUD   -0.51%
02:05aWhere have all the shareholder activists gone? Campaigns slow amid market turmoil
RE
06/28BHP Commits To Land, Water Restoration Under New Social Value Program
MT
06/28BHP Expects to Spend US$4 Billion on Emissions Reduction to 2030, Executive Says
DJ
Summary 
Summary

BHP : A natural partnership Over a decade with Bush Blitz

06/29/2022 | 02:37am EDT
Did you know around three-quarters of Australia's rich and diverse biodiversity is still waiting to be discovered by science?

For more than a decade, BHP has partnered with the Australian Government and Earthwatch Australia to deliver Australia's largest nature discovery program, Bush Blitz, supporting species discovery and biodiversity conservation efforts across our states and territories.

Established in 2010, the Bush Blitz Program aims to increase the scientific knowledge of biodiversity in Australia.

This is achieved by connecting specialist taxonomists on biodiversity expeditions, with local communities, Traditional Owners, rangers and Indigenous rangers, landholders, teachers and our very own BHP employees.

To date, there have been 47 expeditions in all states and territories, with 17 of these having surveyed Indigenous-owned properties, including Kiwirrkurra IPA in Western Australia, and the Yalata Lands in South Australia.

Stephen White, Principal at BHP's Rehabilitation and Biodiversity team, says BHP's Bush Blitz partnership represents a significant investment in biodiversity conservation for the Company.

"For more than a decade BHP has invested $10 million in the program, and the outcomes and discoveries made to-date is really telling to just how much remains unknown, and why this work is so important," Stephen said.

"Species identification is vital data for the protection and management of species, as identification is the first step in developing threatened species lists and outlining the threats that face them. Without scientific names and correct identification, these lists would not exist."

Jo Harding, Bush Blitz Manager, said there has been a number of exciting discoveries made to date.

"Since it started, Bush Blitz has discovered more than 1800 new species and has added thousands of species records to what is already known, increasing our scientific knowledge to help us protect our biodiversity for generations to come," Jo said.

The program is also future focused, empowering school teachers to develop scientific skills and inspire students. Under the TeachLive method, teachers use livestreams and blogs to bring the outback into the classroom.

Fiona Sutton Wilson, Earthwatch Australia CEO, says the goal is to create a science-literate society that values biodiversity.

"With Bush Blitz, we have empowered 62 TeachLive Fellows to inspire over 16,800 students to become environmental stewards," Fiona said.

We look forward to the continuation of this Partnership into the future to ensure we preserve our unique animal and plant life here in Australia!

You can learn more about Bush Blitz and the program here, and it's education impact here.

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 06:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BHP GROUP LIMITED
Analyst Recommendations on BHP GROUP LIMITED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 66 796 M - -
Net income 2022 22 031 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 226 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,61x
Yield 2022 11,4%
Capitalization 150 B 150 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
EV / Sales 2023 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 40 110
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart BHP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 29,73 $
Average target price 32,91 $
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO, Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP LIMITED3.57%150 445
RIO TINTO PLC5.27%102 530
GLENCORE PLC22.75%71 422
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC4.66%45 753
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)31.72%33 712
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.48%33 153