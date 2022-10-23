BHP : AGM Shareholder Resolution discussion - speeches, 20 October 2022

BHP
Bronwyn Wilkinson, Practice Lead ESG EMEA
Hello and thank you also to all the BHP shareholders who have joined us for this discussion.
For those of you who I haven't met, I'm Bronwyn Wilkinson and I am BHP's Practice Lead ESG for the EMEA region.
I am joined by a number of colleagues today:
-
Geof Stapledon - BHP's Group ESG Officer
-
Fiona Wild - BHP's Group Climate & Sustainability Officer
-
Stefanie Wilkinson - BHP's Group Company Secretary
-
Steve Barley - BHP's Manager Global Accounting Policy
The focus of today's discussion is BHP's upcoming AGM, and in particular the shareholder resolutions on the agenda.
As this Agenda slide shows, Fiona will get things started with a brief update on BHP's progress on key initiatives since the 'Say on Climate' vote last year.
After that, Stefanie will give a bit of background on the mechanics of shareholder resolutions in Australia, and in particular AGM Item 13, a shareholder proposal to amend BHP's constitution.
Fiona will then go through the two substantive shareholder resolutions - AGM Item 14 on Climate policy advocacy and AGM Item 15 on Climate accounting and audit.
In 2021, BHP released its Climate Transition Action Plan (CTAP), which outlined our climate change strategy, targets, goals and commitments and progress, and received close to 85% approval from shareholders at last year's AGMs.
The CTAP builds on our demonstrated, decades-long commitment to addressing climate change including setting and achieving operational greenhouse gas emissions targets, undertaking scenario analysis, including potential impacts of a transition to a 1.5 degree Celsius world, and investing in the technologies, products and services that support decarbonisation.
In the past 12 months, we have delivered further progress against our climate change strategy.
Firstly, we have reduced our operational, or Scopes 1 and 2, greenhouse gas emissions by 24 per cent from the adjusted FY2020 baseline for our medium-term target.
The main contributor towards reduction of operational GHG emissions has been the supply of renewable energy for some of our operated assets, notably in Minerals Americas, with Escondida and Spence mostly supplied by renewable energy for their electricity in the first half of 2022.
And we are on track to meeting our medium-term target because of our decarbonisation strategy, plans and investments, including our expected spend of around US$4 billion on operational decarbonisation by FY2030, with plans reflecting an annual capital allocation of up to around US$600 million per year over the next five years.
Secondly, in support of our goal to pursue net zero value chain, or Scope 3, emissions, we have put in place steel decarbonisation partnerships covering ~13% of reported global steel production capacity, further supported by a commitment to invest up to more than US$75 million in research and development.
BHP's customers in steelmaking are diverse, with some integrated steelmakers in what we term the 'optimisation' stage under our 'steel decarbonisation framework', focused on energy and process efficiency, increasing scrap ratios and raw materials optimisation.
Other customers are exploring 'transition' stage solutions like alternative fuels, modified blast furnace operations, and end-of-pipe solutions like Carbon Capture and Utilisation (CCU) and Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS).
4