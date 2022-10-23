Advanced search
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:19 2022-10-24 am EDT
38.96 AUD   +2.34%
Bhp : AGM Shareholder Resolution discussion - speeches, 20 October 2022
PU
10/23Base metals climb as upbeat China data lifts demand outlook
RE
10/23Australian shares gain 2% as hopes of easing Fed policy grow
RE
BHP : AGM Shareholder Resolution discussion - speeches, 20 October 2022

10/23/2022 | 11:20pm EDT
AGM shareholder resolutions discussion

Presentation &

Speeches

20 October 2022

BHP

Bronwyn Wilkinson, Practice Lead ESG EMEA

Hello and thank you also to all the BHP shareholders who have joined us for this discussion.

For those of you who I haven't met, I'm Bronwyn Wilkinson and I am BHP's Practice Lead ESG for the EMEA region.

I am joined by a number of colleagues today:

  • Geof Stapledon - BHP's Group ESG Officer
  • Fiona Wild - BHP's Group Climate & Sustainability Officer
  • Stefanie Wilkinson - BHP's Group Company Secretary
  • Steve Barley - BHP's Manager Global Accounting Policy

BHP

BHP

Bronwyn Wilkinson, Practice Lead ESG EMEA

The focus of today's discussion is BHP's upcoming AGM, and in particular the shareholder resolutions on the agenda.

As this Agenda slide shows, Fiona will get things started with a brief update on BHP's progress on key initiatives since the 'Say on Climate' vote last year.

After that, Stefanie will give a bit of background on the mechanics of shareholder resolutions in Australia, and in particular AGM Item 13, a shareholder proposal to amend BHP's constitution.

Fiona will then go through the two substantive shareholder resolutions - AGM Item 14 on Climate policy advocacy and AGM Item 15 on Climate accounting and audit.

BHP

Fiona Wild, Group Climate & Sustainability Officer

In 2021, BHP released its Climate Transition Action Plan (CTAP), which outlined our climate change strategy, targets, goals and commitments and progress, and received close to 85% approval from shareholders at last year's AGMs.

The CTAP builds on our demonstrated, decades-long commitment to addressing climate change including setting and achieving operational greenhouse gas emissions targets, undertaking scenario analysis, including potential impacts of a transition to a 1.5 degree Celsius world, and investing in the technologies, products and services that support decarbonisation.

In the past 12 months, we have delivered further progress against our climate change strategy.

Firstly, we have reduced our operational, or Scopes 1 and 2, greenhouse gas emissions by 24 per cent from the adjusted FY2020 baseline for our medium-term target.

The main contributor towards reduction of operational GHG emissions has been the supply of renewable energy for some of our operated assets, notably in Minerals Americas, with Escondida and Spence mostly supplied by renewable energy for their electricity in the first half of 2022.

And we are on track to meeting our medium-term target because of our decarbonisation strategy, plans and investments, including our expected spend of around US$4 billion on operational decarbonisation by FY2030, with plans reflecting an annual capital allocation of up to around US$600 million per year over the next five years.

Secondly, in support of our goal to pursue net zero value chain, or Scope 3, emissions, we have put in place steel decarbonisation partnerships covering ~13% of reported global steel production capacity, further supported by a commitment to invest up to more than US$75 million in research and development.

BHP's customers in steelmaking are diverse, with some integrated steelmakers in what we term the 'optimisation' stage under our 'steel decarbonisation framework', focused on energy and process efficiency, increasing scrap ratios and raw materials optimisation.

Other customers are exploring 'transition' stage solutions like alternative fuels, modified blast furnace operations, and end-of-pipe solutions like Carbon Capture and Utilisation (CCU) and Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 03:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 53 176 M - -
Net income 2023 14 621 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 397 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,26x
Yield 2023 8,26%
Capitalization 122 B 122 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,36x
EV / Sales 2024 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 45 295
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart BHP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 24,10 $
Average target price 27,20 $
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Edgar Basto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP LIMITED16.01%122 067
RIO TINTO PLC-1.78%88 733
GLENCORE PLC33.91%72 422
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)102.55%50 814
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-9.35%37 207
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-27.75%25 162