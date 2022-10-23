BHP : AGM Shareholder Resolution discussion - speeches, 20 October 2022

AGM shareholder resolutions discussion Presentation & Speeches 20 October 2022

BHP Bronwyn Wilkinson, Practice Lead ESG EMEA Hello and thank you also to all the BHP shareholders who have joined us for this discussion. For those of you who I haven't met, I'm Bronwyn Wilkinson and I am BHP's Practice Lead ESG for the EMEA region. I am joined by a number of colleagues today: Geof Stapledon - BHP's Group ESG Officer

Fiona Wild - BHP's Group Climate & Sustainability Officer

Stefanie Wilkinson - BHP's Group Company Secretary

Steve Barley - BHP's Manager Global Accounting Policy 1

BHP Bronwyn Wilkinson, Practice Lead ESG EMEA The focus of today's discussion is BHP's upcoming AGM, and in particular the shareholder resolutions on the agenda. As this Agenda slide shows, Fiona will get things started with a brief update on BHP's progress on key initiatives since the 'Say on Climate' vote last year. After that, Stefanie will give a bit of background on the mechanics of shareholder resolutions in Australia, and in particular AGM Item 13, a shareholder proposal to amend BHP's constitution. Fiona will then go through the two substantive shareholder resolutions - AGM Item 14 on Climate policy advocacy and AGM Item 15 on Climate accounting and audit. 3