The BHP Board has approved Thiess to continue as the total services contractor to mine the Ayredale and Roxburgh pits, or MAC South, of the Mt Arthur Coal operation.

Thiess have operated MAC South since 2019 safely and productively and this contract renewal will see this continue for another six years until 2030.

There will be no material changes to the way in which Thiess currently operates. Thiess will remain accountable for end-to-end mining in the Ayredale and Roxburgh pits over the six year term.

Thiess have become an integral part of the MAC team and a critical delivery partner for our mine plan.

We recognise that the Modification to continue mining beyond 2026 to 2030 at Mt Arthur Coal is currently being assessed by the Department. Operating in the south is a critical element of the Modification which requires productive coal mining to continue until June 2030. As a result we have elected for a six year contract term in anticipation of the Modification's Approval. As always, we will keep everyone updated on this process.

For now though, congratulations Thiess and the entire MAC South team. I look forward to continuing to work together to deliver safe and productive outcomes for the operation in the lead up to closure.

