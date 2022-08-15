BHP : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice - Form 6-K

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity BHP Group Limited ABN 49 004 028 077

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Ian Cockerill Date of last notice 2 February 2022

In relation to this Appendix 3Y, we advise the ASX of the following:

• This Appendix 3Y relates to changes in Ian Cockerill's indirect interest in ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited held by the Giant Sable Trust as a result of participation in BHP's dividend reinvestment plan (DRP).

• Ian Cockerill is a beneficiary of the Giant Sable Trust, which acquired shares in BHP Group Limited under the DRP as a result of the inadvertent activation of a brokerage instruction by the third party management trustee of Ian Cockerill's Giant Sable Trust shareholder account.

• The DRP acquisitions occurred outside of the blackout periods under BHP's Securities Dealing policy and were not previously notified due to an oversight, which is being corrected now that it has been identified by Mr Cockerill and BHP.

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. 2,040* BHP Group Limited shares held by Giant Sable Trust (of which Ian Cockerill is a beneficiary). *Note - total above reflects shares acquired through the DRP on the following dates.