Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-08-15 am EDT
38.92 AUD   +0.23%
09:34aBHP : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice - Form 6-K
PU
04:33aBHP : Director Shareholding
PU
03:17aAustralian shares rise as investors await key earnings reports, RBA minutes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BHP : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice - Form 6-K

08/15/2022 | 09:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity BHP Group Limited
ABN 49 004 028 077

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Ian Cockerill
Date of last notice 2 February 2022

In relation to this Appendix 3Y, we advise the ASX of the following:

This Appendix 3Y relates to changes in Ian Cockerill's indirect interest in ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited held by the Giant Sable Trust as a result of participation in BHP's dividend reinvestment plan (DRP).

Ian Cockerill is a beneficiary of the Giant Sable Trust, which acquired shares in BHP Group Limited under the DRP as a result of the inadvertent activation of a brokerage instruction by the third party management trustee of Ian Cockerill's Giant Sable Trust shareholder account.

The DRP acquisitions occurred outside of the blackout periods under BHP's Securities Dealing policy and were not previously notified due to an oversight, which is being corrected now that it has been identified by Mr Cockerill and BHP.

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

2,040* BHP Group Limited shares held by Giant Sable Trust (of which Ian Cockerill is a beneficiary).

*Note - total above reflects shares acquired through the DRP on the following dates.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Date of change 1. 4 October 2019
2. 3 April 2020
3. 8 October 2020
4. 2 April 2021
5. 1 October 2021
6. 27 April 2022
No. of securities held prior to change 12,259 ordinary shares
Class Ordinary shares
Number acquired 1. 163 ordinary shares
2. 303 ordinary shares
3. 189 ordinary shares
4. 274 ordinary shares
5. 690 ordinary shares
6. 421 ordinary shares
Number disposed None.

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

1. A$36.6046
2. A$29.2102
3. A$36.7205
4. A$44.9742
5. A$38.1084
6. A$51.2733
No. of securities held after change 14,299

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Acquisition by Giant Sable Trust of ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan as a result of the inadvertent activation of a brokerage instruction by the third party management trustee of Ian Cockerill's Giant Sable Trust shareholder account.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 2 01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a + closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No.

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A.

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

-

This notification relates to changes in Ian Cockerill's indirect interest in ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited held by Giant Sable Trust (GST) as a result of participation in BHP's dividend reinvestment plan (DRP).

-

Shares were purchased under the DRP as a result of the inadvertent activation of a brokerage instruction by the third-party management trustee of GST.

-

This release provides the details of the additional shares acquired in BHP Group Limited under that pre-existing instruction.

-

The DRP acquisitions occurred outside of the closed periods under BHP's Securities Dealing Policy and were not previously notified due to an oversight, which is being corrected now that it has been identified by Mr Cockerill and BHP.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated

a)

Name Ian Cockerill

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status PDMR (Non-executive Director)

b)

Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name BHP Group Limited

b)

LEI WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

BHP Group Limited ordinary shares

ISIN: AU000000BHP4

b)

Nature of the transaction On-market purchase of BHP Group Limited ordinary shares by GST under the DRP.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s) Price (per share) Volume
A$36.6046 163

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

163 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited

A$5,966.55

e)

Date of the transaction 4 October 2019

f)

Place of the transaction Australian Stock Exchange (ASX)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated

b)

Name Ian Cockerill

2

Reason for the notification

c)

Position/status PDMR (Non-executive Director)

d)

Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name BHP Group Limited

b)

LEI WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

BHP Group Limited ordinary shares

ISIN: AU000000BHP4

b)

Nature of the transaction On-market purchase of BHP Group Limited ordinary shares by GST under the DRP.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s) Price (per share) Volume
A$29.2102 303

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

303 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited

A$8,850.69

e)

Date of the transaction 3 April 2020

f)

Place of the transaction Australian Stock Exchange (ASX)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated

c)

Name Ian Cockerill

2

Reason for the notification

e)

Position/status PDMR (Non-executive Director)

f)

Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name BHP Group Limited

b)

LEI WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

BHP Group Limited ordinary shares

ISIN: AU000000BHP4

b)

Nature of the transaction On-market purchase of BHP Group Limited ordinary shares by GST under the DRP.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s) Price (per share) Volume
A$36.7205 189

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

189 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited

A$6,940.17

e)

Date of the transaction 8 October 2020

f)

Place of the transaction Australian Stock Exchange (ASX)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated

d)

Name Ian Cockerill

2

Reason for the notification

g)

Position/status PDMR (Non-executive Director)

h)

Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name BHP Group Limited

b)

LEI WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

BHP Group Limited ordinary shares

ISIN: AU000000BHP4

b)

Nature of the transaction On-market purchase of BHP Group Limited ordinary shares by GST under the DRP.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (per share)

Volume

A$44.9742 274

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

274 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited

A$12,322.93

e)

Date of the transaction

2 April 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

Australian Stock Exchange (ASX)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated

e)

Name

Ian Cockerill

2

Reason for the notification

i)

Position/status

PDMR (Non-executive Director)

j)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BHP Group Limited

b)

LEI

WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

BHP Group Limited ordinary shares

ISIN: AU000000BHP4

b)

Nature of the transaction

On-market purchase of BHP Group Limited ordinary shares by GST under the DRP.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (per share)

Volume

A$38.1084 690

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

690 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited

$26,294.80

e)

Date of the transaction

1 October 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

Australian Stock Exchange (ASX)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated
f) Name Ian Cockerill
2 Reason for the notification
k) Position/status PDMR (Non-executive Director)
l) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BHP Group Limited
b) LEI WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.
g)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

BHP Group Limited ordinary shares

ISIN: AU000000BHP4

h) Nature of the transaction On-market purchase of BHP Group Limited ordinary shares by GST under the DRP.
i) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (per share) Volume
A$51.2733 421
j)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

421 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited

$21,586.06

k) Date of the transaction 27 April 2022
l) Place of the transaction Australian Stock Exchange (ASX)

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 13:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BHP GROUP LIMITED
09:34aBHP : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice - Form 6-K
PU
04:33aBHP : Director Shareholding
PU
03:17aAustralian shares rise as investors await key earnings reports, RBA minutes
RE
08/14BHP : Decades of work preserves priceless treasure
PU
08/14BHP : Donna found her forever job 18 years ago
PU
08/14Australia shares rise on upbeat earnings, Wall St optimism
RE
08/14Australia's OZ Minerals gets final nod for key copper-nickel project
RE
08/12European ADRs Move Slightly Lower in Friday Trading
MT
08/12Australian shares end lower as miners, tech stocks weigh
RE
08/11Banks, miners drag Australian shares lower
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHP GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 65 529 M - -
Net income 2022 24 354 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 578 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,72x
Yield 2022 12,1%
Capitalization 140 B 140 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,20x
EV / Sales 2023 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 40 110
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart BHP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 27,58 $
Average target price 29,19 $
Spread / Average Target 5,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO, Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP LIMITED-6.43%139 440
RIO TINTO PLC-0.98%98 453
GLENCORE PLC25.99%74 805
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)76.82%45 421
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-1.76%43 613
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-6.16%32 804