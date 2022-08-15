BHP : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice - Form 6-K
08/15/2022 | 09:34am EDT
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
BHP Group Limited
ABN
49 004 028 077
Name of Director
Ian Cockerill
Date of last notice
2 February 2022
In relation to this Appendix 3Y, we advise the ASX of the following:
•
This Appendix 3Y relates to changes in Ian Cockerill's indirect interest in ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited held by the Giant Sable Trust as a result of participation in BHP's dividend reinvestment plan (DRP).
•
Ian Cockerill is a beneficiary of the Giant Sable Trust, which acquired shares in BHP Group Limited under the DRP as a result of the inadvertent activation of a brokerage instruction by the third party management trustee of Ian Cockerill's Giant Sable Trust shareholder account.
•
The DRP acquisitions occurred outside of the blackout periods under BHP's Securities Dealing policy and were not previously notified due to an oversight, which is being corrected now that it has been identified by Mr Cockerill and BHP.
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
2,040* BHP Group Limited shares held by Giant Sable Trust (of which Ian Cockerill is a beneficiary).
*Note - total above reflects shares acquired through the DRP on the following dates.
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Date of change
1.
4 October 2019
2.
3 April 2020
3.
8 October 2020
4.
2 April 2021
5.
1 October 2021
6.
27 April 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
12,259 ordinary shares
Class
Ordinary shares
Number acquired
1.
163 ordinary shares
2.
303 ordinary shares
3.
189 ordinary shares
4.
274 ordinary shares
5.
690 ordinary shares
6.
421 ordinary shares
Number disposed
None.
Value/Consideration
1.
A$36.6046
2.
A$29.2102
3.
A$36.7205
4.
A$44.9742
5.
A$38.1084
6.
A$51.2733
No. of securities held after change
14,299
Nature of change
Acquisition by Giant Sable Trust of ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan as a result of the inadvertent activation of a brokerage instruction by the third party management trustee of Ian Cockerill's Giant Sable Trust shareholder account.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a+ closed period where prior written clearance was required?
No.
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
N/A.
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
N/A
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
-
This notification relates to changes in Ian Cockerill's indirect interest in ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited held by Giant Sable Trust (GST) as a result of participation in BHP's dividend reinvestment plan (DRP).
-
Shares were purchased under the DRP as a result of the inadvertent activation of a brokerage instruction by the third-party management trustee of GST.
-
This release provides the details of the additional shares acquired in BHP Group Limited under that pre-existing instruction.
-
The DRP acquisitions occurred outside of the closed periods under BHP's Securities Dealing Policy and were not previously notified due to an oversight, which is being corrected now that it has been identified by Mr Cockerill and BHP.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated
a)
Name
Ian Cockerill
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR (Non-executive Director)
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BHP Group Limited
b)
LEI
WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
BHP Group Limited ordinary shares
ISIN: AU000000BHP4
b)
Nature of the transaction
On-market purchase of BHP Group Limited ordinary shares by GST under the DRP.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price (per share)
Volume
A$36.6046
163
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
163 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited
A$5,966.55
e)
Date of the transaction
4 October 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Australian Stock Exchange (ASX)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated
b)
Name
Ian Cockerill
2
Reason for the notification
c)
Position/status
PDMR (Non-executive Director)
d)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BHP Group Limited
b)
LEI
WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
BHP Group Limited ordinary shares
ISIN: AU000000BHP4
b)
Nature of the transaction
On-market purchase of BHP Group Limited ordinary shares by GST under the DRP.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price (per share)
Volume
A$29.2102
303
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
303 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited
A$8,850.69
e)
Date of the transaction
3 April 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
Australian Stock Exchange (ASX)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated
c)
Name
Ian Cockerill
2
Reason for the notification
e)
Position/status
PDMR (Non-executive Director)
f)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BHP Group Limited
b)
LEI
WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
BHP Group Limited ordinary shares
ISIN: AU000000BHP4
b)
Nature of the transaction
On-market purchase of BHP Group Limited ordinary shares by GST under the DRP.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price (per share)
Volume
A$36.7205
189
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
189 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited
A$6,940.17
e)
Date of the transaction
8 October 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
Australian Stock Exchange (ASX)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated
d)
Name
Ian Cockerill
2
Reason for the notification
g)
Position/status
PDMR (Non-executive Director)
h)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BHP Group Limited
b)
LEI
WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
BHP Group Limited ordinary shares
ISIN: AU000000BHP4
b)
Nature of the transaction
On-market purchase of BHP Group Limited ordinary shares by GST under the DRP.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price (per share)
Volume
A$44.9742
274
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
274 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited
A$12,322.93
e)
Date of the transaction
2 April 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
Australian Stock Exchange (ASX)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated
e)
Name
Ian Cockerill
2
Reason for the notification
i)
Position/status
PDMR (Non-executive Director)
j)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BHP Group Limited
b)
LEI
WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
BHP Group Limited ordinary shares
ISIN: AU000000BHP4
b)
Nature of the transaction
On-market purchase of BHP Group Limited ordinary shares by GST under the DRP.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price (per share)
Volume
A$38.1084
690
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
690 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited
$26,294.80
e)
Date of the transaction
1 October 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
Australian Stock Exchange (ASX)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated
f)
Name
Ian Cockerill
2
Reason for the notification
k)
Position/status
PDMR (Non-executive Director)
l)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BHP Group Limited
b)
LEI
WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.
g)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
BHP Group Limited ordinary shares
ISIN: AU000000BHP4
h)
Nature of the transaction
On-market purchase of BHP Group Limited ordinary shares by GST under the DRP.
