April 3, 2024

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(ABN 49 004 028 077)

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA

(Jurisdiction of incorporation or organisation)

171 COLLINS STREET, MELBOURNE,

VICTORIA 3000 AUSTRALIA

(Address of principal executive offices)

3 April 2024

Appointment of Ross McEwan

Further to the appointment of Ross McEwan as an independent Non-executive Director of BHP Group Limited from 3 April 2024, we provide details of Ross McEwan's initial interests in BHP shares.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity BHP Group Limited
ABN 49 004 028 077

We (the entity) give the ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Australian Corporations Act.

Name of director Ross McEwan
Date of appointment 3 April 2024

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Number & class of securities

Nil

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

N/A

Number & class of securities

Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract N/A
Nature of interest N/A

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

 N/A
No. and class of securities to which interest relates N/A

Part 4 - Contact details

Name of authorised officers responsible for making this notification on behalf of the entities

Stefanie Wilkinson

Group Company Secretary

Contact details

Stefanie Wilkinson

T + 61 3 9609 2153

T + 61 3 9609 3500

BHP Group Limited ABN 49 004 028 077

LEI WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28

Registered in Australia

Registered Office: Level 18, 171 Collins Street

Melbourne Victoria 3000 Australia

Tel +61 1300 554 757 Fax +61 3 9609 3015

BHP Group Limited is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

BHP Group Limited
Date: April 3, 2024 By:

/s/ Stefanie Wilkinson

Name: Stefanie Wilkinson
Title: Group Company Secretary

