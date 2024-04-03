UNITED STATES
April 3, 2024
BHP GROUP LIMITED
(ABN 49 004 028 077)
(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)
VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA
(Jurisdiction of incorporation or organisation)
171 COLLINS STREET, MELBOURNE,
VICTORIA 3000 AUSTRALIA
(Address of principal executive offices)
3 April 2024
Appointment of Ross McEwan
Further to the appointment of Ross McEwan as an independent Non-executive Director of BHP Group Limited from 3 April 2024, we provide details of Ross McEwan's initial interests in BHP shares.
ASX Listing Rules Appendix 3X
Initial Director's Interest Notice
|Name of entity
|BHP Group Limited
|ABN 49 004 028 077
We (the entity) give the ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Australian Corporations Act.
|Name of director
|Ross McEwan
|Date of appointment
|3 April 2024
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Number & class of securities
Nil
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name of holder & nature of interest
N/A
Number & class of securities
Nil
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
|Detail of contract
|N/A
|Nature of interest
|N/A
Name of registered holder
(if issued securities)
|N/A
|No. and class of securities to which interest relates
|N/A
Part 4 - Contact details
|Name of authorised officers responsible for making this notification on behalf of the entities
Stefanie Wilkinson
Group Company Secretary
|Contact details
Stefanie Wilkinson
T + 61 3 9609 2153
T + 61 3 9609 3500
BHP Group Limited ABN 49 004 028 077
LEI WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28
Registered in Australia
Registered Office: Level 18, 171 Collins Street
Melbourne Victoria 3000 Australia
Tel +61 1300 554 757 Fax +61 3 9609 3015
BHP Group Limited is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia
|BHP Group Limited
|Date: April 3, 2024
|By:
/s/ Stefanie Wilkinson
|Name:
|Stefanie Wilkinson
|Title:
|Group Company Secretary
