Western Australia is the largest iron ore supplier in the world, accounting for 38% of global supply. Iron ore comprised 51% of the value of Western Australia's exports of goods in 2023. 14% of goods exported came from BHP.

Iron ore accounted for 47% of the state's full-time mining workforce. Over 15% of the mining workforce were employed or contracted through BHP - around 23,000 people.

With 5 mines, 4 processing hubs, 2 port facilities and a 1300-kilometre rail network - BHP is a major contributor to the WA economy.

We invested $518M in community development in FY23, like our $15 million contribution to the state-of-the-art Newman Health Campus.

We are committed to supporting WA's economic development, particularly in regional areas and for Indigenous communities.

We contributed $45 million towards social investment initiatives and supported over 50 grassroots organisations through our community grants program. Programs like our Pilbara Education and Child Australia partnerships have made a significant difference to families living in regional communities.

Across Western Australia, BHP spent $667 million with 471 local businesses. This includes $97 million to small local, and indigenous businesses through our Local Buying Program.

In total we spent $287 million with Traditional Owner and Indigenous businesses, a 72% increase on FY22 achievements, as part of a nationwide commitment to drive economic empowerment for First Nations people.

These payments to suppliers in the communities in which we operate have a multiplier effect by creating jobs and opportunities for growth.

In 2023, 11% of the WA Government's revenue came from BHP-operated projects.

Our contribution of taxes, royalties and other payments gives governments more opportunity to provide essential services and invest back into communities.

BHP WA Iron Ore Asset President Tim Day said, "Despite a challenging year for the resources industry, we remain strongly committed to supporting the WA economy and focused on making a positive contribution to local communities, partners, the environment, and our people."

Read more about BHP's $60 billion contribution to Australian economy.

BHP's Economic Contribution Report and Community Development Report for FY24 will be released later this year.