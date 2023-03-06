BHP : BMO speech

BMO Metals, Mining Critical Minerals Conference CEO speech 27 February 2023

Mike Henry, CEO Slide 1: BHP at BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference Good morning, all. It's good to be back with you in Florida and thank you to BMO for once again hosting this conference. I was reflecting on the discussion we had here back in 2020 just before Covid hit. At the time, I spoke about a few simple priorities, including: Becoming safer - with our objective being to eliminate fatalities across BHP. Second, operational excellence - we would become known as the industry's best operator. We would improve operational reliability, lower our relative costs, improve productivity and ensure that we were getting maximum returns for the capital we have deployed in the business. Third was embedding social value at the core of everything we do, including our efforts to decarbonise our operations and to support others in our value chain to decarbonise theirs. And finally to reweight our portfolio towards commodities that stand to benefit the greatest from the megatrends of population growth, improving living standards and the energy transition. This would be through growing in future facing commodities - potash, nickel and copper - and through a progressive de-weighting of fossil fuels. And we would be a disciplined allocator of capital, aligned with the framework that we set out in 2016. Three years on and I am happy to report that we are continuing to make good progress. On safety it is bitter-sweet to have to report that while we have made very significant progress since, and in fact achieved four years fatality free in the first half, we tragically lost one of our team members in a fatal accident at Port Hedland a few weeks ago. Jody Byrne, a BHP employee, was killed in an accident in the rail shunting yard and leaves behind a family and many friends. We are providing them with whatever support we can and have an investigation underway to determine what went wrong and how we can prevent it from happening again. We are going to maintain an unrelenting focus on making BHP a totally safe place to work. Slide 3: Portfolio positively leveraged to megatrends Our ability to generate attractive and sustainable shareholder returns is grounded in our portfolio of world class assets in attractive commodities. We remain constructive on the long-term demand for commodities, driven by the global trends playing out around us. Recognising that some of our commodities would be more challenged in the long-term as the world seeks to decarbonise, while others would continue to benefit, we spun out BHP's petroleum business last year, creating value and choice for shareholders, and we have been progressing a consolidation of our remaining coal portfolio into only the best of the best coals for steel making - those coals that will help the steel makers in their medium term emission reduction efforts. What we're left with is a portfolio of commodities that we believe will play a crucial role in helping to shape our future society, and which will see upside in a faster decarbonising world. The world is going to need more copper and more nickel for electric vehicles, for solar panels, and for the electrification of the economy… more good quality iron ore and more of the highest quality metallurgical coals to make the steel needed for urbanisation and decarbonisation infrastructure… and we'll need more potash to support more sustainable farming. Page 2 of 6

At BHP, we have the largest copper endowment, and the second largest nickel sulphide resource, globally. We are a leading producer of both good quality iron ore and high quality metallurgical coal. And we have embarked upon a path to becoming a globally significant potash supplier. As demand for these essential commodities continues to rise, BHP has an embedded competitive advantage as an incumbent, large scale producer, thanks to our high quality assets, our strong balance sheet, and proven operational excellence. The long run outlook and how our portfolio is positioned is compelling. Now looking at the nearer term, over the next 12 months, we see three major drivers of the commodity outlook. The first is slowing growth in the developed world, as the lagged impact of monetary policy and the energy crisis plays out. The second, and helping to partially or wholly offset the first, China's economy will lift over the course of the year. The reopening is progressing well, and we are already seeing green shoots emerging. We've seen government leaders signalling a decisive pro-growth stance at the Economic Work Forum in December and since then, major policy changes have been progressed that are expected to support growth in 2023. In housing, there's been particular support for the supply-side, with developers having obtained 4 trillion yuan in credit lines over the past two months. And the pivot away from zero Covid has resulted in mobility trends that are almost back to pre-pandemic levels. As we said back in August, we believe China will be a relative source of stability when it comes to commodity demand. We now have even greater conviction in that view. Finally, turning back to the global outlook, while it will obviously vary by region, an easing of global inflation is expected to allow central banks to end their rate tightening cycles in the coming quarters, supporting stronger world growth in 2024. Slide 4: H1 FY23 operational and financial performance BHP is set up well for the opportunity presented by the long-term outlook and is performing well in the near term. Last week we delivered another strong set of results, despite the increased external pressures facing our industry. Production across our major divisions of iron ore, copper and metallurgical coal were all up. Operational excellence is so important to maximising the value we generate from the capital deployed throughout our businesses. This can best be seen in our Western Australia Iron Ore results, where we delivered another record half-year of production, thanks to strong performance across the supply chain and supported by the continued ramp up of the South Flank mine, which is improving the average iron content and lump proportion of our iron ore product suite. At Escondida, our copper production increased by 5 per cent, as we accessed higher grade ore. In our other copper assets, the Spence concentrator continued to ramp up; and Olympic Dam extended its recent track record of operational stability and saw near-record material processed and record gold production. Overall, BHP's copper production was up by 12 per cent. And while BMA was impacted by extremely wet weather, productivity increased, in part due to the completion of our transition to autonomous haulage fleets at two of our mines. Production was up by 5%. Despite ongoing challenges in the external environment - inflation, weather, and labour availability - our continued focus on operational excellence and cost control means we're managing inflation better than most. This operational excellence is due in part to the deployment of the BHP Operating System, which was put in place five years ago, and is now embedded across the whole of BHP. Page 3 of 6

In addition to the front-line enablement that comes through the BHP Operating System, we have established world class technical capability through our Centres of Excellence. For example, our Maintenance Centre of Excellence is helping us achieve leading levels of equipment availability and maintenance cost efficiency. For the half year, across all our businesses, we generated a very healthy Underlying EBITDA of 13.2 billion dollars at an EBITDA margin of 54 per cent. We were pleased to announce a dividend of 90 US cents per share, our 5th highest ordinary dividend ever paid by BHP. This translates to a 69 per cent payout, well above the 50 per cent minimum payout ratio set out in our Capital Allocation Framework. This allows all BHP shareholders to benefit from our strong operational performance and the recent strength in commodity prices. It also reflects our confidence in the near-term outlook for commodity demand. Beyond this, we've continued to generate social value for and with those around us - governments, our workforce, our suppliers, our customers and the communities where we operate. The creation of social value is essential to better business outcomes and long-term shareholder value, because it supports stable operations and reduces risk to the business. It also opens the door to future opportunities, partnerships, capital and talent. On operational greenhouse gas emissions, we're on track to meet our target of at least a 30 per cent reduction by 2030. And we continue to focus on reducing our use of fresh water, through innovation and investment in desalination. We've increased female representation across the Group to more than 33 per cent, a near doubling since we announced our aspirational goal to achieve a gender balanced workforce back in 2016. And, pleasingly, we also released our updated Indigenous Peoples Policy Statement during the half. This statement strengthens our commitment to working with Indigenous Peoples to support reconciliation and contribute to better social, economic and environmental outcomes. These efforts align with our Social Value Framework, which we announced in June last year. We're using the framework to hardwire social value into every level of decision making across our global operations. Slide 5: Near term growth Now let me turn to growth. I want to start by saying that our single biggest growth lever is improving productivity from our existing assets - by far, hence the strong focus on operational excellence. We of course have a number of other growth levers as well, including growing production from our existing assets, as well as exploration and early stage entry. Our exceptional resource endowments alone offer exciting opportunities to grow organically. Through how we bring together operational excellence and technical innovation, we can unlock further growth projects within our existing resources. Early stage entry is where we take up a toe hold position in a yet to be developed potential Tier 1 resource held usually by a small to mid size company, where BHP's balance sheet and capabilities can be brought to bear. Our final lever is acquisitions and in fact we have one effort underway with the proposed acquisition of OZ Minerals. We will only pursue acquisitions where we are confident we can create greater value for BHP shareholders. And of course the underlying assets need to be in on-strategy commodities. I'd like to touch briefly on two examples of near-term organic growth projects we're working on and which present the opportunity to generate value at scale. The first is growing our production at WAIO. WAIO is an incredible asset that is options rich. It's one of the world's largest iron ore businesses and in recent years it's been transformed into the world's lowest cost, most reliable producer. Over the years, we've been removing bottlenecks along our port and rail systems, so we can get more of our iron ore onto more ships at Port Hedland - and do it safely, reliably, and cost effectively. Page 4 of 6