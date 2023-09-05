BHP Billiton Finance Limited

Directors' Report

30 June 2022

The directors present their report on BHP Billiton Finance Limited (the Company) for the year ended 30 June 2022 and the auditor's report thereon.

Directors

The following persons were directors of the Company at any time during or since the end of the financial year until the date of this report:

Roderick John Douglas Mainland

Bradford Paul Aldred Smith

Vasundhara Vasundhara

Scott Michael Lester (Appointed on 13 April 2022)

Carolyn Louise Pedic (Appointed on 13 April 2022)

Graham Clifford Tiver (Resigned on 15 December 2021)

James Joseph Sharp (Resigned on 26 January 2022)

Company Secretary

Angeli Gayfer

Principal activities

During the year the principal activities of the Company were to issue non-USD denominated bonds including Euro, Sterling and Canadian Bonds, as well as provide finance to related corporations. There have been no significant changes in the nature of the activities of the Company.

BHP Billiton Finance Limited is a Company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Australia. Its registered office and principal place of business is:

Level 15

171 Collins Street

Melbourne VIC 3000

Australia

On 31 January 2022, BHP Group unified its corporate structure under its existing Australian parent company, BHP Group Limited. BHP Group Limited is the ultimate parent entity of BHP Billiton Finance Limited.

The 'Group' here and further in the financial statements refers to BHP Group Limited and its consolidated entities.

Dividends

No dividends were paid, declared or recommended during the financial year ended 30 June 2022 (2021: US$nil).

As at the date of this report and since year end, the directors have not declared, determined or publicly recommended the payment of any dividends.