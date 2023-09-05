BHP Billiton Finance Plc

30 June 2021

Directors' report

The Directors present their Report and financial statements for BHP Billiton Finance Plc

Principal activities and review of business

The Company was incorporated on 28 August 2008 by the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales as a Public Limited Company under the Companies Act 2006.

The principal activity of the Company is to raise funds in the external debt markets. Funds from such issuance are ultimately made available to BHP Group companies. During the year ended 30 June

2021 and 2020, the company did not have any such operations. The activities are not expected to change in the future.

The Company may be exposed to interest, foreign exchange, liquidity and credit risks. The Company may enter into currency and interest rate swaps and interest rate derivatives for the purpose of

BHP Financial Risk Management Committee (FRMC) has oversight to monitor the financial exposures.

The US dollar is the functional currency of most operations within the BHP Group as well as being the functional currency of the Company and so most currency exposure relates to transactions and balances in currencies other than the US dollar. The Company has potential currency exposures in respect of items denominated in currencies other than its functional currency:

Transactional exposure in respect of non-functional currency expenditure; and Translational exposure in respect of non-functional currency monetary items.

Results and review of activities

The profit for the financial year, after taxation, amounted to US$ 54 (2020: US$ 268).

The operating results and state of affairs of the Company are fully set out in the accompanying financial statements and do not in our opinion require any further comment. The nature of the Company's business will remain the same for the foreseeable future.

Proposed dividend

The directors do not recommend the payment of dividends for the year ended 30 June 2021 (2020: US$ nil).