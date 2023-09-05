BHP Billiton Finance Plc
Registered number: 6683534
For the year ended 30 June 2021
BHP Billiton Finance Plc
30 June 2021
COMPANY INFORMATION
DIRECTORS
Stewart Forster Cox
Philip Anthony Valvona
Sarah Margaret Costello (Appointed 24 November 2021)
James Douglas Wear (Resigned 4 October 2021)
Deirdre Williams (Resigned 4 October 2021)
REGISTERED NUMBER
6683534
REGISTERED OFFICE
Nova South
160 Victoria Street
London
England
SW1E 5LB
United Kingdom
SECRETARY
Citco Management (UK) Limited
BHP Billiton Finance Plc
30 June 2021
CONTENTS
Page
Directors' report
3
6
7
Financial statements
Statement of Profit or Loss
11
Statement of Comprehensive Income
12
Statement of Financial Position
13
Statement of Changes in Equity
14
Notes to the Financial Statements
15
BHP Billiton Finance Plc
30 June 2021
Directors' report
The Directors present their Report and financial statements for BHP Billiton Finance Plc
Principal activities and review of business
The Company was incorporated on 28 August 2008 by the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales as a Public Limited Company under the Companies Act 2006.
The principal activity of the Company is to raise funds in the external debt markets. Funds from such issuance are ultimately made available to BHP Group companies. During the year ended 30 June
2021 and 2020, the company did not have any such operations. The activities are not expected to change in the future.
The Company may be exposed to interest, foreign exchange, liquidity and credit risks. The Company may enter into currency and interest rate swaps and interest rate derivatives for the purpose of
BHP Financial Risk Management Committee (FRMC) has oversight to monitor the financial exposures.
The US dollar is the functional currency of most operations within the BHP Group as well as being the functional currency of the Company and so most currency exposure relates to transactions and balances in currencies other than the US dollar. The Company has potential currency exposures in respect of items denominated in currencies other than its functional currency:
Transactional exposure in respect of non-functional currency expenditure; and Translational exposure in respect of non-functional currency monetary items.
Results and review of activities
The profit for the financial year, after taxation, amounted to US$ 54 (2020: US$ 268).
The operating results and state of affairs of the Company are fully set out in the accompanying financial statements and do not in our opinion require any further comment. The nature of the Company's business will remain the same for the foreseeable future.
Proposed dividend
The directors do not recommend the payment of dividends for the year ended 30 June 2021 (2020: US$ nil).
Page 3
BHP Billiton Finance Plc
30 June 2021
Directors' report (continued)
Directors
The following persons were directors of the Company at any time during or since the end of the financial year until the date of this report:
Stewart Forster Cox Philip Anthony Valvona
Sarah Margaret Costello (Appointed 24 November 2021) James Douglas Wear (Resigned 4 October 2021) Deirdre Williams (Resigned 4 October 2021)
Employees
The Company had no employees during the year.
Political contributions
The Company made no political or incurred any political expenditure during the year.
Disclosure of information to auditor
The directors who held office at the date of approval of this report confirm that, so far as they
are each aware, there is no relevant audit information of which the auditor is unaware; and each director has taken all the steps that he/she ought to have taken as a director to make
himself/herself aware of any relevant audit information and to establish that the auditor is aware of that information.
Subsequent events
On 17 August 2021, BHP Group announced its intention to realise simplification and enhanced strategic flexibility benefits through unifying its corporate structure under its existing Australian parent company.
Page 4
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
BHP Group Limited published this content on 05 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2023 09:21:05 UTC.