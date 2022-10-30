BHP : Board update

BHP Group Limited (BHP) announced today that John Mogford has retired as a non-executive director effective 31 October 2022. Mr Mogford has been a Director of BHP since October 2017 and is an oil and gas expert.

As previously announced on 19 May 2022, Mr Mogford confirmed his decision to retire following the completion of the divestment of BHP's oil and Gas assets through the merger with Woodside. BHP Chair, Mr MacKenzie said "I would like to thank John for his outstanding contribution to the Board and to value creation for BHP shareholders. I wish John all the best for the future."

As previously announced, Malcolm Broomhead will retire at the end of the BHP Annual General Meeting on Thursday, 10 November 2022.