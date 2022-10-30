Advanced search
Bhp : Board update
10/28European ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
10/27Australian shares snap winning streak as gold, miners tumble
BHP : Board update

10/30/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
BHP Group Limited (BHP) announced today that John Mogford has retired as a non-executive director effective 31 October 2022. Mr Mogford has been a Director of BHP since October 2017 and is an oil and gas expert.

As previously announced on 19 May 2022, Mr Mogford confirmed his decision to retire following the completion of the divestment of BHP's oil and Gas assets through the merger with Woodside. BHP Chair, Mr MacKenzie said "I would like to thank John for his outstanding contribution to the Board and to value creation for BHP shareholders. I wish John all the best for the future."

As previously announced, Malcolm Broomhead will retire at the end of the BHP Annual General Meeting on Thursday, 10 November 2022.

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


