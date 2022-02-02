BHP : Change in substantial holding

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To Company Name/Scheme
BHP Group Ltd
ACN/ARSN/ABN
49 004 028 077
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
NA
There was a change in the interests of the
31/01/2022
substantial holder on
The previous notice was given to the company on
31/01/2022
The previous notice was dated
27/01/2022
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Ordinary
292,053,154
9.90%
394,760,689
7.80%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose relevant
Nature of change (6)
Consideration
Class and
Person's votes
change
interest changed
given in relation to
number of
affected
change (7)
securities
affected
JPMORGAN TRUST
In its capacity as investment
1,130
1,130
See
CO.OF DELAWARE
manager or in various other
See Appendix
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
Appendix
related capacities
JPMORGAN PRIVATE
In its capacity as investment
98
98
See
INVEST.I
manager or in various other
See Appendix
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
Appendix
related capacities
JPMORGAN CHASE
Securities on Loan as Agent
1,777,662
1,777,662
See
BANK,N.A
Lender
See Appendix
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
Appendix
JPMORGAN CHASE
In its capacity as investment
2,306,629
2,306,629
See
BANK, N.A.
manager or in various other
See Appendix
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
Appendix
related capacities
JPMORGAN CHASE
Purchase and sales of securities
4
4
See
BANK, N.A.
in its capacity as
See Appendix
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
Appendix
Principal/Proprietary
JPMORGAN ASSET
In its capacity as investment
3,602,414
3,602,414
See
MANAGEMENT (UK)
manager or in various other
See Appendix
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
Appendix
LIMITED
related capacities
JPMORGAN ASSET
In its capacity as investment
24,512
24,512
See
MANAGEMENT
manager or in various other
See Appendix
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
Appendix
(TAIWAN) LIMITED
related capacities
JPMORGAN ASSET
In its capacity as investment
93,096
93,096
See
MANAGEMENT (JAPAN)
manager or in various other
See Appendix
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
Appendix
LIMITED
related capacities
JPMORGAN ASSET
In its capacity as investment
8,150
8,150
See
MANAGEMENT (ASIA
manager or in various other
See Appendix
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
Appendix
PACIFIC) LIMITED
related capacities
J.P. MORGAN
Holder of securities subject to an
4,374,312
4,374,312
See
SECURITIES PLC
obligation to return under a
See Appendix
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
Appendix
securities lending agreement
J.P. MORGAN
Purchase and sales of securities
67,029,879
67,029,879
See
SECURITIES PLC
in its capacity as
See Appendix
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
Appendix
Principal/Proprietary
J.P. MORGAN
Holder of securities subject to an
992,200
992,200
See
SECURITIES LLC
obligation to return under a
See Appendix
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
Appendix
securities lending agreement
J.P. MORGAN
In its capacity as investment
38,320
38,320
See
SECURITIES LLC
manager or in various other
See Appendix
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
Appendix
related capacities
J.P. MORGAN
Purchase and sales of securities
67,045
67,045
See
SECURITIES LLC
in its capacity as
See Appendix
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
Appendix
Principal/Proprietary
J.P. MORGAN
Rehypothecation of client
7,031,485
7,031,485
See
SECURITIES LLC
securities under a Prime
See Appendix
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
Appendix
Brokerage Agreement
J.P. MORGAN
Holder of securities subject to an
303,016
303,016
See
SECURITIES
obligation to return under a
See Appendix
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
Appendix
AUSTRALIA LIMITED
securities lending agreement
J.P. MORGAN
Purchase and sales of securities
6,462,273
6,462,273
See
SECURITIES
in its capacity as
See Appendix
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
Appendix
AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Principal/Proprietary
J.P. MORGAN SE
Purchase and sales of securities
2,376,010
2,376,010
See
in its capacity as
See Appendix
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
Appendix
Principal/Proprietary
J.P. MORGAN
In its capacity as investment
15,994,794
15,994,794
See
INVESTMENT
manager or in various other
See Appendix
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
Appendix
MANAGEMENT INC.
related capacities
J.P. MORGAN GT
Purchase and sales of securities
1,448,279
1,448,279
See
CORPORATION
in its capacity as
See Appendix
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
Appendix
Principal/Proprietary
J.P. MORGAN EQUITIES
Purchase and sales of securities
2,726,887
2,726,887
See
SOUTH AFRICA
in its capacity as
See Appendix
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
Appendix
PROPRIETARY LTD
Principal/Proprietary
J. P. MORGAN PRIME
Rehypothecation of client
266,606
266,606
See
securities under a Prime
See Appendix
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
Appendix
Brokerage Agreement
CHINA INTERNATIONAL
In its capacity as investment
18,348
18,348
See
FUND MANAGEMENT
manager or in various other
See Appendix
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
Appendix
CO.,LTD.
related capacities
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Registered holder
Person entitled to be
Nature of relevant
Class and number
Person's votes
interest
of securities
registered as holder
interest (6)
of securities
(8)
JPMORGAN
Not available
Various Clients
In its capacity as
4,116
4,116
TRUST CO.OF
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
DELAWARE
or in various other
related capacities
JPMORGAN
Not available
Various Clients
In its capacity as
98
98
PRIVATE
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
INVEST.I
or in various other
related capacities
JPMORGAN
JPM
Various
Securities on Loan
157,541,165
157,541,165
CHASE
Nominees
Borrowers under
as Agent Lender
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
BANK,N.A
Australia Pty
the Securities
Limited
Lending
Agreement
JPMORGAN
Not available
Various Clients
In its capacity as
7,730
7,730
CHASE BANK,
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
N.A.
or in various other
related capacities
JPMORGAN
JPMORGAN
JPMORGAN
Purchase and sales
106
106
CHASE BANK,
CHASE
CHASE BANK,
of securities in its
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
N.A.
BANK, N.A.
N.A.
capacity as
Principal/Proprietary
JPMORGAN
JPMorgan
Various Clients
In its capacity as
5,131,595
5,131,595
CHASE BANK,
Chase Bank -
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
N.A.
London
or in various other
related capacities
JPMORGAN
State Street
Various Clients
In its capacity as
59,842
59,842
ASSET
Bk & Trt Co
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
MANAGEMENT
(Toronto)
or in various other
(UK) LIMITED
related capacities
JPMORGAN
State Street
Various Clients
In its capacity as
13,318
13,318
Bank and
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
MANAGEMENT
Trust Co HK
or in various other
(UK) LIMITED
related capacities
JPMORGAN
STATE
Various Clients
In its capacity as
158,421
158,421
ASSET
STREET
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
MANAGEMENT
BANK &
or in various other
(UK) LIMITED
TRUST
related capacities
COMPANY-
JPMORGAN
RBC Dexia
Various Clients
In its capacity as
62,808
62,808
ASSET
Investor
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
MANAGEMENT
Services
or in various other
Trust -
related capacities
London
JPMORGAN
Northern
Various Clients
In its capacity as
91,171
91,171
(Asia) Limited
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
ASSET
Trust
MANAGEMENT
Company
or in various other
(UK) LIMITED
London
related capacities
JPMORGAN
Mitsubishi
Various Clients
In its capacity as
8,962
8,962
ASSET
UFJ Global
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
MANAGEMENT
Custody SA,
or in various other
(UK) LIMITED
Lux
related capacities
JPMORGAN
JPMorgan
Various Clients
In its capacity as
1,477,413
1,477,413
ASSET
Chase Bank -
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
MANAGEMENT
London
or in various other
(UK) LIMITED
related capacities
JPMORGAN
J.P. Morgan
Various Clients
In its capacity as
1,954,444
1,954,444
ASSET
Bank
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
MANAGEMENT
Luxembourg
or in various other
(UK) LIMITED
S.A.
related capacities
JPMORGAN
HSBC
Various Clients
In its capacity as
10,763
10,763
ASSET
Institutional
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
MANAGEMENT
Trust
or in various other
(UK) LIMITED
Services
related capacities
JPMORGAN
HSBC
Various Clients
In its capacity as
81,516
81,516
ASSET
Institutional
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
Trust Serv
or in various other
MANAGEMENT
(UK) LIMITED
(Asia) Ltd
related capacities
JPMORGAN
Cibc Mellon
Various Clients
In its capacity as
802,770
802,770
ASSET
Global
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
MANAGEMENT
Securities
or in various other
(UK) LIMITED
Services Co
related capacities
Toronto
JPMORGAN
Brown
Various Clients
In its capacity as
32,235
32,235
ASSET
Brothers
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
MANAGEMENT
Harriman
or in various other
(UK) LIMITED
(Boston)
related capacities
JPMORGAN
BNP Paribas
Various Clients
In its capacity as
26,983
26,983
ASSET
Securities
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
MANAGEMENT
Serv France
or in various other
(UK) LIMITED
related capacities
JPMORGAN
State Street
Various Clients
In its capacity as
24,512
24,512
ASSET
Bank and
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
MANAGEMENT
Trust Co HK
or in various other
(TAIWAN)
related capacities
LIMITED
JPMORGAN
JPMorgan
Various Clients
In its capacity as
25,333
25,333
ASSET
Chase Bank -
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
MANAGEMENT
London
or in various other
(TAIWAN)
related capacities
LIMITED
JPMORGAN
Northern
Various Clients
In its capacity as
152,950
152,950
ASSET
Trust
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
MANAGEMENT
Company
or in various other
(JAPAN) LIMITED
London
related capacities
JPMORGAN
BNP Paribas
Various Clients
In its capacity as
54,549
54,549
ASSET
(Sydney)
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
MANAGEMENT
or in various other
(JAPAN) LIMITED
related capacities
JPMORGAN
Bank Of New
Various Clients
In its capacity as
30,397
30,397
ASSET
York Mellon -
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
MANAGEMENT
Brussels
or in various other
(JAPAN) LIMITED
related capacities
JPMORGAN
JPMorgan
Various Clients
In its capacity as
947,184
947,184
Chase Bank -
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
MANAGEMENT
London
or in various other
(ASIA PACIFIC)
related capacities
LIMITED
JPMORGAN
J.P. Morgan
Various Clients
In its capacity as
1,364,574
1,364,574
ASSET
Bank
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
MANAGEMENT
Luxembourg
or in various other
(ASIA PACIFIC)
S.A.
related capacities
LIMITED
JPMORGAN
HSBC
Various Clients
In its capacity as
788,400
788,400
ASSET
International
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
MANAGEMENT
Trustee
or in various other
Limited -
related capacities
LIMITED
Hong Kong
JPMORGAN
Brown
Various Clients
In its capacity as
20,647
20,647
Brothers
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
ASSET
MANAGEMENT
Harriman
or in various other
(ASIA PACIFIC)
(Boston)
related capacities
LIMITED
JPMORGAN
Bank Of New
Various Clients
In its capacity as
58,314
58,314
ASSET
York Mellon
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
MANAGEMENT
SA/NV
or in various other
(ASIA PACIFIC)
Brussels
related capacities
LIMITED
J.P. MORGAN
JPM
JPM Nominees
Holder of securities
58,503,436
58,503,436
SECURITIES PLC
Nominees
Australia Pty
subject to an
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
Australia Pty
Limited
obligation to return
Limited
under a securities
lending agreement
J.P. MORGAN
JPM
J.P. MORGAN
Purchase and sales
70,317,772
70,317,772
SECURITIES PLC
Nominees
SECURITIES
of securities in its
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
Australia Pty
PLC
capacity as
Limited
Principal/Proprietary
J.P. MORGAN
Not available
Various Clients
In its capacity as
62,794
62,794
SECURITIES LLC
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
or in various other
related capacities
J.P. MORGAN
Citi Australia
Various Clients
Rehypothecation of
8,664,566
8,664,566
SECURITIES LLC
and Custodians
client securities
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
under a Prime
Brokerage
Agreement
J.P. MORGAN
Citi Australia
J.P. MORGAN
Purchase and sales
1,464,830
1,464,830
SECURITIES LLC
SECURITIES
of securities in its
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
LLC
capacity as
Principal/Proprietary
J.P. MORGAN
Citi Australia
Citi Australia
Holder of securities
16,183,583
16,183,583
SECURITIES LLC
subject to an
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
obligation to return
under a securities
lending agreement
J.P. MORGAN
Ecapital
J.P. MORGAN
Purchase and sales
15,512,188
15,512,188
SECURITIES
Nominees Pty
SECURITIES
of securities in its
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
AUSTRALIA
Ltd
AUSTRALIA
capacity as
LIMITED
LIMITED
Principal/Proprietary
J.P. MORGAN
Ecapital
Ecapital
Holder of securities
17,068,350
17,068,350
SECURITIES
Nominees Pty
Nominees Pty
subject to an
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
AUSTRALIA
Ltd
Ltd
obligation to return
LIMITED
under a securities
lending agreement
J.P. MORGAN SE
JPM
J.P. MORGAN
Purchase and sales
2,377,339
2,377,339
Nominees
SE
of securities in its
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
Australia Pty
capacity as
Limited
Principal/Proprietary
J.P. MORGAN
Wells Fargo
Various Clients
In its capacity as
5,948
5,948
INVESTMENT
Bank
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
MANAGEMENT
or in various other
INC.
related capacities
J.P. MORGAN
Wells Fargo
Various Clients
In its capacity as
2,028
2,028
INVESTMENT
Advisors
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
MANAGEMENT
or in various other
INC.
related capacities
J.P. MORGAN
UBS
Various Clients
In its capacity as
63,088
63,088
INVESTMENT
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
MANAGEMENT
or in various other
INC.
related capacities
J.P. MORGAN
The Bank Of
Various Clients
In its capacity as
82,254
82,254
New York
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
MANAGEMENT
Mellon
or in various other
INC.
related capacities
J.P. MORGAN
STATE
Various Clients
In its capacity as
1,393,919
1,393,919
INVESTMENT
STREET
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
MANAGEMENT
GLOBAL
or in various other
INC.
MARKETS
related capacities
LLC
J.P. MORGAN
State Street
Various Clients
In its capacity as
43,201
43,201
INVESTMENT
Bank
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
MANAGEMENT
Luxembourg,
or in various other
SA
related capacities
J.P. MORGAN
State Street
Various Clients
In its capacity as
5,260
5,260
Bank And
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
INVESTMENT
MANAGEMENT
Trust
or in various other
INC.
Company
related capacities
J.P. MORGAN
RBC Dexia
Various Clients
In its capacity as
953,021
953,021
INVESTMENT
Investor
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
MANAGEMENT
Services
or in various other
INC.
related capacities
J.P. MORGAN
Not available
Various Clients
In its capacity as
2,098
2,098
INVESTMENT
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
MANAGEMENT
or in various other
INC.
related capacities
J.P. MORGAN
Northern
Various Clients
In its capacity as
370,127
370,127
INVESTMENT
Trust
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
MANAGEMENT
Company
or in various other
INC.
London
related capacities
J.P. MORGAN
NEXI
Various Clients
In its capacity as
3,885
3,885
INVESTMENT
CAPITAL
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
MANAGEMENT
SPA
or in various other
INC.
related capacities
J.P. MORGAN
NATWEST
Various Clients
In its capacity as
250,492
250,492
INVESTMENT
MARKETS
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
N.V.
or in various other
MANAGEMENT
INC.
related capacities
J.P. MORGAN
LPL Financial
Various Clients
In its capacity as
2,914
2,914
INVESTMENT
Services
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
MANAGEMENT
or in various other
INC.
related capacities
J.P. MORGAN
Lockwood
Various Clients
In its capacity as
1,300
1,300
INVESTMENT
Advisors
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
MANAGEMENT
or in various other
INC.
related capacities
J.P. MORGAN
JPMorgan
Various Clients
In its capacity as
54,472
54,472
INVESTMENT
Chase Bank -
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
MANAGEMENT
New York
or in various other
INC.
related capacities
J.P. MORGAN
JPMorgan
Various Clients
In its capacity as
21,570,180
21,570,180
INVESTMENT
Chase Bank -
and Custodians
investment manager
(Ordinary)
(Ordinary)
MANAGEMENT
London
or in various other
INC.
related capacities
