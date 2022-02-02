Log in
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/02 06:51:41 pm
46.32 AUD   +1.49%
05:49pBHP : Change in substantial holding
PU
08:48aCodelco, Collahuasi copper mine production up in December - Chile's Cochilco
RE
07:10aInvestors urge miners to change ways after damning Rio Tinto workplace report
RE
BHP : Change in substantial holding

02/02/2022 | 05:49pm EST
604 Page 1 of 5

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

For personal use only

To Company Name/Scheme

BHP Group Ltd

ACN/ARSN/ABN

49 004 028 077

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

NA

There was a change in the interests of the

31/01/2022

substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

31/01/2022

The previous notice was dated

27/01/2022

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary

292,053,154

9.90%

394,760,689

7.80%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose relevant

Nature of change (6)

Consideration

Class and

Person's votes

change

interest changed

given in relation to

number of

affected

change (7)

securities

affected

JPMORGAN TRUST

In its capacity as investment

1,130

1,130

See

CO.OF DELAWARE

manager or in various other

See Appendix

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

Appendix

related capacities

JPMORGAN PRIVATE

In its capacity as investment

98

98

See

INVEST.I

manager or in various other

See Appendix

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

Appendix

related capacities

JPMORGAN CHASE

Securities on Loan as Agent

1,777,662

1,777,662

See

BANK,N.A

Lender

See Appendix

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

Appendix

JPMORGAN CHASE

In its capacity as investment

2,306,629

2,306,629

See

BANK, N.A.

manager or in various other

See Appendix

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

Appendix

related capacities

JPMORGAN CHASE

Purchase and sales of securities

4

4

See

BANK, N.A.

in its capacity as

See Appendix

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

Appendix

Principal/Proprietary

JPMORGAN ASSET

In its capacity as investment

3,602,414

3,602,414

See

MANAGEMENT (UK)

manager or in various other

See Appendix

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

Appendix

LIMITED

related capacities

604 Page 2 of 5

JPMORGAN ASSET

In its capacity as investment

24,512

24,512

See

MANAGEMENT

manager or in various other

See Appendix

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

Appendix

(TAIWAN) LIMITED

related capacities

JPMORGAN ASSET

In its capacity as investment

93,096

93,096

See

MANAGEMENT (JAPAN)

manager or in various other

See Appendix

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

Appendix

LIMITED

related capacities

JPMORGAN ASSET

In its capacity as investment

8,150

8,150

See

MANAGEMENT (ASIA

manager or in various other

See Appendix

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

only

Appendix

PACIFIC) LIMITED

related capacities

J.P. MORGAN

Holder of securities subject to an

4,374,312

4,374,312

See

SECURITIES PLC

obligation to return under a

See Appendix

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

Appendix

securities lending agreement

J.P. MORGAN

Purchase and sales of securities

67,029,879

67,029,879

See

SECURITIES PLC

in its capacity as

See Appendix

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

Appendix

Principal/Proprietary

J.P. MORGAN

Holder of securities subject to an

992,200

992,200

See

SECURITIES LLC

obligation to return under a

See Appendix

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

Appendix

securities lending agreement

use

J.P. MORGAN

In its capacity as investment

38,320

38,320

See

SECURITIES LLC

manager or in various other

See Appendix

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

Appendix

related capacities

J.P. MORGAN

Purchase and sales of securities

67,045

67,045

See

SECURITIES LLC

in its capacity as

See Appendix

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

Appendix

Principal/Proprietary

J.P. MORGAN

Rehypothecation of client

7,031,485

7,031,485

See

SECURITIES LLC

securities under a Prime

See Appendix

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

Appendix

Brokerage Agreement

J.P. MORGAN

Holder of securities subject to an

303,016

303,016

personal

See

SECURITIES

obligation to return under a

See Appendix

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

Appendix

AUSTRALIA LIMITED

securities lending agreement

J.P. MORGAN

Purchase and sales of securities

6,462,273

6,462,273

See

SECURITIES

in its capacity as

See Appendix

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

Appendix

AUSTRALIA LIMITED

Principal/Proprietary

J.P. MORGAN SE

Purchase and sales of securities

2,376,010

2,376,010

See

in its capacity as

See Appendix

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

Appendix

Principal/Proprietary

J.P. MORGAN

In its capacity as investment

15,994,794

15,994,794

See

INVESTMENT

manager or in various other

See Appendix

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

Appendix

MANAGEMENT INC.

related capacities

J.P. MORGAN GT

Purchase and sales of securities

1,448,279

1,448,279

See

CORPORATION

in its capacity as

See Appendix

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

Appendix

Principal/Proprietary

J.P. MORGAN EQUITIES

Purchase and sales of securities

2,726,887

2,726,887

See

SOUTH AFRICA

in its capacity as

See Appendix

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

Appendix

PROPRIETARY LTD

Principal/Proprietary

J. P. MORGAN PRIME

Rehypothecation of client

266,606

266,606

See

securities under a Prime

See Appendix

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

Appendix

Brokerage Agreement

CHINA INTERNATIONAL

In its capacity as investment

18,348

18,348

See

FUND MANAGEMENT

manager or in various other

See Appendix

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

Appendix

CO.,LTD.

related capacities

4. Present relevant interests

For

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder

Person entitled to be

Nature of relevant

Class and number

Person's votes

interest

of securities

registered as holder

interest (6)

of securities

(8)

JPMORGAN

Not available

Various Clients

In its capacity as

4,116

4,116

TRUST CO.OF

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

DELAWARE

or in various other

related capacities

JPMORGAN

Not available

Various Clients

In its capacity as

98

98

PRIVATE

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

INVEST.I

or in various other

related capacities

JPMORGAN

JPM

Various

Securities on Loan

157,541,165

157,541,165

CHASE

Nominees

Borrowers under

as Agent Lender

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

BANK,N.A

Australia Pty

the Securities

Limited

Lending

Agreement

604 Page 3 of 5

JPMORGAN

Not available

Various Clients

In its capacity as

7,730

7,730

CHASE BANK,

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

N.A.

or in various other

related capacities

JPMORGAN

JPMORGAN

JPMORGAN

Purchase and sales

106

106

CHASE BANK,

CHASE

CHASE BANK,

of securities in its

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

N.A.

BANK, N.A.

N.A.

capacity as

Principal/Proprietary

JPMORGAN

JPMorgan

Various Clients

In its capacity as

5,131,595

5,131,595

CHASE BANK,

Chase Bank -

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

N.A.

London

or in various other

related capacities

JPMORGAN

State Street

Various Clients

In its capacity as

59,842

59,842

ASSET

Bk & Trt Co

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT

(Toronto)

or in various other

(UK) LIMITED

related capacities

JPMORGAN

State Street

Various Clients

In its capacity as

13,318

13,318

onlyASSET

Bank and

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT

Trust Co HK

or in various other

(UK) LIMITED

related capacities

JPMORGAN

STATE

Various Clients

In its capacity as

158,421

158,421

ASSET

STREET

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT

BANK &

or in various other

(UK) LIMITED

TRUST

related capacities

COMPANY-

JPMORGAN

RBC Dexia

Various Clients

In its capacity as

62,808

62,808

ASSET

Investor

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT

Services

or in various other

use(UK) LIMITED

Trust -

related capacities

London

JPMORGAN

Northern

Various Clients

In its capacity as

91,171

91,171

personal

(Asia) Limited

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

ASSET

Trust

MANAGEMENT

Company

or in various other

(UK) LIMITED

London

related capacities

JPMORGAN

Mitsubishi

Various Clients

In its capacity as

8,962

8,962

ASSET

UFJ Global

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT

Custody SA,

or in various other

(UK) LIMITED

Lux

related capacities

JPMORGAN

JPMorgan

Various Clients

In its capacity as

1,477,413

1,477,413

ASSET

Chase Bank -

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT

London

or in various other

(UK) LIMITED

related capacities

JPMORGAN

J.P. Morgan

Various Clients

In its capacity as

1,954,444

1,954,444

ASSET

Bank

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT

Luxembourg

or in various other

(UK) LIMITED

S.A.

related capacities

JPMORGAN

HSBC

Various Clients

In its capacity as

10,763

10,763

ASSET

Institutional

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT

Trust

or in various other

(UK) LIMITED

Services

related capacities

JPMORGAN

HSBC

Various Clients

In its capacity as

81,516

81,516

ASSET

Institutional

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

For

Trust Serv

or in various other

MANAGEMENT

(UK) LIMITED

(Asia) Ltd

related capacities

JPMORGAN

Cibc Mellon

Various Clients

In its capacity as

802,770

802,770

ASSET

Global

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT

Securities

or in various other

(UK) LIMITED

Services Co

related capacities

Toronto

JPMORGAN

Brown

Various Clients

In its capacity as

32,235

32,235

ASSET

Brothers

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT

Harriman

or in various other

(UK) LIMITED

(Boston)

related capacities

JPMORGAN

BNP Paribas

Various Clients

In its capacity as

26,983

26,983

ASSET

Securities

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT

Serv France

or in various other

(UK) LIMITED

related capacities

JPMORGAN

State Street

Various Clients

In its capacity as

24,512

24,512

ASSET

Bank and

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT

Trust Co HK

or in various other

(TAIWAN)

related capacities

LIMITED

604 Page 4 of 5

JPMORGAN

JPMorgan

Various Clients

In its capacity as

25,333

25,333

ASSET

Chase Bank -

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT

London

or in various other

(TAIWAN)

related capacities

LIMITED

JPMORGAN

Northern

Various Clients

In its capacity as

152,950

152,950

ASSET

Trust

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT

Company

or in various other

(JAPAN) LIMITED

London

related capacities

JPMORGAN

BNP Paribas

Various Clients

In its capacity as

54,549

54,549

ASSET

(Sydney)

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT

or in various other

(JAPAN) LIMITED

related capacities

JPMORGAN

Bank Of New

Various Clients

In its capacity as

30,397

30,397

ASSET

York Mellon -

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT

Brussels

or in various other

(JAPAN) LIMITED

related capacities

JPMORGAN

JPMorgan

Various Clients

In its capacity as

947,184

947,184

onlyASSET

Chase Bank -

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT

London

or in various other

(ASIA PACIFIC)

related capacities

LIMITED

JPMORGAN

J.P. Morgan

Various Clients

In its capacity as

1,364,574

1,364,574

ASSET

Bank

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT

Luxembourg

or in various other

(ASIA PACIFIC)

S.A.

related capacities

LIMITED

JPMORGAN

HSBC

Various Clients

In its capacity as

788,400

788,400

ASSET

International

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT

Trustee

or in various other

use(ASIA PACIFIC)

Limited -

related capacities

LIMITED

Hong Kong

JPMORGAN

Brown

Various Clients

In its capacity as

20,647

20,647

personal

Brothers

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

ASSET

MANAGEMENT

Harriman

or in various other

(ASIA PACIFIC)

(Boston)

related capacities

LIMITED

JPMORGAN

Bank Of New

Various Clients

In its capacity as

58,314

58,314

ASSET

York Mellon

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT

SA/NV

or in various other

(ASIA PACIFIC)

Brussels

related capacities

LIMITED

J.P. MORGAN

JPM

JPM Nominees

Holder of securities

58,503,436

58,503,436

SECURITIES PLC

Nominees

Australia Pty

subject to an

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

Australia Pty

Limited

obligation to return

Limited

under a securities

lending agreement

J.P. MORGAN

JPM

J.P. MORGAN

Purchase and sales

70,317,772

70,317,772

SECURITIES PLC

Nominees

SECURITIES

of securities in its

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

Australia Pty

PLC

capacity as

Limited

Principal/Proprietary

J.P. MORGAN

Not available

Various Clients

In its capacity as

62,794

62,794

SECURITIES LLC

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

or in various other

related capacities

J.P. MORGAN

Citi Australia

Various Clients

Rehypothecation of

8,664,566

8,664,566

SECURITIES LLC

and Custodians

client securities

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

For

under a Prime

Brokerage

Agreement

J.P. MORGAN

Citi Australia

J.P. MORGAN

Purchase and sales

1,464,830

1,464,830

SECURITIES LLC

SECURITIES

of securities in its

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

LLC

capacity as

Principal/Proprietary

J.P. MORGAN

Citi Australia

Citi Australia

Holder of securities

16,183,583

16,183,583

SECURITIES LLC

subject to an

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

obligation to return

under a securities

lending agreement

J.P. MORGAN

Ecapital

J.P. MORGAN

Purchase and sales

15,512,188

15,512,188

SECURITIES

Nominees Pty

SECURITIES

of securities in its

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

AUSTRALIA

Ltd

AUSTRALIA

capacity as

LIMITED

LIMITED

Principal/Proprietary

J.P. MORGAN

Ecapital

Ecapital

Holder of securities

17,068,350

17,068,350

SECURITIES

Nominees Pty

Nominees Pty

subject to an

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

AUSTRALIA

Ltd

Ltd

obligation to return

LIMITED

under a securities

lending agreement

604 Page 5 of 5

J.P. MORGAN SE

JPM

J.P. MORGAN

Purchase and sales

2,377,339

2,377,339

Nominees

SE

of securities in its

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

Australia Pty

capacity as

Limited

Principal/Proprietary

J.P. MORGAN

Wells Fargo

Various Clients

In its capacity as

5,948

5,948

INVESTMENT

Bank

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT

or in various other

INC.

related capacities

J.P. MORGAN

Wells Fargo

Various Clients

In its capacity as

2,028

2,028

INVESTMENT

Advisors

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT

or in various other

INC.

related capacities

J.P. MORGAN

UBS

Various Clients

In its capacity as

63,088

63,088

INVESTMENT

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT

or in various other

INC.

related capacities

J.P. MORGAN

The Bank Of

Various Clients

In its capacity as

82,254

82,254

onlyINVESTMENT

New York

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT

Mellon

or in various other

INC.

related capacities

J.P. MORGAN

STATE

Various Clients

In its capacity as

1,393,919

1,393,919

INVESTMENT

STREET

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT

GLOBAL

or in various other

INC.

MARKETS

related capacities

LLC

J.P. MORGAN

State Street

Various Clients

In its capacity as

43,201

43,201

INVESTMENT

Bank

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT

Luxembourg,

or in various other

useINC.

SA

related capacities

J.P. MORGAN

State Street

Various Clients

In its capacity as

5,260

5,260

personal

Bank And

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

INVESTMENT

MANAGEMENT

Trust

or in various other

INC.

Company

related capacities

J.P. MORGAN

RBC Dexia

Various Clients

In its capacity as

953,021

953,021

INVESTMENT

Investor

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT

Services

or in various other

INC.

related capacities

J.P. MORGAN

Not available

Various Clients

In its capacity as

2,098

2,098

INVESTMENT

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT

or in various other

INC.

related capacities

J.P. MORGAN

Northern

Various Clients

In its capacity as

370,127

370,127

INVESTMENT

Trust

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT

Company

or in various other

INC.

London

related capacities

J.P. MORGAN

NEXI

Various Clients

In its capacity as

3,885

3,885

INVESTMENT

CAPITAL

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT

SPA

or in various other

INC.

related capacities

J.P. MORGAN

NATWEST

Various Clients

In its capacity as

250,492

250,492

INVESTMENT

MARKETS

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

For

N.V.

or in various other

MANAGEMENT

INC.

related capacities

J.P. MORGAN

LPL Financial

Various Clients

In its capacity as

2,914

2,914

INVESTMENT

Services

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT

or in various other

INC.

related capacities

J.P. MORGAN

Lockwood

Various Clients

In its capacity as

1,300

1,300

INVESTMENT

Advisors

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT

or in various other

INC.

related capacities

J.P. MORGAN

JPMorgan

Various Clients

In its capacity as

54,472

54,472

INVESTMENT

Chase Bank -

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT

New York

or in various other

INC.

related capacities

J.P. MORGAN

JPMorgan

Various Clients

In its capacity as

21,570,180

21,570,180

INVESTMENT

Chase Bank -

and Custodians

investment manager

(Ordinary)

(Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT

London

or in various other

INC.

related capacities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 22:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
