BHP : Change in substantial holding

J.P. MORGAN SE JPM J.P. MORGAN Purchase and sales 2,377,339 2,377,339

Nominees SE of securities in its (Ordinary) (Ordinary)

Australia Pty capacity as

Limited Principal/Proprietary

J.P. MORGAN Wells Fargo Various Clients In its capacity as 5,948 5,948

INVESTMENT Bank and Custodians investment manager (Ordinary) (Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT or in various other

INC. related capacities

J.P. MORGAN Wells Fargo Various Clients In its capacity as 2,028 2,028

INVESTMENT Advisors and Custodians investment manager (Ordinary) (Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT or in various other

INC. related capacities

J.P. MORGAN UBS Various Clients In its capacity as 63,088 63,088

INVESTMENT and Custodians investment manager (Ordinary) (Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT or in various other

INC. related capacities

J.P. MORGAN The Bank Of Various Clients In its capacity as 82,254 82,254

INVESTMENT New York and Custodians investment manager (Ordinary) (Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT Mellon or in various other

INC. related capacities

J.P. MORGAN STATE Various Clients In its capacity as 1,393,919 1,393,919

INVESTMENT STREET and Custodians investment manager (Ordinary) (Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT GLOBAL or in various other

INC. MARKETS related capacities

LLC

J.P. MORGAN State Street Various Clients In its capacity as 43,201 43,201

INVESTMENT Bank and Custodians investment manager (Ordinary) (Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT Luxembourg, or in various other

INC. related capacities

J.P. MORGAN State Street Various Clients In its capacity as 5,260 5,260

INVESTMENT

MANAGEMENT Trust or in various other

INVESTMENT

MANAGEMENT Trust or in various other

INC. Company related capacities

J.P. MORGAN RBC Dexia Various Clients In its capacity as 953,021 953,021

INVESTMENT Investor and Custodians investment manager (Ordinary) (Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT Services or in various other

INC. related capacities

J.P. MORGAN Not available Various Clients In its capacity as 2,098 2,098

INVESTMENT and Custodians investment manager (Ordinary) (Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT or in various other

INC. related capacities

J.P. MORGAN Northern Various Clients In its capacity as 370,127 370,127

INVESTMENT Trust and Custodians investment manager (Ordinary) (Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT Company or in various other

INC. London related capacities

J.P. MORGAN NEXI Various Clients In its capacity as 3,885 3,885

INVESTMENT CAPITAL and Custodians investment manager (Ordinary) (Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT SPA or in various other

INC. related capacities

J.P. MORGAN NATWEST Various Clients In its capacity as 250,492 250,492

INVESTMENT MARKETS and Custodians investment manager (Ordinary) (Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT

INC. related capacities

MANAGEMENT

INC. related capacities

J.P. MORGAN LPL Financial Various Clients In its capacity as 2,914 2,914

INVESTMENT Services and Custodians investment manager (Ordinary) (Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT or in various other

INC. related capacities

J.P. MORGAN Lockwood Various Clients In its capacity as 1,300 1,300

INVESTMENT Advisors and Custodians investment manager (Ordinary) (Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT or in various other

INC. related capacities

J.P. MORGAN JPMorgan Various Clients In its capacity as 54,472 54,472

INVESTMENT Chase Bank - and Custodians investment manager (Ordinary) (Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT New York or in various other

INC. related capacities

J.P. MORGAN JPMorgan Various Clients In its capacity as 21,570,180 21,570,180

INVESTMENT Chase Bank - and Custodians investment manager (Ordinary) (Ordinary)

MANAGEMENT London or in various other