SANTIAGO, June 12 (Reuters) - Mining giant BHP and the union representing workers at its Spence copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend contract negotiations, said BHP on Wednesday, for now putting off the risk of a strike. (Reporte de Fabián Andrés Cambero; Editing by Kim Coghill)
