BHP : Community Complaints June 2022
BHP Mt Arthur Coal
Community Complaints Summary
Community Response Line #1800 882 044
Period:
June 22
Date
Time
From
Issue
Lodgement type
Investigation and response to caller
18/06/2022
3.30pm
Denman Road
Blast Overpressure Noise
Community Response Line
Investigation revealed overpressure results (noise)
were elevated but within our approval and license.
27/06/2022
9.30pm
Roxburgh Road
Noise
Community Response Line
Investigation and inspection revealed minimal noise
evident. Both manual and electronic noise samples
were taken and all below the threshold, within our
approval and license.
Disclaimer
BHP Group Limited published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 04:43:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
