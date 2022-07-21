Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:32 2022-07-21 am EDT
36.46 AUD   -1.75%
12:44aBHP : Community Complaints June 2022
PU
12:44aBHP : Community Complaints May 2022
PU
12:44aBHP : 18 May 2022 CCC Meeting - Minutes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BHP : Community Complaints June 2022

07/21/2022 | 12:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BHP Mt Arthur Coal

Community Complaints Summary

Community Response Line #1800 882 044

Period:

June 22

Date

Time

From

Issue

Lodgement type

Investigation and response to caller

18/06/2022

3.30pm

Denman Road

Blast Overpressure Noise

Community Response Line

Investigation revealed overpressure results (noise)

were elevated but within our approval and license.

27/06/2022

9.30pm

Roxburgh Road

Noise

Community Response Line

Investigation and inspection revealed minimal noise

evident. Both manual and electronic noise samples

were taken and all below the threshold, within our

approval and license.

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 04:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BHP GROUP LIMITED
12:44aBHP : Community Complaints June 2022
PU
12:44aBHP : Community Complaints May 2022
PU
12:44aBHP : 18 May 2022 CCC Meeting - Minutes
PU
07/20BHP : The Australian Strategic Business Forum 2022
PU
07/20Australian shares stuck in tight range, resources top drag
RE
07/20Woodside production outlook misses forecasts, shares drop
RE
07/20Woodside Energy 2Q Output Up 60%, Ends Sangomar Selldown Talks
DJ
07/20Yancoal Australia cuts 2022 output forecast, warns of soaring costs
RE
07/20Rio Tinto settles dispute with Australian Tax Office, to pay additional $423 million
RE
07/20Miners, banks drive Australia shares higher as U.S. earnings lift sentiment
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHP GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 65 609 M - -
Net income 2022 23 504 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 272 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,38x
Yield 2022 13,3%
Capitalization 129 B 129 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
EV / Sales 2023 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 40 110
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart BHP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 25,58 $
Average target price 29,97 $
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO, Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP LIMITED-11.78%129 477
RIO TINTO PLC-3.78%95 145
GLENCORE PLC11.47%65 545
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-12.48%38 493
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)40.38%36 377
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-13.54%29 122