BHP : Community walking path brings joy to families in Miami

As part of our long-term partnership with the Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center (CVRMC), we recently opened the Miami Gardens Walking Path.

Inauguration on 14 January included representatives from the CVRMC, local government, BHP, Pima County Public Health and more than 50 community members. The event included live music, snacks, an inaugural walk along the path, and a raffle of wellness equipment.

BHP General Manager Legacy Assets Kate Sommerville said she was proud to support the CVRMC to create a walking path on BHP's Legacy Asset's footprint.

"The community developed a regional recreation plan and identified a lack of accessible, walkable areas for all ages and fitness levels around the hospital," Kate said.

"The property now includes of a one mile, level walking path, native vegetation and benches for resting and enjoying the outdoors."

Miami Mayor Sammy Gonzalez thanked BHP for their generosity, and for aligning with the wellness needs of the local community, particularly during the pandemic.

"The partnership between the CVRMC and BHP is a positive example of how BHP can support local communities to meet an identified need," Sammy said.

Local community members have provided great feedback, with many locals and visitors to the hospital utilising the path to get some fresh air and stay active.