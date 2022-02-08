Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/08 12:10:40 am
49.15 AUD   +3.71%
12:42aBHP : The road to gender balance
PU
02/07Mining boost, Macquarie's outlook help Australia shares rebound
RE
02/07South Africa's rand falls as power cuts resume
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BHP : Community walking path brings joy to families in Miami

02/08/2022 | 03:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As part of our long-term partnership with the Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center (CVRMC), we recently opened the Miami Gardens Walking Path.

Inauguration on 14 January included representatives from the CVRMC, local government, BHP, Pima County Public Health and more than 50 community members. The event included live music, snacks, an inaugural walk along the path, and a raffle of wellness equipment.

BHP General Manager Legacy Assets Kate Sommerville said she was proud to support the CVRMC to create a walking path on BHP's Legacy Asset's footprint.

"The community developed a regional recreation plan and identified a lack of accessible, walkable areas for all ages and fitness levels around the hospital," Kate said.

"The property now includes of a one mile, level walking path, native vegetation and benches for resting and enjoying the outdoors."

Miami Mayor Sammy Gonzalez thanked BHP for their generosity, and for aligning with the wellness needs of the local community, particularly during the pandemic.

"The partnership between the CVRMC and BHP is a positive example of how BHP can support local communities to meet an identified need," Sammy said.

Local community members have provided great feedback, with many locals and visitors to the hospital utilising the path to get some fresh air and stay active.

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 08:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BHP GROUP LIMITED
12:42aBHP : The road to gender balance
PU
02/07Mining boost, Macquarie's outlook help Australia shares rebound
RE
02/07South Africa's rand falls as power cuts resume
RE
02/07RIO'S DREADFUL WORKPLACE REPORT MAY : Russell
RE
02/07FTSE 100 Rises as Miners, Financials Gain
DJ
02/07BHP Group's Chartered LNG-Fuelled Vessel to Start Bunkering in Singapore
MT
02/07BHP to Provide $7 Million Funding For Low Carbon Steelmaking Research in Australia
MT
02/07BHP unveils world's first LNG-powered ore carrier, sees 30% emissions cut
RE
02/07Australian shares weighed down by banking, healthcare stocks
RE
02/07Australian shares weighed down by banking, healthcare stocks
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHP GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 62 165 M - -
Net income 2022 18 810 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 462 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,44x
Yield 2022 9,08%
Capitalization 171 B 171 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,85x
EV / Sales 2023 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 40 110
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart BHP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 33,73 $
Average target price 34,40 $
Spread / Average Target 2,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO, Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP LIMITED14.19%170 698
RIO TINTO PLC12.76%123 458
GLENCORE PLC8.76%72 244
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC12.17%55 598
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.47%33 526
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)19.36%30 733