West Musgrave Copper and Nickel Project
Compliance Assessment Report - Ministerial Statement 1188
July 2024
DOC CONTROL NO: WM-0000-APR-APL-0026
Rev
Originator
Checked by
Approved by
Signature
Date
Shoanne Labowitch -
Danie Richter -
Manager: Environment and
Thomas Lynch
Senior Advisor -
Secondary Approvals
Thomas Lynch -
0
Environment
Thomas Lynch (Jul 13, 2024 06:37 GMT+8)
12 July 2024
Project Director
Systems and
Elina Vuorenmaa - Approvals
Compliance
Lead: West Musgrave
Province
DOC CONTROL NO: WM-0000-APR-APL-0026
BHP (printed copies are uncontrolled)
Page 2 of 105
Purpose
OZ Minerals Musgrave Operations Pty Ltd (OZ) is progressing the development of the West Musgrave Copper and Nickel Project (WMP). The operator of the WMP is OZ Minerals Musgrave Operations Pty Ltd (ABN 39 640 213 341), and is wholly held by BHP Group Limited, a company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) (ASX: BHP).
This Compliance Assessment Report - MS 1188 for the West Musgrave Copper and Nickel Project has exclusively been prepared for submission to the Government of Western Australia's Department of Water and Environment Regulation (DWER).
Forward Looking Statements
This Document includes "forward-looking statements". These statements relate to expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These statements are identified by the use of words like "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," "would," "should," "seek," and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements reflect views and assumptions concerning future events as of the date of this Document and are subject to future conditions, and other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic and political conditions and sovereign risk. Any forward-looking statements are subject to various risk factors that could cause the project's actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or anticipated in these statements. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors (including the risks set out in this document), many of which are beyond the control of OZ and its directors and management. OZ does not give any assurance that the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this Document will actually occur and cautions individuals not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. OZ has no intention of updating or revising forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other factors affect the information, contained in this Document, and which may affect the finding, or projections contained in this document, except where required by law. All sections in this Document should be viewed in the context of the entire Document.
Note On Currency
Where possible, information contained in this Document is up to date as July 2024.
Copyright
Copyright © OZ 2024 All rights reserved.
This Document and any related documentation are protected by copyright owned by OZ. Use or copying of this Document or any related documentation, (with the exception of that required by law) in whole or in part, without the written permission of OZ constitutes an infringement of its copyright.
DOC CONTROL NO: WM-0000-APR-APL-0026
BHP (printed copies are uncontrolled)
Page 3 of 105
Table of Contents
1.
INTRODUCTION
5
1.1
Background
5
2.
AUDIT PURPOSE AND METHODOLOGY
9
2.1
Purpose
9
2.2
Methodology
9
3.
IMPLEMENTATION STATUS
11
4.
AUDIT FINDINGS
12
4.1
Ministerial Statement 1188
12
4.1 Management Plans
12
5.
OBSERVATIONS
17
6.
STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE
18
7.
APPENDICES
19
Tables
Table 1: Key Project Characteristics
6
Table 2 -Summary of Audit Non-Compliance Findings
14
Figures
Figure 1: Site Location
7
Figure 2: Location of Key Physical and Operational Elements
8
DOC CONTROL NO: WM-0000-APR-APL-0026
BHP (printed copies are uncontrolled)
Page 4 of 105
West Musgrave Copper and Nickel Project
Compliance Assessment Report -Ministerial Statement 1188
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Background
OZ Minerals Musgrave Operations Pty Ltd (OZ) is proposing to develop the West Musgrave Copper and Nickel Project, referred to as the West Musgrave Project (WMP) or the project. The operator of the WMP is OZ Minerals Musgrave Operations Pty Ltd (ABN 39 640 213 341), and is wholly owned by BHP Group Limited, a company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) (ASX: BHP).
The WMP is located in the West Musgrave Ranges of Western Australia approximately 1,300 km north-east of Perth near the intersection of the borders between Western Australia, South Australia and the Northern Territory. The WMP is within the Ngaanyatjarra Native Title determination, and Class A Reserve No. 17614 (for the Use and Benefit of Aboriginal Inhabitants). The nearest towns include the Indigenous Communities of Jameson (Mantamaru) 26 km north, Blackstone (Papulankutja) 50 km east, and Warburton (Milyirrtjarra) 110 km west of the project (see Figure 1).
The project, with a current expected life of approximately 26 years, will consist of:
- Mining of copper and nickel ore from two open cut mine pits using conventional blast, load and haul methods.
- Placement of mine waste into permanent Waste Rock Dumps (WRDs) and dedicated Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) adjacent to mine pit voids.
- Milling and processing of ore using dry grinding (Vertical Roller Mills (VRM)) and flotation to produce separate copper and nickel concentrates.
- Permanent electric power generation facility using a combination of renewable power infrastructure (solar photovoltaic panels, wind turbines and battery energy storage) supported by thermal (fossil fuel) power generation.
- Development of a process/potable water supply borefield that may include a combination of overland and/or underground pipelines for use during construction and operations.
- Miscellaneous infrastructure, including stormwater management infrastructure (bunds and drains), internal roads and service tracks, a dedicated site access road, accommodation village/s (approximately 350 beds during operations (Living Hub) and 1,100 during construction (including Construction Village)), aerodrome, wastewater treatment, landfill and other supporting infrastructure including offices, warehouses and workshops.
- Concentrate will be transported to Esperance via existing roads and rail networks.
A summary of the key project characteristics is presented in Table 1.
DOC CONTROL NO: WM-0000-APR-APL-0026
BHP (printed copies are uncontrolled)
Page 5 of 105
West Musgrave Copper and Nickel Project
Compliance Assessment Report -Ministerial Statement 1188
Table 1: Key Project Characteristics
Elements
Location
Proposed Extent Authorised
Physical Element
Mine and associated
Figure 2
Clearing of up to 4,213.3 ha of native vegetation within a Development Envelope
infrastructure
of 21,680 ha.
Operational Element
Figure 2
∙ Below water table mining
Mining voids
Figure 2
∙
Nebo pit void to be backfilled above water table post-closure
∙ Babel pit void to be a permanent and episodic pit lake post-closure
∙ Processing of up to 13.5 million tonnes of metallic ore through:
∙ Primary and secondary crushing
Mineral processing plat
Figure 2
∙
Grinding
(MPP)
∙ Flotation, product and waste circuits
∙
Concentrate storage
∙
Water storage infrastructure
Mining waste
Figure 2
Placement of waste rock into permanent WRDs
(waste rock)
Ore processing
Figure 2
Disposal of tailings into a TSF and/or Nebo pit void
waste (tailings)
Temporary electric
Figure 2
Up to 60 MW (instantaneous load requirement) of fossil fuel electricity
power generation facility
generation.
∙ Up to 60 MW (instantaneous load requirement) of fossil fuel electricity
Permanent electric
Figure 2
generation.
∙
Up to 100 MW of solar photovoltaic electricity generation.
power generation facility
∙ Up to 100 MW of wind turbine electricity generation.
∙ Up to 100 MW of battery energy storage.
Water supply
Figure 2
Abstraction of up to 7.5 GL/a of groundwater from the borefield and through
dewatering
DOC CONTROL NO: WM-0000-APR-APL-0026
BHP (printed copies are uncontrolled)
Page 6 of 105
West Musgrave Copper and Nickel Project
Compliance Assessment Report -Ministerial Statement 1188
Figure 1: Site Location
DOC CONTROL NO: WM-0000-APR-APL-0026
BHP (printed copies are uncontrolled)
Page 7 of 105
West Musgrave Copper and Nickel Project
Compliance Assessment Report -Ministerial Statement 1188
Figure 2: Location of Key Physical and Operational Elements
DOC CONTROL NO: WM-0000-APR-APL-0026
BHP (printed copies are uncontrolled)
Page 8 of 105
West Musgrave Copper and Nickel Project
Compliance Assessment Report -Ministerial Statement 1188
2. AUDIT PURPOSE AND METHODOLOGY
2.1 Purpose
This report addresses the status and compliance of the West Musgrave Cooper and Nickel Project (WMP) with the conditions outlined in Ministerial Statement 1188 and has been prepared in accordance with the EPA Services Post Assessment Guideline for Preparing a Compliance Assessment Report (August 2012).
Compliance reporting is required under Ministerial Statement 1188 (Condition 10-6). As per requirements of Condition 10-1, a Compliance Assessment Plan (CAP) was submitted to the CEO of DWER on 19 October 2022 and was approved on 18 November 2022. The CAP provides the basis for this assessment. It was noted during the review of the draft CAR that the approved CAP specifies an incorrect reporting period, from 21 March 2023 to 20 March 2024, instead of the appropriate period, being 21 April 2023 to 20 April 2024. A request for amendment of the CAP will be submitted to the Department following submission of this CAR.
This report is therefore the second Compliance Assessment Report (CAR) submitted for the WMP to satisfy Condition 10-6 of Ministerial Statement 1188. It covers the reporting period from 21 March 2023 to 20 April 2024.
2.2 Methodology
An internal audit was undertaken by the West Musgrave Project BHP, Senior Advisor - Environment Systems and Compliance, with assistance from members of the BHP Project and Operations environmental and approvals teams, and the Community team. With respect to the Groundwater Monitoring and Mitigation Plan (GMMP), an independent assessment was provided by EMM to support the findings presented in this CAR.
Key WMP personnel who provided information for the assessment of compliance against each condition and contributed to the preparation of the CAR are:
- BHP WMP Manager Environment and Secondary Approvals (Construction)
- BHP WMP Approvals Lead WM Province.
- BHP WMP Environmental Advisor
- BHP WMP Superintendent: Community and Social Performance.
The methodology consisted of the following steps:
-
Compilation of audit tables for MS 1188 and the following management plans: o Cultural Heritage Management Plan (CHMP) Rev3
o Flora Vegetation Management Plan Rev 1
o Groundwater Management and Monitoring Plan Rev 3a o Terrestrial Fauna Management Plan Rev 1.
- Verification of the audit tables against the contents of the management plans conducted on a sampling basis and against the requirements of the CAP.
- Preparation of a CAR template and verification against the requirements of the CAP.
- Assessment of each condition of MS 1188 by reviewing available information to support assessments of compliance or non-compliance.
DOC CONTROL NO: WM-0000-APR-APL-0026
BHP (printed copies are uncontrolled)
Page 9 of 105
West Musgrave Copper and Nickel Project
Compliance Assessment Report -Ministerial Statement 1188
- Recording the finding and the location of the supporting evidence in the audit tables (e.g. on document management system, spatial database, etc).
- Filing of evidence and communications within the BHP document management system for verification and auditing purposes.
- Internal review and clarification of draft findings, including the assessment of additional information, and updating of the audit tables.
- Communication of any detected non-compliances to DWER/EPA via formal email with letter attachment.
- Presentation of draft findings to NgC for their review and comment.
- Incorporation of NgC comments and proposed amendments in the final audit tables, where appropriate and notification to NgC of the responses to their comments.
- Preparation of the summary report and the Statement of Compliance.
On-site audits were conducted as part of the established environmental auditing program in place for WMP. The auditor compiling this compliance report, who is also responsible for the execution of an on-site compliance assessment program, drew on physical verification activities performed during other audits to aid the completion of the assessment. This was supported by the information and evidence provided by the Manager Environment and Secondary approvals, including the provisions of communications, management plans, background information and data to support this compliance assessment. Additional compliance assessment information was obtained from discussions with site environmental advisors, who provided direction to supporting evidence or performed physical checks on behalf of the auditor.
DOC CONTROL NO: WM-0000-APR-APL-0026
BHP (printed copies are uncontrolled)
Page 10 of 105
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
BHP Group Limited published this content on 19 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2024 00:29:07 UTC.