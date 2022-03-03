BHP : Correction of Dividend Currency Exchange Rate

BHP Group Limited

BHP Group Limited ABN 49 004 028 077

Registered in Australia

Registered Office: Level 18, 171 Collins Street Melbourne VIC 3000

Share code: BHG

ISIN: AU000000BHP4

NEWS RELEASE

Release Time IMMEDIATE Date 3 March 2022

Correction of Dividend Currency Exchange Rate

BHP refers to the exchange announcement titled Notice of Dividend Currency Exchange Rates dated 28 February 2022.

The Australian dollar currency conversion rate for BHP's 2022 interim dividend was incorrectly stated as 0.720906. The correct conversion rate is 0.720960.

The following table sets out the currency exchange rates applicable for the interim dividend: