  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  BHP Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -  03/22 12:10:57 am
50.06 AUD   +3.60%
01:20aBHP : Correction of Dividend Currency Exchange Rate
PU
12:57aEnergy, mining help Australian shares notch fifth straight gain
RE
03/02Australian shares extend gains on mining, energy boost
RE
Summary 
Summary

BHP : Correction of Dividend Currency Exchange Rate

03/03/2022 | 01:20am EST
BHP Group Limited

BHP Group Limited ABN 49 004 028 077

Registered in Australia

Registered Office: Level 18, 171 Collins Street Melbourne VIC 3000

Share code: BHG

ISIN: AU000000BHP4

NEWS RELEASE

Release Time

IMMEDIATE

Date

3 March 2022

Correction of Dividend Currency Exchange Rate

BHP refers to the exchange announcement titled Notice of Dividend Currency Exchange Rates dated 28 February 2022.

The Australian dollar currency conversion rate for BHP's 2022 interim dividend was incorrectly stated as 0.720906. The correct conversion rate is 0.720960.

The following table sets out the currency exchange rates applicable for the interim dividend:

Dividend 150 US cents

Exchange rate

Dividend per ordinary share

per ordinary share

in local currency

Australian cents

0.720960

208.055925

British pence

1.334750

112.380596

New Zealand cents

0.671581

223.353549

South African cents

14.97255

2,245.88250

Further information on BHP can be found at: bhp.com

Sponsor: UBS South Africa (Pty) Limited

Authorised for lodgement by:

Stefanie Wilkinson

Group Company Secretary

Tel +61 3 9609 3333

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Email: media.relations@bhp.com

Email: investor.relations@bhp.com

Australia and Asia

Australia and Asia

Gabrielle Notley

Dinesh Bishop

Tel: +61 3 9609 3830 Mobile: +61 411 071 715

Mobile: + 61 407 033 909

Europe, Middle East and Africa

Europe, Middle East and Africa

Neil Burrows

James Bell

Tel: +44 20 7802 7484 Mobile: +44 7786 661 683

Tel: +44 20 7802 7144 Mobile: +44 7961 636 432

Americas

Americas

Judy Dane

Sabrina Goulart

Tel: +1 713 961 8283 Mobile: +1 713 299 5342

Tel: +1 713 235 9744 7919 Mobile: +1 832 781

6698

BHP Group Limited ABN 49 004 028 077

LEI WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28

Registered in Australia

Registered Office: Level 18, 171 Collins Street

Melbourne Victoria 3000 Australia

Tel +61 1300 55 4757 Fax +61 3 9609 3015

BHP Group is headquartered in Australia

Follow us on social media

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 06:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
