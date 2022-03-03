|
BHP : Correction of Dividend Currency Exchange Rate
NEWS RELEASE
|
Release Time
|
IMMEDIATE
|
Date
|
3 March 2022
Correction of Dividend Currency Exchange Rate
BHP refers to the exchange announcement titled Notice of Dividend Currency Exchange Rates dated 28 February 2022.
The Australian dollar currency conversion rate for BHP's 2022 interim dividend was incorrectly stated as 0.720906. The correct conversion rate is 0.720960.
The following table sets out the currency exchange rates applicable for the interim dividend:
|
Dividend 150 US cents
|
Exchange rate
|
Dividend per ordinary share
|
per ordinary share
|
|
in local currency
|
|
|
|
Australian cents
|
0.720960
|
208.055925
|
|
|
|
British pence
|
1.334750
|
112.380596
|
|
|
|
New Zealand cents
|
0.671581
|
223.353549
|
|
|
|
South African cents
|
14.97255
|
2,245.88250
|
|
|
|
