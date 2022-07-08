Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-07-08 am EDT
39.22 AUD   +0.72%
06:54aBHP : Court of Appeal rules claim can proceed in UK
PU
06:47aBHP Group Considering Appeal to Ruling Over Samarco Dam Failure
DJ
02:41aAustralian shares end higher on commodity boost; NZ hits 1-month high
RE
BHP : Court of Appeal rules claim can proceed in UK

07/08/2022 | 06:54am EDT
BHP Group Limited

BHP Group Limited ABN 49 004 028 077

Registered in Australia

Registered Office: Level 18, 171 Collins Street Melbourne VIC 3000

Share code: BHG

ISIN: AU000000BHP4

NEWS RELEASE

Release Time

IMMEDIATE

Date

08 July 2022

Release Number

23/22

Court of Appeal rules claim can proceed in UK

BHP Group Limited and BHP Group UK (Ltd) (formerly BHP Group Plc) are defendants to a group action claim in the United Kingdom (UK) in relation to the Samarco dam failure on 5 November 2015. The group action seeks compensation for individuals, municipalities, private businesses and other institutions in Brazil following the Samarco dam failure.

The Court of Appeal has heard an appeal by the claimants in the group action against a decision made by the High Court on 9 November 2020 that dismissed the group action as an abuse of process. Today, the Court of Appeal has decided to allow the appeal. The judgment allows the group action to continue in the UK and overturns the earlier decision of the High Court. BHP is considering whether to seek permission to appeal the judgment to the UK Supreme Court.

The judgment is not a decision in relation to the merits of the claims made in the group action. It is concerned with the preliminary question of whether the group action can continue against BHP in the United Kingdom.

BHP Brasil remains committed to continue supporting the local remediation efforts in Brazil through the Renova Foundation. Those efforts have already provided BRL9.8bn (~£1.5bn) in compensation and direct financial aid in relation to the dam failure to over 376,000 people.

BHP will continue to defend the UK group action, which BHP believes is unnecessary because it duplicates matters already covered by the existing and ongoing work of the Renova Foundation and legal proceedings in Brazil.

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary

Authorised for lodgement by:

Stefanie Wilkinson

Group Company Secretary

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Email: media.relations@bhp.com

Email: investor.relations@bhp.com

Australia and Asia

Australia and Asia

Gabrielle Notley

Dinesh Bishop

Tel: +61 3 9609 3830

Mobile: +61 407 033 909

Mobile: +61 411 071 715

Europe, Middle East and Africa

Europe, Middle East and Africa

Neil Burrows

James Bell

Tel: +44 20 7802 7484

Tel: +44 2078 027 144

Mobile: +44 7786 661 683

Mobile: +44 7961 636 432

Americas

Americas

Judy Dane

Sabrina Goulart

Tel: +1 713 961 8283

Mobile: +1 832 781 6698

Mobile: +1 713 299 5342

BHP Group Limited ABN 49 004 028 077

LEI WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28

Registered in Australia

Registered Office: Level 18, 171 Collins Street

Melbourne Victoria 3000 Australia

Tel +61 1300 55 4757 Fax +61 3 9609 3015

BHP Group is headquartered in Australia

Follow us on social media

2

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 10:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
