BHP : Court of Appeal rules claim can proceed in UK

BHP Group Limited
BHP Group Limited ABN 49 004 028 077
Registered in Australia
Registered Office: Level 18, 171 Collins Street Melbourne VIC 3000
Share code: BHG
ISIN: AU000000BHP4
NEWS RELEASE
|
Release Time
|
IMMEDIATE
|
Date
|
08 July 2022
|
Release Number
|
23/22
Court of Appeal rules claim can proceed in UK
BHP Group Limited and BHP Group UK (Ltd) (formerly BHP Group Plc) are defendants to a group action claim in the United Kingdom (UK) in relation to the Samarco dam failure on 5 November 2015. The group action seeks compensation for individuals, municipalities, private businesses and other institutions in Brazil following the Samarco dam failure.
The Court of Appeal has heard an appeal by the claimants in the group action against a decision made by the High Court on 9 November 2020 that dismissed the group action as an abuse of process. Today, the Court of Appeal has decided to allow the appeal. The judgment allows the group action to continue in the UK and overturns the earlier decision of the High Court. BHP is considering whether to seek permission to appeal the judgment to the UK Supreme Court.
The judgment is not a decision in relation to the merits of the claims made in the group action. It is concerned with the preliminary question of whether the group action can continue against BHP in the United Kingdom.
BHP Brasil remains committed to continue supporting the local remediation efforts in Brazil through the Renova Foundation. Those efforts have already provided BRL9.8bn (~£1.5bn) in compensation and direct financial aid in relation to the dam failure to over 376,000 people.
BHP will continue to defend the UK group action, which BHP believes is unnecessary because it duplicates matters already covered by the existing and ongoing work of the Renova Foundation and legal proceedings in Brazil.
Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary
Authorised for lodgement by:
Stefanie Wilkinson
Group Company Secretary
|
Media Relations
|
Investor Relations
|
Email: media.relations@bhp.com
|
Email: investor.relations@bhp.com
|
Australia and Asia
|
Australia and Asia
|
Gabrielle Notley
|
Dinesh Bishop
|
Tel: +61 3 9609 3830
|
Mobile: +61 407 033 909
|
Mobile: +61 411 071 715
|
|
Europe, Middle East and Africa
|
Europe, Middle East and Africa
|
Neil Burrows
|
James Bell
|
Tel: +44 20 7802 7484
|
Tel: +44 2078 027 144
|
Mobile: +44 7786 661 683
|
Mobile: +44 7961 636 432
|
Americas
|
Americas
|
Judy Dane
|
Sabrina Goulart
|
Tel: +1 713 961 8283
|
Mobile: +1 832 781 6698
|
Mobile: +1 713 299 5342
|
BHP Group Limited ABN 49 004 028 077
LEI WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28
Registered in Australia
Registered Office: Level 18, 171 Collins Street
Melbourne Victoria 3000 Australia
Tel +61 1300 55 4757 Fax +61 3 9609 3015
BHP Group is headquartered in Australia
Follow us on social media