Decarbonisation: Strategy and progress
Investor Presentation
26 June 2024
Enel Green Power's hybrid renewable energy park that provides renewable electricity to our Escondida and Spence assets
Disclaimer
Forward-looking statements
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical or present facts, including statements regarding: our strategy, our values and how we define success; our expectations of a competitive advantage for our business or certain products; our commitment to generating social value; our commitments under sustainability frameworks, standards and initiatives; our intention to achieve certain sustainability-related targets, goals, milestones and metrics; trends in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; demand for commodities; reserves and production forecasts; plans, strategies and objectives of management; climate scenarios; assumed long-term scenarios; potential global responses to climate change; the potential effect of possible future events on the value of the BHP portfolio; approval of certain projects and consummation of certain transactions; closure or divestment of certain assets, operations or facilities (including associated costs); anticipated production or construction commencement dates; capital costs and scheduling; operating costs and supply (including shortages) of materials and skilled employees; anticipated productive lives of projects, mines and facilities; provisions and contingent liabilities; and tax and regulatory developments.
Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology, including, but not limited to, 'intend', 'aim', 'project', 'see', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'plan', 'objective', 'believe', 'expect', 'commit', 'may', 'should', 'need', 'must', 'will', 'would', 'continue', 'annualised', 'forecast', 'guidance', 'outlook', 'prospect', 'target', 'goal', 'ambition', 'aspiration', 'trend' or similar words. These statements discuss future expectations concerning the results of assets or financial conditions, or provide other forward-looking information.
Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and reflect judgments, assumptions, estimates and other information available as at the date of this presentation and/or the date of the Group's planning processes or scenario analysis processes. There are inherent limitations with scenario analysis and it is difficult to predict which, if any, of the scenarios might eventuate. Scenarios do not constitute definitive outcomes for us. Scenario analysis relies on assumptions that may or may not be, or prove to be, correct and may or may not eventuate, and scenarios may be impacted by additional factors to the assumptions disclosed.
Additionally, forward-looking statements are not guarantees or predictions of future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements contained in this presentation. BHP cautions against reliance on any forward-looking statements or guidance.
For example, our future revenues from our assets, projects or mines which may be described in this presentation will be based, in part, upon the market price of the minerals or metals produced, which may vary significantly from current levels. These variations, if materially adverse, may affect the timing or the feasibility of the development of a particular project, the expansion of certain facilities or mines, or the continuation of existing assets.
Other factors that may affect the actual construction or production commencement dates, costs or production output and anticipated lives of assets, mines or facilities include our ability to profitably produce and transport the minerals and/or metals extracted to applicable markets; the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on the market prices of the minerals and/or metals we produce; activities of government authorities in the countries where we sell our products and in the countries where we are exploring or developing projects, facilities or mines, including increases in taxes; changes in environmental and other regulations; political or geopolitical uncertainty; labour unrest; and other factors identified in the risk factors discussed in section 8.1 of the Operating and Financial Review in the BHP Annual Report 2023 and BHP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') (including in Annual Reports on Form 20-F) which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Except as required by applicable regulations or by law, BHP does not undertake to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events. Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance.
Presentation of information and data
Numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals provided due to rounding.
Due to the inherent uncertainty and limitations in measuring greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and operational energy consumption under the calculation methodologies used in the preparation of such data, all GHG emissions and operational energy consumption data or references to GHG emissions and operational energy consumption volumes (including ratios or percentages) in this presentation are estimates. Emissions calculation and reporting methodologies may change or be progressively refined over time resulting in the need to restate previously reported data. There may also be differences in the manner that third parties calculate or report GHG emissions or operational energy consumption data compared to BHP, which means that third-party data may not be comparable to our data. For information on how we calculate our GHG emissions and operational energy consumption data, refer to the BHP Scopes 1, 2 and 3 GHG Emissions Calculation Methodology 2023, available at bhp.com. All footnote content is contained on slide 22.
No offer of securities
Nothing in this presentation should be construed as either an offer or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, in any jurisdiction, or be treated or relied upon as a recommendation or advice by BHP. No offer of securities shall be made in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, such registration requirements.
Reliance on third party information
The views expressed in this presentation contain information that has been derived from publicly available sources that have not been independently verified. No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information. This presentation should not be relied upon as a recommendation or forecast by BHP.
BHP and its subsidiaries
In this presentation, the terms 'BHP', the 'Company', the 'Group', 'BHP Group', 'our business', 'organisation', 'we', 'us' and 'our' refer to BHP Group Limited and, except where the context otherwise requires, our subsidiaries. Refer to note 30 'Subsidiaries' of the Financial Statements in the BHP Annual Report 2023 for a list of our significant subsidiaries. Those terms do not include non-operated assets. Notwithstanding that this presentation may include production, financial and other information from non-operated assets, non-operated assets are not included in the Group and, as a result, statements regarding our operations, assets and values apply only to our operated assets unless otherwise stated.
Decarbonisation: Strategy and progress
26 June 2024
2
Decarbonisation overview
Dr Graham Winkelman
Vice President Climate
Jimblebar in Western Australia will be the site of our first planned battery electric haul truck trial in CY2024
Decarbonisation in our operations and value chain
BHP is working with global partners and other stakeholders in the value chain
On track to reduce our operational GHG emissions (Scopes 1 and 2 from our operated assets) by at least 30% by FY2030 from FY2020 levels
We have a goal to achieve net zero operational GHG emissions by CY2050
- To succeed, we know that technology must advance rapidly
- The pathway to net zero will be non-linear as we organically grow our business
- We are using our Capital Allocation Framework to maximise the returns on our GHG emissions abatement
We are pursuing the long-term goal of net zero Scope 3 emissions by CY20501
- To support this goal, we have made strong progress on our strategy in the areas of steelmaking and maritime decarbonisation via partnerships, trials and pilots
Decarbonisation: Strategy and progress
26 June 2024
4
Progress towards our FY2030 operational GHG emissions target
We are firmly focused on reducing operational GHG emissions and have made good progress to date
Operational GHG emissions2
(Mt CO2-e)
16
32%
14
8%
12
4%
10
8
46%
10%
6%
20%
6
4
41%
62%
2
0
FY2020
Chile
Australia
Other
FY2023
Organic
New
Diesel
Natural
Fugitives
FY2030F
PPAs
PPAs
changes
growth
PPAs
gas
Note: PPAs - Power Purchase Agreements.
Diesel
Electricity
Natural Gas
Fugitives
Other
Forecast
Range of uncertainty
Decarbonisation: Strategy and progress
26 June 2024
5
BHP's operational decarbonisation trajectory
The pathway will be non-linear and requires significant effort to overcome organic growth and technology challenges3
Operational GHG emissions
(Mt CO2-e)
Electricity
Diesel
Gas
Fugitives
Other
16
Nickel West
Nickel West
Southern Cross
Enel Green Power PPA
Energy Partnership,
BMA
Northern Goldfields
CleanCo PPA 2.0
14
Solar Project PPA
WAIO
Organic
APA PPA
growth with
Olympic Dam
12
no GHG
Neoen PPA
BMA
emissions
CleanCo
reduction
10
PPA
Olympic Dam
8
Iberdrola PPA
WAIO
WAIO
Beginning of electric
Nickel West
haul truck adoption
First electric
Our GHG
6
SUN Energy
Escondida
Spence
excavator
PPA
trials
Trolley assist electric haul
Trolley assist electric
emissions
truck adoption
haul truck adoption
Escondida
WAIO
reduction
4
and Spence
WAIO
Range of
First electric
pathway
Enel PPA and
First electric locomotive trials
WAIO
Colbun PPA
truck trials
uncertainty
Spence
Escondida
Beginning of electric
Boiler diesel displacement
locomotive adoption
2
Boiler diesel displacement
WAIO Inland renewable energy
0
Broadmeadow at BMA Destruction of drained methane
Our net zero
-2
Negative GHG emissions solutions
trajectory
FY2020
FY2025
FY2030
FY2035
FY2040
FY2045
CY2050
Decarbonisation: Strategy and progress
26 June 2024
6
Value chain strategy and long-term Scope 3 net zero goal
Our focus areas are defined by materiality, ability to impact and alignment to our commodity and asset portfolio
Support the development and adoption of GHG emission reduction technologies in steelmaking
Enhance the quality of the iron ore and steelmaking coal we produce
Support the development and adoption of GHG emission reduction technologies in shipping
Encourage suppliers to pursue net zero GHG emissions
Control
Collaborative
BHP
Research
partnerships
Ventures
and consortiums
Enhance the quality of the iron ore and steelmaking coal we produce
Low GHG emission
Efficiency
alternative fuels
improvements
SelectiveSupportive
purchasingengagements
Influence.
Standardisation and traceability
Improve carbon accounting
Measurement and monitoring
Decarbonisation: Strategy and progress
26 June 2024
7
Operational decarbonisation
Dan Heal
Vice President Operational Decarbonisation
Minerals Australia
BHP is collaborating with equipment manufacturers and others across the industry to accelerate development of the technology required
Global operational GHG emissions snapshot
Strong progress made in reduction of Scope 2 emissions by signing multiple low GHG emissions PPAs at many of our operated assets
Scope 1: Natural gas
Scope 1: Diesel
Scope 1: Fugitives / Other
Scope 2: Purchased electricity
Escondida
BMA
WAIO
NiW
CopperSA
Pampa Norte
FY2020 asset
21%
24%
11%
20%
24%
emissions split
13%
4,140
3,400
2,470
1,060
944
890
39%
by source4
46%
kTCO2-e
kTCO2-e
kTCO2-e
52% kTCO2-e
19%
kTCO2-e9%
kTCO2-e
(%)
68%
61%
79%
29%
76%
9%
- 100%
Scope 2 purchased electricity emissions5
(CO2-e)
50%
FY20
FY25e
FY20
FY25e
50%
60%
55%
100%
FY20
FY25e
FY20
FY25e
FY20
FY25e
FY20
FY25e
Decarbonisation: Strategy and progress
26 June 2024
9
Globally, haul trucks are the largest user of diesel at BHP
Our preferred pathway to eliminate diesel is via electrification
Diesel use by type of equipment6
(%)
Trucks
Ancillary
Locomotives
Excavators
Drills
Electric Rope
Draglines
& others
/ Loaders
Shovels
Equipment
~800
~670
~180
~110
~150
~30
~20
count6
Technology
Under
No current
Under
Available
Available
Available
Available
readiness
development
pathway
development
Fuel-to-wheel efficiency of alternative fuel sources7
Electricity
~80%
H2
Hydrogen
~30%
Diesel ~30%
Decarbonisation: Strategy and progress
26 June 2024
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
BHP Group Limited published this content on 25 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2024 23:12:10 UTC.