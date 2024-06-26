Decarbonisation: Strategy and progress

Investor Presentation

26 June 2024

Enel Green Power's hybrid renewable energy park that provides renewable electricity to our Escondida and Spence assets

Decarbonisation: Strategy and progress

26 June 2024

2

Decarbonisation overview

Dr Graham Winkelman

Vice President Climate

Jimblebar in Western Australia will be the site of our first planned battery electric haul truck trial in CY2024

Decarbonisation in our operations and value chain

BHP is working with global partners and other stakeholders in the value chain

On track to reduce our operational GHG emissions (Scopes 1 and 2 from our operated assets) by at least 30% by FY2030 from FY2020 levels

We have a goal to achieve net zero operational GHG emissions by CY2050

  • To succeed, we know that technology must advance rapidly
  • The pathway to net zero will be non-linear as we organically grow our business
  • We are using our Capital Allocation Framework to maximise the returns on our GHG emissions abatement

We are pursuing the long-term goal of net zero Scope 3 emissions by CY20501

  • To support this goal, we have made strong progress on our strategy in the areas of steelmaking and maritime decarbonisation via partnerships, trials and pilots

Decarbonisation: Strategy and progress

26 June 2024

4

Progress towards our FY2030 operational GHG emissions target

We are firmly focused on reducing operational GHG emissions and have made good progress to date

Operational GHG emissions2

(Mt CO2-e)

16

32%

14

8%

12

4%

10

8

46%

10%

6%

20%

6

4

41%

62%

2

0

FY2020

Chile

Australia

Other

FY2023

Organic

New

Diesel

Natural

Fugitives

FY2030F

PPAs

PPAs

changes

growth

PPAs

gas

Note: PPAs - Power Purchase Agreements.

Diesel

Electricity

Natural Gas

Fugitives

Other

Forecast

Range of uncertainty

Decarbonisation: Strategy and progress

26 June 2024

5

BHP's operational decarbonisation trajectory

The pathway will be non-linear and requires significant effort to overcome organic growth and technology challenges3

Operational GHG emissions

(Mt CO2-e)

Electricity

Diesel

Gas

Fugitives

Other

16

Nickel West

Nickel West

Southern Cross

Enel Green Power PPA

Energy Partnership,

BMA

Northern Goldfields

CleanCo PPA 2.0

14

Solar Project PPA

WAIO

Organic

APA PPA

growth with

Olympic Dam

12

no GHG

Neoen PPA

BMA

emissions

CleanCo

reduction

10

PPA

Olympic Dam

8

Iberdrola PPA

WAIO

WAIO

Beginning of electric

Nickel West

haul truck adoption

First electric

Our GHG

6

SUN Energy

Escondida

Spence

excavator

PPA

trials

Trolley assist electric haul

Trolley assist electric

emissions

truck adoption

haul truck adoption

Escondida

WAIO

reduction

4

and Spence

WAIO

Range of

First electric

pathway

Enel PPA and

First electric locomotive trials

WAIO

Colbun PPA

truck trials

uncertainty

Spence

Escondida

Beginning of electric

Boiler diesel displacement

locomotive adoption

2

Boiler diesel displacement

WAIO Inland renewable energy

0

Broadmeadow at BMA Destruction of drained methane

Our net zero

-2

Negative GHG emissions solutions

trajectory

FY2020

FY2025

FY2030

FY2035

FY2040

FY2045

CY2050

Decarbonisation: Strategy and progress

26 June 2024

6

Value chain strategy and long-term Scope 3 net zero goal

Our focus areas are defined by materiality, ability to impact and alignment to our commodity and asset portfolio

Support the development and adoption of GHG emission reduction technologies in steelmaking

Enhance the quality of the iron ore and steelmaking coal we produce

Support the development and adoption of GHG emission reduction technologies in shipping

Encourage suppliers to pursue net zero GHG emissions

Control

Collaborative

BHP

Research

partnerships

Ventures

and consortiums

Enhance the quality of the iron ore and steelmaking coal we produce

Low GHG emission

Efficiency

alternative fuels

improvements

SelectiveSupportive

purchasingengagements

Influence.

Standardisation and traceability

Improve carbon accounting

Measurement and monitoring

Decarbonisation: Strategy and progress

26 June 2024

7

Operational decarbonisation

Dan Heal

Vice President Operational Decarbonisation

Minerals Australia

BHP is collaborating with equipment manufacturers and others across the industry to accelerate development of the technology required

Global operational GHG emissions snapshot

Strong progress made in reduction of Scope 2 emissions by signing multiple low GHG emissions PPAs at many of our operated assets

Scope 1: Natural gas

Scope 1: Diesel

Scope 1: Fugitives / Other

Scope 2: Purchased electricity

Escondida

BMA

WAIO

NiW

CopperSA

Pampa Norte

FY2020 asset

21%

24%

11%

20%

24%

emissions split

13%

4,140

3,400

2,470

1,060

944

890

39%

by source4

46%

kTCO2-e

kTCO2-e

kTCO2-e

52% kTCO2-e

19%

kTCO2-e9%

kTCO2-e

(%)

68%

61%

79%

29%

76%

9%

  • 100%

Scope 2 purchased electricity emissions5

(CO2-e)

50%

FY20

FY25e

FY20

FY25e

50%

60%

55%

100%

FY20

FY25e

FY20

FY25e

FY20

FY25e

FY20

FY25e

Decarbonisation: Strategy and progress

26 June 2024

9

Globally, haul trucks are the largest user of diesel at BHP

Our preferred pathway to eliminate diesel is via electrification

Diesel use by type of equipment6

(%)

Trucks

Ancillary

Locomotives

Excavators

Drills

Electric Rope

Draglines

& others

/ Loaders

Shovels

Equipment

~800

~670

~180

~110

~150

~30

~20

count6

Technology

Under

No current

Under

Available

Available

Available

Available

readiness

development

pathway

development

Fuel-to-wheel efficiency of alternative fuel sources7

Electricity

~80%

H2

Hydrogen

~30%

Diesel ~30%

Decarbonisation: Strategy and progress

26 June 2024

10

