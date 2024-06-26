Decarbonisation roundtable 26 June 2024

Camille Simeon, Practice Lead ESG, Investor Relations

Welcome everyone and thank you for joining us today. My name is Camille Simeon, and I am ESG Lead for Australia & Asia in Investor Relations.

I would like to start today's session acknowledging that globally BHP operates on or near traditional lands of First Nations peoples. I extend my respect to Elders past and present and to all First Nations people joining us today. I am honoured to be in Melbourne and on the lands of the Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung and Bunurong/Boon Wurrung peoples of the Kulin Nation.

Today we will be covering BHP's progress on decarbonisation in our operations and in our value chain in steelmaking and shipping.

I am joined by Graham Winkelman, Vice President Climate, Dan Heal, Vice President Operational Decarbonisation, Minerals Australia, Nigel Tame our Head of Steel Decarbonisation Partnerships and Ashima Taneja, Head of Maritime Safety, Sustainability and Technical.

So, we're in good hands. After the presentation, which will run for around 35 minutes, you'll have an opportunity to ask questions. To do that you will need to dial in to the teleconference, with the details in the invitation.

I would point out that we are still in Financial Year 2024 and so performance data will be for FY2023 or was provided in our Half Year Results released in February 2024. We are developing our Climate Transition Action Plan 2024 that will be released later this year and so we will be limited in what we can say in response to any questions on the specifics of that topic.

