BHP : Director Shareholding

15 August 2022
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
This notification relates to changes in Ian Cockerill's indirect interest in ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited held by Giant Sable Trust (GST) as a result of participation in BHP's dividend reinvestment plan (DRP).
Shares were purchased under the DRP as a result of the inadvertent activation of a brokerage instruction by the third-party management trustee of GST.
This release provides the details of the additional shares acquired in BHP Group Limited under that pre-existing instruction.
The DRP acquisitions occurred outside of the closed periods under BHP's Securities Dealing Policy and were not previously notified due to an oversight, which is being corrected now that it has been identified by Mr Cockerill and BHP.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely
associated
a)
Name
Ian Cockerill
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR (Non-executive Director)
b)
Initial
Initial notification
notification/Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BHP Group Limited
b)
LEI
WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted.
a)
Description of the
BHP Group Limited ordinary shares
financial instrument, type
ISIN: AU000000BHP4
of instrument
Identification code
b)
Nature of the transaction
On-market purchase of BHP Group Limited ordinary shares by
GST under the DRP.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price (per
Volume
share)
A$36.6046
163
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
163 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited
- Price
A$5,966.55
e)
Date of the transaction
4 October 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Australian Stock Exchange (ASX)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely
associated
b)
Name
Ian Cockerill
2
Reason for the notification
c)
Position/status
PDMR (Non-executive Director)
d)
Initial
Initial notification
notification/Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BHP Group Limited
b)
LEI
WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted.
a)
Description of the
BHP Group Limited ordinary shares
financial instrument, type
ISIN: AU000000BHP4
of instrument
Identification code
b)
Nature of the transaction
On-market purchase of BHP Group Limited ordinary shares by
GST under the DRP.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price (per
Volume
share)
A$29.2102
303
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
303 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited
- Price
A$8,850.69
e)
Date of the transaction
3 April 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
Australian Stock Exchange (ASX)
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated
c)
Name
Ian Cockerill
2
Reason for the notification
e)
Position/status
PDMR (Non-executive Director)
f)
Initial
Initial notification
notification/Amendment
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BHP Group Limited
b)
LEI
WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.
a)
Description of the
BHP Group Limited ordinary shares
financial instrument, type
ISIN: AU000000BHP4
of instrument
Identification code
b)
Nature of the transaction
On-market purchase of BHP Group Limited ordinary shares by
GST under the DRP.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price (per
Volume
share)
A$36.7205
189
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
189 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited
- Price
A$6,940.17
e)
Date of the transaction
8 October 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
Australian Stock Exchange (ASX)
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated
d)
Name
Ian Cockerill
2
Reason for the notification
g)
Position/status
PDMR (Non-executive Director)
h)
Initial
Initial notification
notification/Amendment
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BHP Group Limited
b)
LEI
WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted.
a)
Description of the
BHP Group Limited ordinary shares
financial instrument, type
ISIN: AU000000BHP4
of instrument
Identification code
b)
Nature of the transaction
On-market purchase of BHP Group Limited ordinary shares by
GST under the DRP.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price (per
Volume
share)
A$44.9742
274
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
274 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited
- Price
A$12,322.93
e)
Date of the transaction
2 April 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
Australian Stock Exchange (ASX)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely
associated
e)
Name
Ian Cockerill
2
Reason for the notification
i)
Position/status
PDMR (Non-executive Director)
j)
Initial
Initial notification
notification/Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BHP Group Limited
b)
LEI
WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted.
a)
Description of the
BHP Group Limited ordinary shares
financial instrument, type
ISIN: AU000000BHP4
of instrument
Identification code
b)
Nature of the transaction
On-market purchase of BHP Group Limited ordinary shares by
GST under the DRP.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price (per
Volume
share)
A$38.1084
690
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
690 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited
- Price
$26,294.80
e)
Date of the transaction
1 October 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
Australian Stock Exchange (ASX)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely
associated
f)
Name
Ian Cockerill
2
Reason for the notification
k)
Position/status
PDMR (Non-executive Director)
l)
Initial
Initial notification
notification/Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BHP Group Limited
b)
LEI
WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
been conducted.
g)
Description of the
BHP Group Limited ordinary shares
financial instrument, type
ISIN: AU000000BHP4
of instrument
Identification code
h)
Nature of the transaction
On-market purchase of BHP Group Limited ordinary shares by
GST under the DRP.
i)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price (per
Volume
share)
A$51.2733
421
j)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
421 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited
- Price
$21,586.06
k)
Date of the transaction
27 April 2022
l)
Place of the transaction
Australian Stock Exchange (ASX)
