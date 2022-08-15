Log in
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-08-15 am EDT
38.92 AUD   +0.23%
BHP : Director Shareholding

08/15/2022 | 04:33am EDT
BHP Group Limited

BHP Group Limited ABN 49 004 028 077

Registered in Australia

Registered Office: Level 18, 171 Collins Street Melbourne VIC 3000

Share code: BHG

ISIN: AU000000BHP4

15 August 2022

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

  • This notification relates to changes in Ian Cockerill's indirect interest in ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited held by Giant Sable Trust (GST) as a result of participation in BHP's dividend reinvestment plan (DRP).
  • Shares were purchased under the DRP as a result of the inadvertent activation of a brokerage instruction by the third-party management trustee of GST.
  • This release provides the details of the additional shares acquired in BHP Group Limited under that pre-existing instruction.
  • The DRP acquisitions occurred outside of the closed periods under BHP's Securities Dealing Policy and were not previously notified due to an oversight, which is being corrected now that it has been identified by Mr Cockerill and BHP.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely

associated

a)

Name

Ian Cockerill

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR (Non-executive Director)

b)

Initial

Initial notification

notification/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BHP Group Limited

b)

LEI

WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted.

a)

Description of the

BHP Group Limited ordinary shares

financial instrument, type

ISIN: AU000000BHP4

of instrument

Identification code

b)

Nature of the transaction

On-market purchase of BHP Group Limited ordinary shares by

GST under the DRP.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (per

Volume

share)

A$36.6046

163

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

163 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited

- Price

A$5,966.55

e)

Date of the transaction

4 October 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Australian Stock Exchange (ASX)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely

associated

b)

Name

Ian Cockerill

2

Reason for the notification

c)

Position/status

PDMR (Non-executive Director)

d)

Initial

Initial notification

notification/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BHP Group Limited

b)

LEI

WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted.

a)

Description of the

BHP Group Limited ordinary shares

financial instrument, type

ISIN: AU000000BHP4

of instrument

Identification code

b)

Nature of the transaction

On-market purchase of BHP Group Limited ordinary shares by

GST under the DRP.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (per

Volume

share)

A$29.2102

303

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

303 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited

- Price

A$8,850.69

e)

Date of the transaction

3 April 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

Australian Stock Exchange (ASX)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated

c)

Name

Ian Cockerill

2

Reason for the notification

e)

Position/status

PDMR (Non-executive Director)

f)

Initial

Initial notification

notification/Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BHP Group Limited

b)

LEI

WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a)

Description of the

BHP Group Limited ordinary shares

financial instrument, type

ISIN: AU000000BHP4

of instrument

Identification code

b)

Nature of the transaction

On-market purchase of BHP Group Limited ordinary shares by

GST under the DRP.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (per

Volume

share)

A$36.7205

189

  1. Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

189 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited

- Price

A$6,940.17

e)

Date of the transaction

8 October 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

Australian Stock Exchange (ASX)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated

d)

Name

Ian Cockerill

2

Reason for the notification

g)

Position/status

PDMR (Non-executive Director)

h)

Initial

Initial notification

notification/Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BHP Group Limited

b)

LEI

WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted.

a)

Description of the

BHP Group Limited ordinary shares

financial instrument, type

ISIN: AU000000BHP4

of instrument

Identification code

b)

Nature of the transaction

On-market purchase of BHP Group Limited ordinary shares by

GST under the DRP.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (per

Volume

share)

A$44.9742

274

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

274 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited

- Price

A$12,322.93

e)

Date of the transaction

2 April 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

Australian Stock Exchange (ASX)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely

associated

e)

Name

Ian Cockerill

2

Reason for the notification

i)

Position/status

PDMR (Non-executive Director)

j)

Initial

Initial notification

notification/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BHP Group Limited

b)

LEI

WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted.

a)

Description of the

BHP Group Limited ordinary shares

financial instrument, type

ISIN: AU000000BHP4

of instrument

Identification code

b)

Nature of the transaction

On-market purchase of BHP Group Limited ordinary shares by

GST under the DRP.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (per

Volume

share)

A$38.1084

690

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

690 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited

- Price

$26,294.80

e)

Date of the transaction

1 October 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

Australian Stock Exchange (ASX)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely

associated

f)

Name

Ian Cockerill

2

Reason for the notification

k)

Position/status

PDMR (Non-executive Director)

l)

Initial

Initial notification

notification/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BHP Group Limited

b)

LEI

WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted.

g)

Description of the

BHP Group Limited ordinary shares

financial instrument, type

ISIN: AU000000BHP4

of instrument

Identification code

h)

Nature of the transaction

On-market purchase of BHP Group Limited ordinary shares by

GST under the DRP.

i)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (per

Volume

share)

A$51.2733

421

j)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

421 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited

- Price

$21,586.06

k)

Date of the transaction

27 April 2022

l)

Place of the transaction

Australian Stock Exchange (ASX)

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 08:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
