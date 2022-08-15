BHP : Director Shareholding

GST under the DRP.

The DRP acquisitions occurred outside of the closed periods under BHP's Securities Dealing Policy and were not previously notified due to an oversight, which is being corrected now that it has been identified by Mr Cockerill and BHP.

This release provides the details of the additional shares acquired in BHP Group Limited under that

Shares were purchased under the DRP as a result of the inadvertent activation of a brokerage instruction by the

This notification relates to changes in Ian Cockerill's indirect interest in ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited held by Giant Sable Trust (

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated

c) Name Ian Cockerill 2 Reason for the notification e) Position/status PDMR (Non-executive Director) f) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name BHP Group Limited b) LEI WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a) Description of the BHP Group Limited ordinary shares financial instrument, type ISIN: AU000000BHP4 of instrument Identification code b) Nature of the transaction On-market purchase of BHP Group Limited ordinary shares by GST under the DRP. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (per Volume share) A$36.7205 189

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 189 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited - Price A$6,940.17 e) Date of the transaction 8 October 2020 f) Place of the transaction Australian Stock Exchange (ASX)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated

d) Name Ian Cockerill 2 Reason for the notification g) Position/status PDMR (Non-executive Director) h) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendment

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor