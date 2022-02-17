Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BHP : Driving improvements in sustainability at landscape scale

02/17/2022 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With increasing urgency, business, government and civil society need to collaborate to tackle the complex and interlinked environmental and socio-economic challenges we face. Recognition that site-level approaches alone will not be sufficient to deliver this has resulted in increasing interest and investment in landscape-level action from NGOs, governments, donors and the private sector. However, few decision-makers have access to reliable and comprehensive information about the status of and trends in sustainability at this scale. Increasing availability of this information is critical, firstly to strengthen the business case for landscape sustainability insights to be factored into management, investment, or sourcing decisions, and secondly, to ensure that interventions are targeted effectively and adapted quickly to have maximum impact.

LandScale is being developed in collaboration with a growing coalition of global partners including the Regional Office of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature in Costa Rica, the Nature Conservation and Research Centre in Ghana, ProForest, Solidaridad in Guatemala, and EcoAgriculture Partners. It is enabling collaboration across private sector, governments and civil society globally to translate complex data into reliable landscape insights that can guide and incentivize sustainability improvements at scale.

Our partnership is enabling pilots with landscapes in Peru and Mexico. In both landscapes, following the completion of initial baseline assessments, engagement is underway with key landscape stakeholders and Action Plans are in development to address the issues identified by the LandScale assessments.

Learn more about the work of our world-leading partners in our new Strategy and Impact Booklet.

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 22:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BHP GROUP LIMITED
05:51pBHP : Driving improvements in sustainability at landscape scale
PU
05:15pMaterials Down, Gold Up, On Ukraine Concerns -- Materials Roundup
DJ
08:00aBHP'S IRON ORE PROFITS SHOW WHY BEIJ : Russell
RE
01:04aAustralian shares pushed higher by gold stocks and Woodside Petroleum
RE
02/16BHP : Investor and analyst briefing transcript 2
PU
02/16BHP'S IRON ORE PROFITS SHOW WHY BEIJ : Russell
RE
02/16BHP : Mt Arthur Coal Blast Notification for the week starting 28 February 2022
PU
02/16Mining stocks, Woodside drive Australia shares higher
RE
02/16Woodside Returns to Annual Profit Ahead of BHP Oil Unit Merger
DJ
02/16Sandvik Gets SEK2 Billion Order From BHP for Canadian Project
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHP GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 62 012 M - -
Net income 2022 19 718 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 764 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,88x
Yield 2022 9,07%
Capitalization 175 B 175 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,91x
EV / Sales 2023 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 40 110
Free-Float 68,0%
Chart BHP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 34,52 $
Average target price 34,66 $
Spread / Average Target 0,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO, Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP LIMITED14.05%171 926
RIO TINTO PLC16.68%128 325
GLENCORE PLC13.43%75 607
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.77%59 041
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.18.55%40 541
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)23.69%31 385