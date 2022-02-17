BHP : Driving improvements in sustainability at landscape scale

With increasing urgency, business, government and civil society need to collaborate to tackle the complex and interlinked environmental and socio-economic challenges we face. Recognition that site-level approaches alone will not be sufficient to deliver this has resulted in increasing interest and investment in landscape-level action from NGOs, governments, donors and the private sector. However, few decision-makers have access to reliable and comprehensive information about the status of and trends in sustainability at this scale. Increasing availability of this information is critical, firstly to strengthen the business case for landscape sustainability insights to be factored into management, investment, or sourcing decisions, and secondly, to ensure that interventions are targeted effectively and adapted quickly to have maximum impact.

LandScale is being developed in collaboration with a growing coalition of global partners including the Regional Office of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature in Costa Rica, the Nature Conservation and Research Centre in Ghana, ProForest, Solidaridad in Guatemala, and EcoAgriculture Partners. It is enabling collaboration across private sector, governments and civil society globally to translate complex data into reliable landscape insights that can guide and incentivize sustainability improvements at scale.

Our partnership is enabling pilots with landscapes in Peru and Mexico. In both landscapes, following the completion of initial baseline assessments, engagement is underway with key landscape stakeholders and Action Plans are in development to address the issues identified by the LandScale assessments.

Learn more about the work of our world-leading partners in our new Strategy and Impact Booklet.