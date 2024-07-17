BHP Pilbara Strategic Assessment

East Pilbara Surplus Water Drilling Validation Notice

17 July 2024

BHP

East Pilbara Surplus Water Drilling Validation Notice

Forward

Document Version

Date

Of

Description

Of

Date Validation

Date Validation Notice

Validation

Rev

Amendment

Organisation

Notice Finalised

Effective From

Notice Expiry

Rev 0

N/A

BHP Iron Ore Pty Ltd

i

BHP

East Pilbara Surplus Water Drilling Validation Notice

Glossary and Abbreviations

Term

Meaning

Activity

The Activity refers to the East Pilbara Surplus Water Drilling Program being undertaken in the Thirteen

Creek and Caramulla Creek area, as described in Sections 1.4 and 2.2.

Activity Area

The area in which the Activity will be undertaken within as described in Section 1.5.

AER

Annual Environmental Reporting

APOP

Pilbara Strategic Assessment and Assurance Plan and Offsets Plan, Revision 2.3. Published April

2023. Supersedes BHP (2018a and 2018b) versions.

Approval

The approval of the taking of an action or class of actions granted by the Minister on 19 June 2017 in

accordance with the Program given under section 146B of the EPBC Act.

Approval Holder

Any person or persons named in an Approval as an Approval Holder who may take action in

accordance with the Program.

BHP

BHP Iron Ore Pty Ltd

DCCEEW

Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (formerly DAWE)

Department, the

The Australian Government Department responsible for the administration of the EPBC Act or

successors.

Direct Disturbance

The clearing of native vegetation and/or moving of earth as a result of activities undertaken within the

Strategic Assessment Area in accordance with the Program.

DMIRS

Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety

DoE

Department of the Environment

DWER

Department of Water and Environment Regulation

EPA

Environmental Protection Authority

EPBC

Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999

Impact or impacts

As defined in section 527E of the EPBC Act.

ii

BHP

East Pilbara Surplus Water Drilling Validation Notice

Term

Meaning

Important population

A population that is necessary for a species' long-term survival and recover (N.B. variations of this

definition may exist for the Program Matters - See Section 4.1.1).

Indicative Footprint

The area where the clearing of native vegetation and/or moving of earth as a result of activities is

planned to occur.

IRR

Impact Reconciliation Report

m bgl

Metres below ground level

MAR

Managed aquifer recharge

Minister

Minister responsible for administering the EPBC Act (being, at the date of this Validation Notice, the

Minister for the Environment).

MNES

Matters of National Environmental Significance

MS

Ministerial Statement

NJV

Newman Joint Venture

Notifiable Action

An activity that is considered likely to have a relevant impact on a Program Matter based on an

assessment of the proposed Activity against the thresholds defined for Program Matters in the

Assurance Plan and Offset Plan. In relation to the voluntary part of the Program, this includes an

activity that is considered likely to have a relevant impact on a New Listing or a New Matter.

NVCP

Native Vegetation Clearing Permit

Offsets Plan

The plan that provides further detail on the processes that will be implemented to identify and deliver

offsets associated with a Notifiable Action, as approved by the Minister on 15 May 2023. Supersedes

BHP (2018b) version.

PEOF

Pilbara Environmental Offset Fund

PMO

Program Matter Outcomes

Program

The BHP Billiton Iron Ore Pilbara Strategic Assessment Program endorsed by the Minister on 11 May

2017. Whilst the Agreement refers to a Plan, it was agreed with the Department that the term Program

is a better reflection of the systems and processes to be delivered by BHP.

iii

BHP

East Pilbara Surplus Water Drilling Validation Notice

Term

Meaning

Program Matters

The listed threatened species Pilbara Leaf-nosed Bat (Rhinonicteris aurantius), Northern Quoll

(Dasyurus hallucatus), Greater Bilby (Macrotis lagotis) Ghost Bat (Macroderma gigas), Pilbara Olive

Python (Liasis olivaceus barroni), Night Parrot (Pezoporus occidentalis) and Grey Falcon (Falco

hypoleucos) as detailed in the Pilbara Strategic Assessment Assurance Plan and Offsets Plan (BHP

2023).

Strategic Assessment Area: The geographical extent of the assessment and boundaries within which

SAA

the Program must be implemented, as depicted in Appendix 1.

SEA

Strategic Environmental Approval

SM4

Song Meter 4 (acoustic recording device)

Study Area

The geographical extent of a survey's boundaries.

TSS

Total suspended solids

TSSC

Threatened Species Scientific Community

Validation Notice

This Validation Notice under Part C of the endorsed program.

WA

Western Australia

iv

BHP

East Pilbara Surplus Water Drilling Validation Notice

Contents

1

Introduction

1

1.1

Background

1

1.2

Framework

1

1.3

Program, Assurance Plan and Offsets Plan Requirements

3

1.4

Activity Overview

4

1.5

Activity Area

4

1.6

Timeframes

5

1.7

Decision for a Validation Notice

5

2

Project Disturbance and Description

21

2.1

Proposed Disturbance

21

2.2

Activity Description

22

2.2.2

Hydrogeological testing and surface water discharge

23

2.2.3

Closure and Decommissioning

24

3

Stakeholder Engagement

25

3.1

Stakeholder Consultation

25

3.2

Public Consultation

25

4

Validation Process

27

4.1

Guidance

27

4.1.1

Important Population

28

4.1.2

Critical Habitat

28

4.2

Surveys and Studies

28

4.2.1

Contemporary Surveys

28

4.2.2

Other Surveys

34

5

Existing environmental values

37

5.1

Fauna habitats

37

5.2

Greater Bilby

41

5.2.1

General Species Information

41

5.2.2

Regional Habitat

41

5.2.3

Local Habitat

47

5.2.4

Greater Bilby Records

48

v

BHP

East Pilbara Surplus Water Drilling Validation Notice

5.2.5

Impact Assessment

52

5.2.6

Mitigation Hierarchy

54

5.2.7

Residual Impact

55

5.2.8

Review of Program Matter Outcomes

55

5.2.9

Monitoring

56

5.3

Ghost Bat

56

5.3.1

General Species Information

56

5.3.2

Local Habitat

56

5.3.3

Ghost Bat Records

57

5.3.4

Impact Assessment

61

5.3.5

Summary

62

5.4

Northern Quoll

62

5.4.1

General Species Information

62

5.4.2

Local Habitat

63

5.4.3

Northern Quoll Records

63

5.4.4

Impact Assessment

67

5.4.5

Summary

68

5.5

Pilbara Olive Python

68

5.5.1

General Species Information

68

5.5.2

Local Habitat

69

5.5.3

Pilbara Olive Python Records

69

5.5.4

Impact Assessment

73

5.5.5

Summary

74

5.6

Pilbara Leaf-nosed Bat

75

5.6.1

General Species Information

75

5.6.2

Local Habitat

75

5.6.3

Pilbara Leaf-nosedBat Records

76

5.6.4

Impact Assessment

80

5.6.5

Summary

81

5.7

Grey Falcon

81

5.7.1

General Species Information

81

5.7.2

Local Habitat

82

5.7.3

Grey Falcon Records

82

5.7.4

Impact Assessment

86

5.7.5

Summary

87

vi

BHP

East Pilbara Surplus Water Drilling Validation Notice

5.8

Night Parrot

87

5.8.1

General Species Information

87

5.8.2

Local Habitat

88

5.8.4

Impact Assessment

91

5.8.5

Summary

92

5.9

Validation Reporting

92

6

Offset Proposal

94

6.1

Residual Impacts

94

6.2

Offset Requirements

94

6.3

Proposed Offset

97

6.4

Offset Calculation

97

6.4.1

Baseline Conditions

97

6.4.2

Offset Value

97

6.4.3

Offset Rates

98

6.5

Proposed Schedule

98

6.6

Offsets Reporting

99

6.6.1

Payment of Financial Contributions

99

6.6.2

Implementation of PEOF Projects

100

7

Commitments

101

7.1

Clearing Commitments

101

7.2

Management Commitments

102

7.3

Offset Commitments

103

8

References

104

Appendices

109

Tables

Table 1-1: Content of Validation Notice

3

Table 1-2: Notifiable Action Triggers for the Activity

8

Table 2-1: SAA Disturbance Allocation

21

Table 3-1: Stakeholder Engagement to date

26

Table 4-1: Terrestrial Fauna - recent studies and surveys

30

vii

BHP

East Pilbara Surplus Water Drilling Validation Notice

Table 4-2: Other surveys

34

Table 5-1: Fauna habitats in the Activity Area

38

Table 5-2: WA Rangeland systems within 25 km of the Activity Area

42

Table 5-3: Greater Bilby critical and supporting habitat within Activity Area and Indicative footprint

47

Table 5-4: Records of Greater Bilby within the Activity Area

49

Table 5-5: Avoidance/Mitigation management summary for identified direct and indirect impacts

54

Table 5-6: Review of Program Matter Outcomes (Greater Bilby)

55

Table 6-1: Impacts requiring offsetting

95

Table 6-2: Offsets reporting period

99

Table 6-3: PEOF contributions schedule

99

Table 7-1: Proposed clearing commitments - Greater Bilby

101

Table 7-2: Proposed management commitments - Greater Bilby

102

Table 7-3: Proposed offset commitments - Greater Bilby

103

Figures

Figure 1-1: Regional location

2

Figure 1-2: Activity Area and Indicative Footprint

7

Figure 4-1: Contemporary vertebrate fauna surveys undertaken in the Activity Area

35

Figure 5-1 Fauna habitat within the Activity Area

40

Figure 5-2: Greater Bilby regional records and distribution

45

Figure 5-3 Regional land systems

46

Figure 5-4-: Greater Bilby survey areas and sample sites

50

Figure 5-5: Greater Bilby mapped habitat and records

51

Figure 5-6: Ghost Bat regional records and distribution

58

Figure 5-7: Ghost Bat survey areas and methods

59

Figure 5-8: Ghost Bat mapped habitats and records

60

Figure 5-9: Northern Quoll survey areas and methods

65

Figure 5-10: Northern Quoll mapped habitats and records

66

Figure 5-11: Pilbara Olive Python regional records and distribution

70

Figure 5-12: Pilbara Olive Python Survey Coverage

71

Figure 5-13: Pilbara Olive Python mapped habitat and records

72

Figure 5-14: Pilbara Leaf-nosed Bat regional records and distribution

77

Figure 5-15: Pilbara Leaf-nosed Bat survey coverage

78

viii

BHP

East Pilbara Surplus Water Drilling Validation Notice

Figure 5-16: Pilbara Leaf-nosed Bat mapped habitat and records

79

Figure 5-17: Grey Falcon regional records and distribution

83

Figure 5-18: Grey Falcon survey coverage

84

Figure 5-19: Grey Falcon mapped habitats and records

85

Figure 5-20: Night Parrot regional records and distribution

89

Figure 5-21: Night Parrot survey coverage

90

Figure 6-1: Fauna habitat clearing offsets

96

ix

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 17 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2024 00:03:01 UTC.