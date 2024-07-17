Glossary and Abbreviations

Term Meaning

Activity The Activity refers to the East Pilbara Surplus Water Drilling Program being undertaken in the Thirteen

Creek and Caramulla Creek area, as described in Sections 1.4 and 2.2.

Activity Area The area in which the Activity will be undertaken within as described in Section 1.5.

AER Annual Environmental Reporting

APOP Pilbara Strategic Assessment and Assurance Plan and Offsets Plan, Revision 2.3. Published April

2023. Supersedes BHP (2018a and 2018b) versions.

Approval The approval of the taking of an action or class of actions granted by the Minister on 19 June 2017 in

accordance with the Program given under section 146B of the EPBC Act.

Approval Holder Any person or persons named in an Approval as an Approval Holder who may take action in

accordance with the Program.

BHP BHP Iron Ore Pty Ltd

DCCEEW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (formerly DAWE)

Department, the The Australian Government Department responsible for the administration of the EPBC Act or

successors.

Direct Disturbance The clearing of native vegetation and/or moving of earth as a result of activities undertaken within the

Strategic Assessment Area in accordance with the Program.

DMIRS Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety

DoE Department of the Environment

DWER Department of Water and Environment Regulation

EPA Environmental Protection Authority

EPBC Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999