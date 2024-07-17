BHP Pilbara Strategic Assessment
17 July 2024
Glossary and Abbreviations
Term
Meaning
Activity
The Activity refers to the East Pilbara Surplus Water Drilling Program being undertaken in the Thirteen
Creek and Caramulla Creek area, as described in Sections 1.4 and 2.2.
Activity Area
The area in which the Activity will be undertaken within as described in Section 1.5.
AER
Annual Environmental Reporting
APOP
Pilbara Strategic Assessment and Assurance Plan and Offsets Plan, Revision 2.3. Published April
2023. Supersedes BHP (2018a and 2018b) versions.
Approval
The approval of the taking of an action or class of actions granted by the Minister on 19 June 2017 in
accordance with the Program given under section 146B of the EPBC Act.
Approval Holder
Any person or persons named in an Approval as an Approval Holder who may take action in
accordance with the Program.
BHP
BHP Iron Ore Pty Ltd
DCCEEW
Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (formerly DAWE)
Department, the
The Australian Government Department responsible for the administration of the EPBC Act or
successors.
Direct Disturbance
The clearing of native vegetation and/or moving of earth as a result of activities undertaken within the
Strategic Assessment Area in accordance with the Program.
DMIRS
Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety
DoE
Department of the Environment
DWER
Department of Water and Environment Regulation
EPA
Environmental Protection Authority
EPBC
Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999
Impact or impacts
As defined in section 527E of the EPBC Act.
BHP
East Pilbara Surplus Water Drilling Validation Notice
Term
Meaning
Important population
A population that is necessary for a species' long-term survival and recover (N.B. variations of this
definition may exist for the Program Matters - See Section 4.1.1).
Indicative Footprint
The area where the clearing of native vegetation and/or moving of earth as a result of activities is
planned to occur.
IRR
Impact Reconciliation Report
m bgl
Metres below ground level
MAR
Managed aquifer recharge
Minister
Minister responsible for administering the EPBC Act (being, at the date of this Validation Notice, the
Minister for the Environment).
MNES
Matters of National Environmental Significance
MS
Ministerial Statement
NJV
Newman Joint Venture
Notifiable Action
An activity that is considered likely to have a relevant impact on a Program Matter based on an
assessment of the proposed Activity against the thresholds defined for Program Matters in the
Assurance Plan and Offset Plan. In relation to the voluntary part of the Program, this includes an
activity that is considered likely to have a relevant impact on a New Listing or a New Matter.
NVCP
Native Vegetation Clearing Permit
Offsets Plan
The plan that provides further detail on the processes that will be implemented to identify and deliver
offsets associated with a Notifiable Action, as approved by the Minister on 15 May 2023. Supersedes
BHP (2018b) version.
PEOF
Pilbara Environmental Offset Fund
PMO
Program Matter Outcomes
Program
The BHP Billiton Iron Ore Pilbara Strategic Assessment Program endorsed by the Minister on 11 May
2017. Whilst the Agreement refers to a Plan, it was agreed with the Department that the term Program
is a better reflection of the systems and processes to be delivered by BHP.
BHP
East Pilbara Surplus Water Drilling Validation Notice
Term
Meaning
Program Matters
The listed threatened species Pilbara Leaf-nosed Bat (Rhinonicteris aurantius), Northern Quoll
(Dasyurus hallucatus), Greater Bilby (Macrotis lagotis) Ghost Bat (Macroderma gigas), Pilbara Olive
Python (Liasis olivaceus barroni), Night Parrot (Pezoporus occidentalis) and Grey Falcon (Falco
hypoleucos) as detailed in the Pilbara Strategic Assessment Assurance Plan and Offsets Plan (BHP
2023).
Strategic Assessment Area: The geographical extent of the assessment and boundaries within which
SAA
the Program must be implemented, as depicted in Appendix 1.
SEA
Strategic Environmental Approval
SM4
Song Meter 4 (acoustic recording device)
Study Area
The geographical extent of a survey's boundaries.
TSS
Total suspended solids
TSSC
Threatened Species Scientific Community
Validation Notice
This Validation Notice under Part C of the endorsed program.
WA
Western Australia
BHP
East Pilbara Surplus Water Drilling Validation Notice
Contents
1
Introduction
1
1.1
Background
1
1.2
Framework
1
1.3
Program, Assurance Plan and Offsets Plan Requirements
3
1.4
Activity Overview
4
1.5
Activity Area
4
1.6
Timeframes
5
1.7
Decision for a Validation Notice
5
2
Project Disturbance and Description
21
2.1
Proposed Disturbance
21
2.2
Activity Description
22
2.2.2
Hydrogeological testing and surface water discharge
23
2.2.3
Closure and Decommissioning
24
3
Stakeholder Engagement
25
3.1
Stakeholder Consultation
25
3.2
Public Consultation
25
4
Validation Process
27
4.1
Guidance
27
4.1.1
Important Population
28
4.1.2
Critical Habitat
28
4.2
Surveys and Studies
28
4.2.1
Contemporary Surveys
28
4.2.2
Other Surveys
34
5
Existing environmental values
37
5.1
Fauna habitats
37
5.2
Greater Bilby
41
5.2.1
General Species Information
41
5.2.2
Regional Habitat
41
5.2.3
Local Habitat
47
5.2.4
Greater Bilby Records
48
BHP
East Pilbara Surplus Water Drilling Validation Notice
5.2.5
Impact Assessment
52
5.2.6
Mitigation Hierarchy
54
5.2.7
Residual Impact
55
5.2.8
Review of Program Matter Outcomes
55
5.2.9
Monitoring
56
5.3
Ghost Bat
56
5.3.1
General Species Information
56
5.3.2
Local Habitat
56
5.3.3
Ghost Bat Records
57
5.3.4
Impact Assessment
61
5.3.5
Summary
62
5.4
Northern Quoll
62
5.4.1
General Species Information
62
5.4.2
Local Habitat
63
5.4.3
Northern Quoll Records
63
5.4.4
Impact Assessment
67
5.4.5
Summary
68
5.5
Pilbara Olive Python
68
5.5.1
General Species Information
68
5.5.2
Local Habitat
69
5.5.3
Pilbara Olive Python Records
69
5.5.4
Impact Assessment
73
5.5.5
Summary
74
5.6
Pilbara Leaf-nosed Bat
75
5.6.1
General Species Information
75
5.6.2
Local Habitat
75
5.6.3
Pilbara Leaf-nosedBat Records
76
5.6.4
Impact Assessment
80
5.6.5
Summary
81
5.7
Grey Falcon
81
5.7.1
General Species Information
81
5.7.2
Local Habitat
82
5.7.3
Grey Falcon Records
82
5.7.4
Impact Assessment
86
5.7.5
Summary
87
BHP
East Pilbara Surplus Water Drilling Validation Notice
5.8
Night Parrot
87
5.8.1
General Species Information
87
5.8.2
Local Habitat
88
5.8.4
Impact Assessment
91
5.8.5
Summary
92
5.9
Validation Reporting
92
6
Offset Proposal
94
6.1
Residual Impacts
94
6.2
Offset Requirements
94
6.3
Proposed Offset
97
6.4
Offset Calculation
97
6.4.1
Baseline Conditions
97
6.4.2
Offset Value
97
6.4.3
Offset Rates
98
6.5
Proposed Schedule
98
6.6
Offsets Reporting
99
6.6.1
Payment of Financial Contributions
99
6.6.2
Implementation of PEOF Projects
100
7
Commitments
101
7.1
Clearing Commitments
101
7.2
Management Commitments
102
7.3
Offset Commitments
103
8
References
104
Appendices
109
Tables
Table 1-1: Content of Validation Notice
3
Table 1-2: Notifiable Action Triggers for the Activity
8
Table 2-1: SAA Disturbance Allocation
21
Table 3-1: Stakeholder Engagement to date
26
Table 4-1: Terrestrial Fauna - recent studies and surveys
30
BHP
East Pilbara Surplus Water Drilling Validation Notice
Table 4-2: Other surveys
34
Table 5-1: Fauna habitats in the Activity Area
38
Table 5-2: WA Rangeland systems within 25 km of the Activity Area
42
Table 5-3: Greater Bilby critical and supporting habitat within Activity Area and Indicative footprint
47
Table 5-4: Records of Greater Bilby within the Activity Area
49
Table 5-5: Avoidance/Mitigation management summary for identified direct and indirect impacts
54
Table 5-6: Review of Program Matter Outcomes (Greater Bilby)
55
Table 6-1: Impacts requiring offsetting
95
Table 6-2: Offsets reporting period
99
Table 6-3: PEOF contributions schedule
99
Table 7-1: Proposed clearing commitments - Greater Bilby
101
Table 7-2: Proposed management commitments - Greater Bilby
102
Table 7-3: Proposed offset commitments - Greater Bilby
103
Figures
Figure 1-1: Regional location
2
Figure 1-2: Activity Area and Indicative Footprint
7
Figure 4-1: Contemporary vertebrate fauna surveys undertaken in the Activity Area
35
Figure 5-1 Fauna habitat within the Activity Area
40
Figure 5-2: Greater Bilby regional records and distribution
45
Figure 5-3 Regional land systems
46
Figure 5-4-: Greater Bilby survey areas and sample sites
50
Figure 5-5: Greater Bilby mapped habitat and records
51
Figure 5-6: Ghost Bat regional records and distribution
58
Figure 5-7: Ghost Bat survey areas and methods
59
Figure 5-8: Ghost Bat mapped habitats and records
60
Figure 5-9: Northern Quoll survey areas and methods
65
Figure 5-10: Northern Quoll mapped habitats and records
66
Figure 5-11: Pilbara Olive Python regional records and distribution
70
Figure 5-12: Pilbara Olive Python Survey Coverage
71
Figure 5-13: Pilbara Olive Python mapped habitat and records
72
Figure 5-14: Pilbara Leaf-nosed Bat regional records and distribution
77
Figure 5-15: Pilbara Leaf-nosed Bat survey coverage
78
BHP
East Pilbara Surplus Water Drilling Validation Notice
Figure 5-16: Pilbara Leaf-nosed Bat mapped habitat and records
79
Figure 5-17: Grey Falcon regional records and distribution
83
Figure 5-18: Grey Falcon survey coverage
84
Figure 5-19: Grey Falcon mapped habitats and records
85
Figure 5-20: Night Parrot regional records and distribution
89
Figure 5-21: Night Parrot survey coverage
90
Figure 6-1: Fauna habitat clearing offsets
96
