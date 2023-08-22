In Brazil, the most reliable growth destination in recent years, recorded an import volume decline of -13% YoY in the first half of calendar 2023. Twelve months ago, we flagged that the strength of Brazilian imports in the aftermath of the Ukraine conflict had a non-commercial feel to it, especially in the context of declining affordability. Our exact words were "It seems likely that some of the growth in Brazilian imports in the last two quarters was purely precautionary as a hedge against a sudden stop in the availability of FSU product." When the sudden stop never came (for Russian product at least), the Brazilian value chain found itself awash with inventories, with storage at full capacity. Demand accordingly dried up, and in the thin liquidity prices began an inexorable descent. Mostly as a result of the MOP price drop, soybean affordability was back close to long-run average by the end of calendar 2022: and at the time of writing, it has moved to a position of outright favourability. Flows have accordingly improved, with a string of 12 Mtpa (plus) monthly run-rates from March to July 2023. Unflattering comparisons are holding YoY growth down for now (-13% YoY Ytd in calendar year 2023). These base effects will turn sharply later in the calendar year.

The US took the opposite approach to their Brazilian competitors. Rather than stocking up in the wake of the invasion, they backed right off and never really returned in scale, with calendar 2022 net imports being around -25% YoY versus -8% in Brazil. Given that starting point, despite an insipid annualised pace, shipments are up +4% YoY Ytd. We note that Canada's share in US shipments has increased notably from pre-2022 norms. In 2019 for example, 18% of US net imports came from the FSU, split 50/50 between Russia and Belarus, with Canada supplying 78%. In calendar 2023, Belarus has dropped to zero, Russia has fallen to 8% and Canada is sitting at 89%, with that share rising as high as 94% in individual months over the last year. US corn and wheat MOP affordability is now better than average, and farmers who took the risk on a "potash holiday" last year for economic reasons should now be back in the market.

Imports into China (+28% YoY Ytd in the first half calendar 2023) and India (-19% YoY Ytd) moved in completely different directions. The FSU's struggles have been China's gain. An influx of landborne imports from the FSU have put China in the luxurious position of being quite selective in how it engages with the seaborne trade. The FSU share in Chinese imports has increased by +15 percentage points to around 60%. In addition to its preferential access to FSU volumes, China has also benefited from its investment in neighbouring Laos, where production is ramping up quite quickly.

Moving to the exporters now, and it is clear that Belarus has mitigated its main logistics constraints more rapidly than expected. After its production more than halved in calendar 2022 (from 13.1 Mt to 6.3 Mt, 4.9 Mt of which was exported), it is back in the 7-8 Mt export range in the first half of calendar 2023. Russia did not fall anywhere near as far as Belarus did, as it never lost access to its infrastructure, but nor is it ramping up back to pre-Ukraine conflict levels: indeed, production in calendar 2023 is expected to be lower than last year. Some of that will be due to the fact Russia is sacrificing some port and rail capacity to accommodate its Belarusian ally (at the sovereign, not company level). Canada's run-rate in calendar 2023 to date is down -5%, with voluntary mine curtailments from late in calendar year 2022 setting things up for a decline YoY.

Getting away from temporary adjustments in trade flows and logistical issues, how will the new geopolitics of the FSU impact upon the potash industry in the longer run? The most honest answer is that it remains too early to tell. The secondary answer is that at a minimum it is reasonable to expect a delay of some years from the original timetable for new mines in the FSU.

The careful pre-Ukraine calculus that helped motivate our Jansen stage 1 decision was partly based on a ~5 Mt FSU project pipeline in the 2020s. There are obvious risks pertaining to both the timing and ultimate delivery of those projects given the new state of affairs. We also note that Nutrien reported an "indefinite pause" on its mid-2020s expansion plans at its Q2 earnings call. Pushing the other way there is more Laotian product moving into China than was previously expected.

We consider that a material delay or non-arrival of a portion of these FSU growth tonnes is likely to create either an earlier balance point for the market, or a potential reshuffling of the theoretical inducement queue, with non-FSU latent capacity released, non-FSU projects coming forward and FSU projects moving backward. Or as is most likely, we observe some combination of these options whereby some of the space vacated by the FSU is captured elsewhere, but perhaps not to the point where it prevents the balance point being achieved sooner than previously expected. Nutrien's "indefinite pause" helps to ascribe updated likelihoods to the various combinations.

It is important to note that none of these options would change the real long-term price we have in mind - but it could alter the time by which it emerges as a durable trend. There are many, many possible permutations here, and against this backdrop it is strategically prudent for us to accelerate studies of our own capital-efficient organic options beyond Jansen Stage 1, as we have stated in other fora.

Beyond the balance point, with the market very likely to continue expanding in the following decades, our views on the most likely operating environment for the industry in the 2030s and beyond - an extension of what we have dubbed the "4th wave" of the potash industry - is a durable inducement pricing regime. You can read more about this framework here and here .

Longer-term, we see potash as a future facing commodity with attractive fundamentals. Demand for potash stands to benefit from the intersection of global mega-trends: rising population, changing diets and the need for the sustainable intensification of agriculture.

That latter point includes both the need to improve yields on existing land under cultivation, in the face of depleted native soil fertility, but to also begin factoring in the long run land-use implications of large-scale first-generation biofuel production, lower availability of crop residues as an alternate supply of potassium to chemical fertilizer37 under large-scale 2G biofuel production (e.g. "sustainable" aviation fuel), giga-industrial scale renewables and nature-based solutions to climate change. To be clear though, we consider that the impact of deep decarbonisation on potash demand is best characterised as attractive upside on top of an already compelling demand case: not a case in itself.

Something else that attracts us to conventional potash mining and processing is its generally favourable upstream environmental footprint among the major fertiliser nutrients, and beyond the mine gate potash does not generate some of the negative environmental impacts associated with excessive application of nitrogen and, to a lesser extent, phosphorus. The major issues here are leaching into and polluting waterways and the release of GHGs in the application process. Excess nitrogen and phosphorus flows to the biosphere and oceans have been identified as critical "planetary boundary" parameters.38

For India, the weak -19% YoY Ytd outcome for calendar 2023 is partly a function of supply availability: since May-2022, only two months have seen any supply at all from an FSU source entering India, and traditional partner Belarus has not shipped anything to India in that period. A substantial cut in the MOP subsidy for the 2023 Kharif planting seasonwas an additional drag. South-east Asian imports have also declined heavily (-38% YoY Ytd). In contrast to India though, FSU flows to this region have been increasing, with Canada losing share over the last six months. Belarusian shipments have been registered as non-zero in five individual months since July-2022: indicating that South-east Asia was a third, minor outlet for Belarusian product, after China and Brazil.

Inputs and inflation trends

Twelve months ago, our core message on the inflation front was that we were sensing emerging differentiation between manufacturing and logistics, on the one hand, and labour and energy on the other. The first two categories were moving into the "past the worst" camp. Labour and energy, especially power, remained pressing issues where it was unclear if conditions might yet deteriorate further. Europe's energy crisis and Australia's east coast power crisis were cases in point.

Six months ago, it was becoming clear that our instincts on manufacturing and logistics had served us well. If you slow the industrial sector of the developed world down to the point where it is balanced on the precipice of a recession, you can take a lot of pressure off physical supply chains and the price of durables goods and logistics services.

Operational labour markets justified the concerns we expressed, with worker availability tight and wage pressure coming through. But importantly, we gauged that risks with respect to energy costs had become balanced, rather than skewed to the upside, thus leaving labour markets as the single most pressing forward looking inflationary concern for calendar 2023.

And we repeated the standard disclaimer on realised costs versus prompt prices: "The lag effect of inflationary pressures is expected to remain a challenge in the 2024 financial year."

Over the last six months, those predictions have begun to manifest in general measures of inflation and as well as industry-specific exposures.



Turning to the maritime bulk freight market, the key C5 WA-China route averaged $7.8/t in the second half of financial year 2023 down -12% from the $9.0/t outcome from the prior half. For the full financial year, C5 was -33%. C3 (Brazil-China) was -28%. Capesize congestion was down -16% YoY as of early August, and Panamax congestion was -14% YoY. We have noted a more pronounced correlation between spot freight rates and general macro sentiment than in the past, with China's real estate challenges weighing on freight sufficiently to offset traditional seasonal forces at time. In the medium term, we anticipate that rates may rise, with very modest growth in the fleet after a period of weak orders intersecting with an expected lift in bulk volumes. The orderbook for Capesize vessels stands at 5% of the fleet, versus 9-10% for vessels in smaller sub-classes.

Regulatory shifts are also likely to influence industry evolution in coming years, with the IMO's newly minted "close to 2050" net zero pledge, and the shorter-term targets that lead up to that milestone, requiring decisive action across the maritime ecosystem if they are to be achieved.

BHP recently participated in two initiatives with considerable potential to propel the decarbonisation agenda forward. The first was the Australia-East Asia Iron Ore Green Corridor consortium, led by the Global Maritime Forum. The second was the ammonia bunkering safety study conducted by DNV under the leadership of one of our strategic partners, The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation in Singapore.

Benchmark indices for ammonium nitrate (AN) - a proxy for explosives costs we estimate as a weighted average of inputs - declined -21% in the second half of the 2023 financial year in Western Australia, -28% in Chile, and -6% in eastern Australia. Volatility in feedstock costs (ammonia and its feedstock, natural gas) produced sizeable falls as the extreme spikes seen in the early months of the Russia-Ukraine conflict unwound.

Earth-moving tyre raw material costs (weighted) declined by -0.9% in the second half of financial 2023 versus the prior half. Natural rubber has the highest weight in our index, and it stabilised over the last six months having declined by -25% in the prior half. There were modest declines in petroleum derived inputs, and modest uplifts half-on-half in steel.

Sulphuric acid prices for Chilean end-users, sourced from Argus, fell sharply in the first half of financial 2023, and they fell again in the second half. North Asian FOB prices have collapsed on weaker demand from the phosphate and industrial sectors. Lower sulphur feedstock costs and lower freights rates have also contributed to the decline. CFR Chile pricing ranged from $98/t to $139/t over the second half of the 2023 financial year, averaging $113/t, a -32% move half-on-half. The end-of-period price was also the low.

Power prices were crisis-prone across multiple regions for much of calendar 2022, as developed nations faced up to their sternest energy security test in generations. With the northern hemisphere winter of 2022-23 now navigated, an (uneasy) calm has descended. We see the forward-looking risks for power prices in our main operational jurisdictions as balanced.

Chilean spot power prices in the Northern grid (SING) rose +6% in the second half of financial 2023 to an average of US$104/MWh. In Chile, the principal regulatory response to the breakdown of the energy trilemma was to mobilise and extend coal power utilisation. Prices increased by a modest +14% over the full financial year 2023. Note that Chile has a power capacity market that remunerates emergency peaking capacity whether it is mobilised or not.

Australian NEM spot power prices were engulfed by crisis in the June quarter of 2022. In the second half of financial year 2022, prices increased 219% on average across the NEM. They then fell just -12% from that elevated level in the first half of financial 2023, but they came down a further -38% in the second. The Federal Government intervened directly in the market in December-2022 by way of capping feedstock prices (gas @ $A12/GJ, coal @ $A125/t). Gas prices had already begun to recede before the ban was imposed. Power prices have also been assisted by improved renewable generation. We see periodic bouts of high volatility as an inherent characteristic of the NEM - with a major spike in power prices in South Australia a week prior to this report being published being a case in point. We consider that the difficulties of calibrating the exit of coal capacity with increasing penetration of intermittent renewables backed by an (as yet) immature storage infrastructure and an under-invested transmission network seem more likely to amplify than dampen that feature for the remainder of this decade.

Diesel prices have unwound a reasonable portion of the extraordinary gains registered in the wake of the start of the Ukraine conflict, with both lower crude oil prices and an easing of refinery spreads contributing to that outcome. Average Singapore diesel (into Minerals Australia) declined -24% half-on-half to $101/bbl, while average US Gulf Coast seaborne (into Minerals Americas) declined -25% half-on-half to $103/bbl. Even so, prices were slightly higher on average across financial year 2023 than in the prior financial year ($116/bbl versus $112/bbl). Refinery spreads are no longer at record highs (USGC peaked at $80/bbl in the first half of financial 2023, averaging $49/bbl. Singapore's peak was $57/bbl, and an average of $37/bbl) but they are, elevated relative to history. Singapore closed financial year 2023 at $18/bbl versus the 2017-2019 average of $13/bbl. As for crude markets, it was a less volatile half-year after the drama of calendar 2022, with macro sentiment and supply discipline by OPEC being major influences on price direction. Financial instability in the US and Europe in March-2023 drove Brent prices markedly lower, precipitating a surprise out-of-session supply cut by OPEC on April 2. The resulting price gains were short-lived, but additional "voluntary" cuts in July seem to have had a more durable impact, given they have coincided with stronger seasonal demand.