Exchange release

14 May 2024

Bank of America Securities 2024 Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference

BHP CEO, Mike Henry, will present at the Bank of America Securities 2024 Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference in Miami, US today at 9:00am Eastern Daylight Time (11pm Australian Eastern Standard Time).

The presentation slides have been submitted to the FCA National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The presentation slides are also available on BHP's "Offer for Anglo American" microsite at: https://www.bhp.com/investors/bhp-anglo-american

The presentation contains slides regarding BHP's proposal for a potential combination with Anglo American plc.

A transcript and recording of Mike's presentation will also be available shortly after the presentation on BHP's "Offer for Anglo American" microsite at: https://www.bhp.com/investors/bhp-anglo-american

