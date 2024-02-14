By Rhiannon Hoyle

BHP Group said it will write down the value of its Australian nickel operations amid a market downturn, and increase a provision for the Samarco dam failure to cover estimated costs related to the 2015 fatal disaster.

The world's biggest miner by market value estimated the combined charges at around $5.7 billion.

BHP said it expects to record an impairment of roughly $2.5 billion against the carrying value of its nickel business in Western Australia because it doesn't conditions to improve any time soon. Prices of the metal, which is a key ingredient in electric-vehicle batteries, have roughly halved since the start of 2023.

The company said it will mothball its Kambalda concentrator in June and that it may need to suspend its Nickel West operation for a time to protect profits.

BHP said it will record a post-tax income statement charge of about $3.2 billion in relation to the Samarco dam failure, taking its provision to $6.5 billion at the end of December.

