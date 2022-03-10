Log in
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/22 12:00:00 am
47.7 AUD   -0.12%
03/10 BHP : Foundation Ukraine donation
PU
03/10BHP Gets $8 Million Fine In Chile For Exceeding Water Extraction Quota At Copper Mine
MT
03/10LME aluminium set for 9% weekly slump; nickel remains suspended
RE
BHP : Foundation Ukraine donation

03/10/2022 | 11:36pm EST
As the world is witness to the daily heartbreaking scenes of devastation in Ukraine, our thoughts are with all Ukrainian people, everywhere.

The BHP Foundation today announced a US$5million suite of donations to support the humanitarian needs of Ukrainians remaining in Ukraine, as well as those seeking refuge in neighboring countries to escape the shocking events unfolding in their country.

The Foundation will donate US$2million to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees' (UNHCR) coordinated response to provide shelter, food and access to medical care for the 4 million Ukrainian refugees expected to seek refuge from the conflict in neighbouring countries in coming months.

The Foundation will also donate US$2million to the United Nations Ukraine Humanitarian Fund (UHF) to support Ukrainian civilians remaining in Ukraine, including those living under life threatening conditions. This will enable people to access the food, clothing, medical supplies and cash transfers they need to survive.

As the global community responds in many ways to the crisis in Ukraine, maintaining functional governance and social cohesion will be critical. The Foundation will allocate a further US$1million to initiatives seeking to sustain governance and unity in the affected region in collaboration with governments and civil society organizations.

"Our hearts and thoughts are with people of Ukraine as every tragic day unfolds. We will do what we can to support Ukrainians through this time of unimaginable hardship and pain." said James Ensor, Chief Executive BHP Foundation.

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 04:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 62 930 M - -
Net income 2022 19 822 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 319 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,01x
Yield 2022 9,12%
Capitalization 178 B 178 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,91x
EV / Sales 2023 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 40 110
Free-Float 68,0%
Chart BHP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 35,11 $
Average target price 35,57 $
Spread / Average Target 1,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO, Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP LIMITED16.84%179 752
RIO TINTO PLC18.91%128 239
GLENCORE PLC25.38%81 042
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC24.45%60 007
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.29.43%42 510
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)55.16%40 674