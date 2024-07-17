BHP Western Australian Iron Ore East Jimblebar and Caramulla Targeted Greater Bilby Survey June 2021

Executive summary BHP Western Australia Iron Ore (BHP WAIO) have commissioned GHD Pty Ltd to undertake a targeted Greater Bilby (Bilby) (Macrotis lagotis) survey of the East Jimblebar and Caramulla area. The survey findings will be used to inform future environmental approvals across the area. This report is subject to, and must be read in conjunction with, the limitations, assumptions and qualifications contained throughout the Report. A targeted on-ground survey for Bilby was conducted from the 15 - 20 September 2020 by Principal Zoologist Glen Gaikhorst, and Senior Zoologist Robert Browne-Cooper. Sandplain, Hillcrest/ Hillslope, Mulga Woodland and Major Water course margin habitat occurs within the survey area and wider region is considered as potential habitat for a population of the species. There are no known Bilby records within the survey area and only one Bilby records within the government database search area (i.e 40 km buffer of survey area). The most recent record was an old Bilby burrow approximately 5.6 km east of the survey area. This burrow was first recorded in 2018 (Biologic 2018), re-assessed in 2019 (GHD 2019) and again for this project with no change (no Bilby activity recorded) to the status of the burrow. All other Bilby records are greater than 24 years old and general in location with no confirmation of occurrence. The Bilby habitat and targeted survey was undertaken primarily using a 2 ha plot method (Southgate et al. 2018). The 2 ha method is an evidence-based assessment which records digs, burrows, scats and prints where observed. Evidence of other fauna were also recorded to establish confidence in the results, but was not the main focus of this survey. Forty-seven Bilby plots were searched covering approximately 94 ha. None of these plots recorded any evidence of Bilby activity. Tracks and other signs from a range of small fauna were detected within a number of search plots, indicating that had Bilby tracks or other signs been present, these would have also been detected. Seven habitat types were recorded within the survey area and included Sandplain, Stony plain, Mulga Woodland, Hillcrest/hillslope, Clay Pan, Major Drainage Line and Minor Drainage Line. Of these habitats, Sandplain is most suitable to support a population of the Bilby and comprises 967 ha of the survey area. This habitat has substrate suitable for burrowing by the Bilby as well as plant groups which the Bilby is typically associated with. The plant species identified included Acacia colei, A. stellaticeps, A. melleodora and Senna notabilis and all harbour grub invertebrate species that the Bilby predate on. Similar Sandplain habitat lies adjacent north and east of this area and is suitable for Bilby, however, due to existing disturbances in the region and impacts by grazing and feral species, the survey area is unlikely to support a population of Bilby. Mulga Woodland, Minor and Major Drainage Lines may also provide habitat for the species, however due to the grazing pressures in the region these areas are highly disturbed and any Bilby use would be likely irregular and opportunistic. The lack of recent records and signs of the species within the survey area makes potential occurrence unlikely despite suitable habitat being present. Suitable extensive habitat is present outside of the survey area and consists mainly of sandplain. Bilby maybe present in the sandplain habitat in these areas. GHD | Report for BHP Western Australian Iron Ore - East Jimblebar and Caramulla Targeted Greater Bilby Survey, 12534733| i

1. Introduction 1.1 Background and purpose of this report BHP Western Australian Iron Ore (BHP WAIO) commissioned GHD Pty Ltd (GHD) to undertake a targeted Greater Bilby (Bilby) (Macrotis lagotis) survey of the East Jimblebar and Caramulla area (hereafter referred to as the survey area). This report details the findings of the September 2020 targeted Bilby survey. This targeted Bilby assessment will be used to inform future environmental approvals across the area and inform the Matters of National Environmental Significance (MNES) monitoring programs conducted as a commitment under BHP WAIO's Commonwealth Strategic Approval. This survey report documents the findings for the survey area, rather than assess a specific development proposed by BHP WAIO. 1.2 Scope of works The scope of works was to: Conduct a targeted Bilby survey that aligns with the Bilby Survey Guidelines (DBCA 2017a) and employs search plot analysis to assess Bilby occupancy and detectability. This analysis is based on the method developed by Richard Southgate et al . 2018 (Section 4.5)

. 2018 (Section 4.5) Undertake a habitat assessment and identify any potential habitat for Bilby use

Produce a technical report (this document) detailing the method and findings of the survey

2. Ecology of the Bilby 2.1 Taxonomy and conservation status The Bilby is the sole remaining representative of the sub-familyThylacomyinae in the Bandicoot family and one of few medium sized terrestrial mammals remaining on mainland Australia. Many species in this 'critical weight range' have become extinct since European settlement of Australia. The declines have been attributed to causal factors including increased grazing pressure, inappropriate fire regimes, competition with European rabbits (Oryctolagos cuniculus) and predation by introduced carnivores such as foxes (Vulpes vulpes), cats (Felis catus) and wild dogs (Canis familiaris subsp. familiaris) (Pavey 2006). The Bilby is given "threatened" status under State and Commonwealth legislation. In Western Australia, the Bilby is listed as 'Vulnerable' under Western Australia's Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016 (BC Act). Nationally it is also listed as 'Vulnerable' under the Commonwealth's Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC Act). Internationally, this species is listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. 2.2 Morphology The Bilby shows sexual dimorphism with adult males reaching between 0.8 kg and 2.5 kg as compared to the smaller females at 0.6 kg to 1.1 kg. The Bilby has a distinctive appearance with long slender hind legs, small front limbs, a long tail, rabbit-like ears and a long pointed snout. The animal has silky grey fur with a proximally black and distally white tail. 2.3 Distribution and habitat Bilby once occurred across most arid and semi-arid areas of mainland Australia. In Western Australia Bilbies are now largely restricted to the Gibson, Little Sandy and Great Sandy Deserts as well as parts of the Pilbara, Dampierland, Central Kimberley and Ord-Victoria Plains Bioregions. Populations known from the Pilbara Bioregion have been recorded in the Hamersley Range area, along the Fortescue River and north-east of Shay Gap. Within the Pilbara Bioregion the Bilby mainly occupies sandy areas in dune systems, along drainage systems, sandplain or rocky loam plains or undulating hills habitat. Records of the species in the survey area and in the vicinity of the survey area discussed in Section 5.1.1. Bilbies are solitary, nocturnal animals. They usually shelter in burrows during the day and intermittently at night for refuge. Burrows can be 3 m deep and some are complex systems with multiple entrances and interconnecting burrows. An individual Bilby may regularly utilize over a dozen burrows within its home range. The species is highly mobile and have been recorded using burrows over 2 km apart on consecutive days. Studies on the home range size of Bilbies range from 1 km2 to over 3 km2 (Pavey 2006). Bilby are a highly mobile species which may be driven by the availability of resources (Strahan 1995), but can also persist in areas of low productivity (Southgate and Carthew 2007, Southgate et al. 2007 and Southgate et al. 2018). 2.4 Diet Bilbies are omnivorous and many utilise an array of food resources over the landscape depending on seasonal availability and fire history. Food sources include, but are not limited to, grass, sedge seeds, ants, fungi, termites, beetles, insect larva and spiders. Some plant species are utilised to harvest insect larvae by Bilby and in the Pilbara include Acacia bivenosa, A. colei, A. dictyophleba, GHD | Report for BHP Western Australian Iron Ore - East Jimblebar and Caramulla Targeted Greater Bilby Survey, 12534733| 3

A. melleodora, A. stellaticeps, A. trachycarpa, A. trachycarpa - dwarf variant and Senna notabilis (Southgate et al. 2018). The main insect larval group recorded in these species are from the family Cossidae (Dziminski and Carpenter 2017, Southgate et al. 2018) or Miller Moths. The Bilby is recognized as an ecosystem engineer as it often digs for food and this process creates variation in micro-habitatfunction. 2.5 Breeding The Bilby can breed throughout the year and like many Australian arid-zone mammals can produce young quickly to take advantage of seasonal conditions and food availability. Bilbies have a polygamous mating strategy where males may mate with multiple females. Bilby gestation is 12 days long and young spend approximately 75 days in their mother's pouch before being left in the maternal burrow and weaned over two weeks (DBCA 2017b). Young generally become independent at three months of age. Female bilbies are sexually mature from five months of age while males reach sexual maturity after eight months of age. Bilbies can breed up to four times per year and one or two young are usually produced per litter (mean 1.94), however they can produce up to three young per litter (DSEWPaC 2013). GHD | Report for BHP Western Australian Iron Ore - East Jimblebar and Caramulla Targeted Greater Bilby Survey, 12534733| 4

3. Environment 3.1 Desktop assessment 3.1.1 Regional biogeography The survey area is situated in the Eremaean Botanical Province, within the Pilbara Bioregion and the Fortescue Sub-region (PIL2) as described by the Interim Biogeographic Regionalisation of Australia. The Pilbara Bioregion is characterised by vast coastal plains and inland mountain ranges with cliffs and deep gorges. Vegetation is predominantly mulga low woodlands or snappy gum over bunch and hummock grasses. Tenure comprises Aboriginal land, leasehold (for grazing cattle) and conservation reserves. The bioregion provides the majority of Western Australia exports in petroleum, natural gas and iron ore. Major population centres are Karratha, Port Hedland, Newman and Tom Price. 3.1.2 Climate The survey area is located within the Pilbara region of WA. The climate of this region is arid to tropical with very hot summers and mild winters. Rainfall in the Pilbara is spatially and temporally variable. Rainfall in the eastern Pilbara (containing the survey area) is most influenced by tropical and monsoonal drivers which are predominantly active in the summer and autumn months (December - May) whilst rainfall in the western Pilbara is also influenced by southern mid-latitude drivers such as frontal systems during autumn and winter (March - August) (Sudmeyer 2016). During summer and early autumn (December - March), average daily temperatures exceed 30°C across the region, with average daily maxima exceeding 35°C from October to March. During the winter months (June - August), average temperatures are around 20°C across the region. The closest current weather station to the site is in Newman Airport (Station ID: 007176) located approximately 60 km west of the survey area boundary. Climate data from this station indicate: Mean maximum temperature ranges from 22.8 °C in July to 39.1 °C in December

Mean minimum temperature ranges from 6.4 °C in July to 24.9 °C in January

Mean annual rainfall is 334.9 mm with an average of 38.7 rain days per year (Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) 2020). Rainfall for the previous 6 month lead up to the survey is presented Table 1 (based on Newman Airport data). The rainfall total for the previous 6 months is 28.4 mm. This is approximately 8.7 percent of the year's long-term mean annual for the Newman area. The 6 month average of 28.4 is below average of the months assessed, with the long-term average for the same period being 117.4 mm. When compared to the previous 2 years, 2018 and 2019 mean rainfall for the same period was 68.2 and 13.9 mm respectively. Both 2018 and 2019 were below the annual rainfall for the year and considered drier than normal. Table 1 Rainfall 6 months prior to the survey month Date Rainfall (mm) August 2020 2.2 July 2020 0 June 2020 1.0 May 2020 7.4 April 2020 17.4 March 2020 0.4 GHD | Report for BHP Western Australian Iron Ore - East Jimblebar and Caramulla Targeted Greater Bilby Survey, 12534733| 5