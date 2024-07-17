1. Introduction

1.1 Project background

BHP Western Australian Iron Ore (BHP WAIO) commissioned GHD Pty Ltd (GHD) to undertake a targeted Ghost Bat (Macrodermis gigas) survey covering the Jimblebar area (hereafter referred to as the Study Area). This Study Area is located directly adjacent to the Jimblebar BHP WAIO mining operation and encompasses active/ non-active Geoscience tenure / off tenure and potential mining operational areas.

Recent vertebrate fauna assessments within the area have identified several caves, four showing evidence of Ghost Bat presence. All of the caves with evidence of Ghost Bat presence were located outside the current/ proposed BHP development envelopes; however, future developments may disturb these caves, particularly the ones to the north of Jimblebar. In addition, the proximity of activities involved in the Jimblebar Optimisation Project to Ghost Bat caves has triggered the application of the Programme Matter Outcomes (PMOs) under 'the Assurance Plan' (BHP 2018) for BHP's Pilbara Strategic Assessment. The Assurance Plan was developed to manage impacts to several 'Program Matters', or listed threatened fauna species under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Act 1999, which include the Ghost Bat. Monitoring of Ghost Bat caves in the area is required to the Program Matter Outcome of 'no loss of Ghost Bat Population's due to Program Activities' is being achieved.

1.2 Purpose of this report

This targeted Ghost Bat assessment will be used to inform future environmental approvals across the area and Ghost Bat monitoring required under BHP's Federal Strategic Approval; however as requested this survey report is a general report and does not assess any specific development proposed by BHP WAIO.

1.2.1 Limitations and assumptions

This report has been prepared by GHD for BHP and may only be used and relied on by BHP for the purpose agreed between GHD and the BHP as set out in section 1.2 of this report.

GHD otherwise disclaims responsibility to any person other than BHP arising in connection with this report. GHD also excludes implied warranties and conditions, to the extent legally permissible.

The services undertaken by GHD in connection with preparing this report were limited to those specifically detailed in the report and are subject to the scope limitations set out in the report.

The opinions, conclusions and any recommendations in this report are based on conditions encountered and information reviewed at the date of preparation of the report. GHD has no responsibility or obligation to update this report to account for events or changes occurring subsequent to the date that the report was prepared.

The opinions, conclusions and recommendations in this report are based on assumptions made by GHD described in this report. GHD disclaims liability arising from any of the assumptions being incorrect.

GHD has prepared this report on the basis of information provided by BHP and others who provided information to GHD (including Government authorities), which GHD has not independently verified or checked beyond the agreed scope of work. GHD does not accept liability in connection with such unverified information, including errors and omissions in the report which were caused by errors or omissions in that information.