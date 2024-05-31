Construction at our Jansen potash project in Canada is now 44 per cent complete and the team continues to award important construction contracts. This week we were excited to share in the announcement that George Gordon Developments Ltd. (GGDL), an Indigenous owned and operated business in the Jansen area, and Aecon Group Inc. (Aecon) entered a partnership to form Wicehtowak Aecon Industrial Limited Partnership ("Wicehtowak Aecon LP") and have been awarded the contract to deliver the Wet Mill Area for Jansen Stage 1. The award of this contract brings total awards to Indigenous businesses to over C$850 million since the sanctioning of Jansen Stage 1 in August 2021.



GGDL is owned by George Gordon First Nation, which is one of the six First Nations in the Jansen area with whom BHP holds an Opportunity Agreement. The Opportunity Agreements were created in 2013, and were the first of their kind in the potash industry. The Agreements cover areas such as job creation, environmental management, procurement, and social investment. They have been key to ensuring BHP is building relationships, working collaboratively and creating value alongside Indigenous communities.



The newly awarded contract will see Wicehtowak Aecon LP install pre-assembled units for the construction of the wet mill, tailings, and reagents buildings. The pre-assembled units are being fabricated at an Aecon Facility in Alberta, Canada through a previously awarded contract to Wicehetowak Aecon LP.



"Partnerships are about mutual vision and mutual determination to provide opportunity and mutual desire to build on success," said Don Ross, CEO, GGDL. "George Gordon Development Ltd. believes in our partnership with Aecon, knowing that together we will create economic sustainability for our Nation and fulfill much-needed services to our client BHP."



"With the construction of Jansen, we identified an opportunity to be a part of creating sustainable economic growth and prosperity for Indigenous communities in the region. It is excellent to see GGDL and Aecon come together to work with us on this important project," said Karina Gistelinck, Asset President Potash.