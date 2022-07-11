Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:09 2022-07-12 am EDT
37.63 AUD   -0.97%
07/11BHP : Goonyella Riverside putting youth in the driving seat
PU
07/11European ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
07/11BHP : Court of Appeal rules claim can proceed in UK - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BHP : Goonyella Riverside putting youth in the driving seat

07/11/2022 | 10:24pm EDT
Anew youth driving program is now in action in Moranbah, Queensland with the help of a donation from BMA's Goonyella Riverside Mine.

To mark their 50th year in operation, Goonyella Riverside Mine donated $10,000 to the five local community organisations and initiatives in Moranbah and Mackay as part of a '50 for 50' campaign.

Community organisation Emergency and Long Term Accommodation in Moranbah Inc (ELAM) was one of the five recipients to receive a $10,000 donation. Working in partnership with LEAP Driving School, the ELAM team has kick-started a youth driving program to support young people in region to get their driver's licence.

ELAM Property Manager and Service Coordinator Tracy Chapman said the organisation was grateful for the donation and what it could do for the community.

"The GRM '50 for 50' community donation enables us to offer this service to youth who may not have otherwise had the opportunity to work towards getting their license," Tracey said.

"These driving lessons will ensure they become safe and confident drivers, achieve independence, and ultimately enhance their employability."

LEAP Driving School instructor Andy Suthers is now teaching youths to drive as part of the program with more expected to take up the opportunity in the coming months.

"In order for youth to feel empowered, they need the skills, critical awareness, and opportunities to positively impact their own lives," Andy said.

""Being able to drive is an important life skill that provides many knock on benefits, including employment opportunities."

ELAM hopes to support up to 30 young people through the process to become independent drivers with 13 already driving lessons.

Goonyella Riverside General Manager, Sean Milfull said:

"We hope these funds provide a practical way for people to change their lives. We're honoured to be in a position where we can give back to the communities in which we operate."

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 02:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 66 846 M - -
Net income 2022 22 700 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 109 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,76x
Yield 2022 13,0%
Capitalization 130 B 130 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
EV / Sales 2023 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 40 110
Free-Float 68,3%
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 25,64 $
Average target price 31,36 $
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
