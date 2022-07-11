BHP : Goonyella Riverside putting youth in the driving seat

Anew youth driving program is now in action in Moranbah, Queensland with the help of a donation from BMA's Goonyella Riverside Mine.

To mark their 50th year in operation, Goonyella Riverside Mine donated $10,000 to the five local community organisations and initiatives in Moranbah and Mackay as part of a '50 for 50' campaign.

Community organisation Emergency and Long Term Accommodation in Moranbah Inc (ELAM) was one of the five recipients to receive a $10,000 donation. Working in partnership with LEAP Driving School, the ELAM team has kick-started a youth driving program to support young people in region to get their driver's licence.

ELAM Property Manager and Service Coordinator Tracy Chapman said the organisation was grateful for the donation and what it could do for the community.

"The GRM '50 for 50' community donation enables us to offer this service to youth who may not have otherwise had the opportunity to work towards getting their license," Tracey said.

"These driving lessons will ensure they become safe and confident drivers, achieve independence, and ultimately enhance their employability."

LEAP Driving School instructor Andy Suthers is now teaching youths to drive as part of the program with more expected to take up the opportunity in the coming months.

"In order for youth to feel empowered, they need the skills, critical awareness, and opportunities to positively impact their own lives," Andy said.

""Being able to drive is an important life skill that provides many knock on benefits, including employment opportunities."

ELAM hopes to support up to 30 young people through the process to become independent drivers with 13 already driving lessons.

Goonyella Riverside General Manager, Sean Milfull said:

"We hope these funds provide a practical way for people to change their lives. We're honoured to be in a position where we can give back to the communities in which we operate."