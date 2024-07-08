Jimblebar Hydrogeological Assessment 7 December 2023

Contents 1 Introduction 3 2 Climate and rainfall 5 3 Hydrogeology 8 4 Existing Groundwater Users 22 5 Groundwater Investigations 25 6 Drilling 25 7 Test Pumping 27 8 Groundwater Chemistry 27 9 Groundwater Modelling 27 10 Assessment of Potential Impacts 87 11 Groundwater Monitoring 90 12 Management Approach 90 13 Conclusions 90 14 References 92 15 Appendix A: Conceptual model 93 16 Appendix B: Bore Logs 94 17 Appendix C: Groundwater Chemistry 95

Introduction BHP 1 Introduction 1.1 Overview The Jimblebar mining operations is located in the Pilbara region, approximately 40km east of the town Newman. There are currently three approved proposals: Jimblebar Iron Ore Project (Revised Proposal) MS1126

Orebody 31 Iron Ore Project MS1021

Orebody 18 Iron Ore Mine MS439 (as amended by MS1012). Under the approved Jimblebar Iron Ore Project (Revised Proposal), the mine features Wheelarra Hill, South Jimblebar and Hashimoto deposits. Jimblebar mine is situated on Mineral Licence M266SA and Miscellaneous Licences L52/108 and L52/109. Operations are situated in the East Pilbara sub-area of the Pilbara groundwater allocation plan (DoW, 2013) and underlain by fractured rock aquifers. BHP refers to OB18 and OB31 mines collectively as the Shovelanna operations (Figure 1). Key approved water activities are relating to Jimblebar (excluding Shovelanna) are: Mining above and below the water table

Abstraction for groundwater for water supply and dewatering

Surplus water management Discharge of surplus water to Ophthalmia Dam from the Jimblebar and OB31 mines Discharge of surplus water to Caramulla Managed Aquifer Recharge (MAR) o Discharge of surplus water to Caramulla Creek and Jimblebar Creek.

Introduction BHP Fig 1.1: Location of operations

Climate and rainfall BHP 1.2 Jimblebar 5C Licence Jimblebar operations current 5C Licence to Take Water issued under the Rights in Water and Irrigation Act 1914 GWL158795(11) allows for an annual abstraction of 26,300,000 kL/a (26.3 GL/a) to align with the approved Jimblebar Optimisation Project. BHP WAIO will be referring the Jimblebar Hub Iron Ore Mining Operations Significant Amendment in late 2023 to the Environmental Protection Authority. The proposal will include the following key activities: Above and below water table mining at East Jimblebar

Mine dewatering and surplus water at Jimblebar

New overburden storage areas north of East Jimblebar

New haul roads and creek crossings if required

New beneficiation plant at Jimblebar and associated in-pit tailing storage facilities at OB18, OB31 and Jimblebar. This H3 report (prepared in accordance with Operational policy no 5.12, (DoW, 2009) has been compiled to support the above project with BHP WAIO seeking a licence amendment of GWL158795(11) to an annual water entitlement of 51,100,000kL/a. The H3 level assessment supports the licence application assessing the drawdown, migration and magnitude from dewatering at a maximum rate of 140 ML/d via: Compilation and review of existing geological and hydrogeological data

Update of the conceptual hydrogeological model of the Jimblebar area

Update of the numerical groundwater model

Calibration of the numerical model to available groundwater level data

Predictive model runs to estimate the potential range in regional drawdown due to mine dewatering; and

Review of potential impacts and management approach including update of a groundwater license operating strategy (GWOS), which will be submitted following this application. 2 Climate and rainfall The nearest BoM weather station is located about 45 km southwest at Newman Airport. The Jimblebar mine site has a weather station installed at Wheelarra Hill, which has been in operation since 2000. Observed rainfall data (Figure 2.1) includes Wheelarra Hill and Newman Airport, gaps in the Newman Airport record have been infilled with data from the now closed Newman weather station. The regional climate in the Jimblebar area is semi-arid. Rainfall is typically dominated by the influence of subtropical highs located to the south of the Pilbara. Rainfall throughout the year is variable, with distinct wet and dry seasons. The wettest months of the year are typically January to March, producing 60% of annual rainfall within the area (CSIRO, 2015). The larger summer rainfall events are generally associated with tropical lows, which develop from degrading tropical cyclones formed off the northwest coast of Western Australia (Charles et al, 2015). The mean annual distribution of rainfall across the Pilbara (during the period 1911-2012) is approximately 299 mm. There is a large year-to year variability with annual rainfall ranging from 48 mm in 1924 to 731 mm in 2000 (CSIRO, 2015). The Pilbara is characterised by high evaporation rates and a generally low soil infiltration capacity. This results in recharge occurring exclusively during major rainfall events (15-25 mm/d). Within the Upper Fortescue region, this recharge is dominated by leakage from streambeds (Charles et al, 2015). The closest station which recorded evaporation was the Wittenoom BoM station 002056, located approximately 190 km northwest of Newman. Average

Climate and rainfall BHP annual evaporation data from 1967 to August 2019 (station closure) for Wittenoom was 3,139 mm/yr, which exceeds annual rainfall by about 2,800 mm/yr.

Climate and rainfall BHP Fig 2.1: Summary of Jimblebar and Newman Rainfall

Hydrogeology BHP 3 Hydrogeology 3.1 Introduction An overview of the regional setting, conceptual model and key uncertainties is provided below. The evidence for all aspects of the conceptual model are provided in Appendix A. 3.2 Topography and Surface Water Drainage The topography of the Jimblebar area is generally characterized by the prominent Wheelarra Hill in the north western part of the area and the lower lying hills of the Marra Mamba and Jeerinah Formations to the south (Figure 3.1). To the east the topography varies very little as far as the hills that rise just east of Thirteen Creek. The lowest topography is associated with the Tertiary filled valley between the Brockman orebodies in the north and the Marra Mamba orebodies in the south. In the valley area the topography is highest in the west. From just east of the Wheelarra Fault the ground surface falls from about 550 mRL to about 515 mRL by Capricorn / WHASH. From here to the east it falls very gently, reaching about 510 mRL roughly halfway between Caramulla Creek and Thirteen Creek. Towards Thirteen Creek it increases again slightly, reaching about 515 mRL by the creek.

Hydrogeology BHP Figure 3.1: Jimblebar topography and surface water drainage