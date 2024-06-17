Stock BHP BHP GROUP LIMITED
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

BHP Group Limited

Equities

BHP

AU000000BHP4

Diversified Mining

Market Closed - Australian S.E.
Other stock markets
 02:10:52 2024-06-17 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
42.54 AUD -1.28% Intraday chart for BHP Group Limited -2.74% -15.61%
10:29am BHP GROUP : Attractiveness intact, despite the Anglo takeover setback Alphavalue
08:42am Miners, energy stocks weigh on Australian shares; RBA meeting eyed RE
LockThis Alphavalue article, the European leader in independent research, is only available to subscribers .
Alphavalue is exclusively on MarketScreener.
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about BHP Group Limited

BHP GROUP : Attractiveness intact, despite the Anglo takeover setback Alphavalue
Miners, energy stocks weigh on Australian shares; RBA meeting eyed RE
BHP Group Agrees Wage Deal with Spence Copper Mine Workers in Chile MT
Australian shares trade in narrow range as investors focus on RBA RE
Union at BHP copper mine in Chile accepts contract, averting strike -sources RE
Global nickel prices have probably hit a floor, says Macquarie RE
Vale expects tentative dam collapse settlement with Brazil authorities this month RE
Global nickel prices have probably hit a floor, says Macquarie RE
Australian Shares Rebound as Unemployment Rate Eases MT
Mining Union Files for 'Same Job Same Pay' Orders for BHP's Queensland Coal Mine Workers MT
Global markets live: Apple, Oracle, Amazon, Boeing, Tesla... Our Logo
BHP Extends Contract Negotiations With Spence Mine Workers Union in Chile MT
BHP, Chile mine union to extend contract negotiations RE
Union Submits Equal Pay Application for BHP's Australian Coal Mine Workers MT
Miners, financials drag Australian shares lower; US CPI, Fed policy in focus RE
Australian union files equal pay applications for BHP coal mine workers in Queensland RE
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Trend Sharply Lower in Tuesday Trading MT
Miners, financials drag Australia shares lower; US CPI, Fed policy eyed RE
Supreme Court seeks US government views on Honolulu climate suit against oil companies RE
Morgan Stanley Starts BHP at Equal-weight With AU$46.75 Price Target MT
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Lower in Friday Trading MT
Australian shares rise for third session on commodity boost RE
BHP Faces Unresolved Issues With Union at Chilean Copper Mine MT
BHP Faces Unresolved Issues With Union at Chilean Copper Mine MT
Brazil seeks $20.7 billion from Vale, BHP over 2015 dam collapse RE

Chart BHP Group Limited

Chart BHP Group Limited
More charts

Company Profile

BHP Group Limited is the world's leading mining group. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - iron ore (47.3%): 253,000 Kt produced in 2021/22; - base metals (259%): copper (1,635,7 Kt produced), silver (12,200,000 ounces), zinc (123.2 Kt), uranium oxide (2.4 Kt), etc.; - coal (23.9%): energy coal (17,937 Kt produced) and metallurgical coal (37,064 Kt)., Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Australia (4.9%), China (65.3%), Japan (7.9%), South Korea (5.7%), India (3.6%), Asia (5.9%), North America (4%), Europe (1.7%), South America (0.7%) and other (0.3%).
Sector
Diversified Mining
Calendar
2024-06-25 - Investor Meeting - Session 1
Related indices
S&P/ASX 200
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for BHP Group Limited

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
28.49 USD
Average target price
31.02 USD
Spread / Average Target
+8.87%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Integrated Mining

1st Jan change Capi.
BHP GROUP LIMITED Stock BHP Group Limited
-15.61% 144B
RIO TINTO PLC Stock Rio Tinto plc
-11.95% 112B
GLENCORE PLC Stock Glencore plc
-4.60% 70.06B
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN) Stock Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden)
-7.72% 43.67B
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V. Stock Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V.
-1.05% 39.36B
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC Stock Anglo American plc
+19.86% 36.74B
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED Stock Teck Resources Limited
+17.14% 24.77B
VEDANTA LIMITED Stock Vedanta Limited
+73.12% 19.9B
IVANHOE MINES LTD. Stock Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
+36.03% 16.33B
SOUTH32 LIMITED Stock South32 Limited
+8.71% 10.92B
Integrated Mining
  1. Stock Market
  2. Equities
  3. BHP Stock
  4. News BHP Group Limited
  5. BHP Group: Attractiveness intact, despite the Anglo takeover setback