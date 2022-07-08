BHP Group Considering Appeal to Ruling Over Samarco Dam Failure

By Ian Walker

BHP Group Ltd. said Friday that it is considering seeking permission to appeal a judgement by the U.K. Court of Appeal that allows a claim by an action group relating to the Samarco dam failure in November 2015.

The case was bought by an action group seeking compensation following the Samarco dam failure on Nov. 5, 2015 which lead to flooding in two nearby villages, killing 19 people.

BHP said it continues to defend itself against the U.K. group action, deeming the action "unnecessary" as the company believes it duplicates matters already covered by the existing and continuing work of the Renova Foundation and legal proceedings in Brazil.

BHP said the foundation has already provided 1.5 billion pounds ($1.8 billion) in compensation and direct aid to more than 376,000 people affected by the dam failure.

