    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-09-01 am EDT
37.51 AUD   -7.61%
BHP Group Down Over 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
Cash-strapped Chinese copper trader Maike in talks to sell assets
RE
Australia shares end at 5-week low as miners, gold stocks weigh
RE
BHP Group Down Over 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

09/01/2022 | 02:49pm EDT
BHP Group Ltd Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr two Shs (BHP) is currently at $49.80, down $5.09 or 9.26%


--Would be lowest close since July 15, 2022, when it closed at $49.27

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell 11.24%

--Currently down six of the past seven days

--Currently down five consecutive days; down 16.89% over this period

--Longest losing streak since June 23, 2022, when it fell for five straight trading days

--Worst five day stretch since the five days ending April 26, 2022, when it fell 17.48%

--Down 7.32% year-to-date

--Down 41.88% from its all-time closing high of $85.69 on April 11, 2011

--Down 9.61% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 2, 2021), when it closed at $55.10

--Down 29.47% from its 52-week closing high of $70.61 on April 1, 2022

--Up 6.94% from its 52-week closing low of $46.57 on Nov. 18, 2021

--Traded as low as $49.40; lowest intraday level since July 15, 2022, when it hit $48.11

--Down 10% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell as much as 13.79%


All data as of 2:31:23 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-22 1448ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED -7.61% 37.51 Delayed Quote.23.72%
SHS HOLDINGS LTD. 0.00% 0.153 Delayed Quote.-1.92%
WTI -3.11% 86.501 Delayed Quote.22.16%
All news about BHP GROUP LIMITED
BHP Group Down Over 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data T..
DJ
Cash-strapped Chinese copper trader Maike in talks to sell assets
RE
Australia shares end at 5-week low as miners, gold stocks weigh
RE
Rio Tinto agrees $3.3 bln takeover of Turquoise Hill
RE
BHP GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Australian shares hit 5-week low as miners weigh; BHP drops nearly 8%
RE
BHP : Environmental Monitoring Data July 2022
PU
Australia shares close lower as mining, energy stocks weigh
RE
BHP : Restoring the iconic Port Hedland Esplanade Hotel
PU
Mining Group BHP to Get New Electric Drive Trucks at Chilean Mine
MT
Analyst Recommendations on BHP GROUP LIMITED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 55 925 M - -
Net income 2023 15 986 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 415 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,75x
Yield 2023 8,93%
Capitalization 129 B 129 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,36x
EV / Sales 2024 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 45 295
Free-Float 68,4%
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO, Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP LIMITED23.72%141 163
RIO TINTO PLC-2.47%93 396
GLENCORE PLC26.23%71 729
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)89.81%48 776
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-7.73%39 330
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-14.57%29 555