BHP Group Down Over 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

BHP Group Ltd Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr two Shs (BHP) is currently at $49.80, down $5.09 or 9.26%
--Would be lowest close since July 15, 2022, when it closed at $49.27
--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell 11.24%
--Currently down six of the past seven days
--Currently down five consecutive days; down 16.89% over this period
--Longest losing streak since June 23, 2022, when it fell for five straight trading days
--Worst five day stretch since the five days ending April 26, 2022, when it fell 17.48%
--Down 7.32% year-to-date
--Down 41.88% from its all-time closing high of $85.69 on April 11, 2011
--Down 9.61% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 2, 2021), when it closed at $55.10
--Down 29.47% from its 52-week closing high of $70.61 on April 1, 2022
--Up 6.94% from its 52-week closing low of $46.57 on Nov. 18, 2021
--Traded as low as $49.40; lowest intraday level since July 15, 2022, when it hit $48.11
--Down 10% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell as much as 13.79%
All data as of 2:31:23 PM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-01-22 1448ET