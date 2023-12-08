In November and December Mt Arthur Coal engaged over 100 community members to start a conversation about the site's next chapter, once coal mining ceases in June 2030.

Over the next seven years BHP is readying the Mt Arthur Coal operation, located in Muswellbrook NSW, for closure - and the team on the ground are imagining what might be possible.

Mt Arthur Coal's aspiration is to deliver sustainable landforms and land uses that can provide a positive legacy for generations to come.

Adventure parks, agriculture, manufacturing hubs and renewables are all possible alternate mine-land re-uses, says Liz Watts, Acting Vice President NSW Energy Coal and Head of Transition.

"We know the decision to close Mt Arthur Coal is significant for this region," Liz said.

"Through these recent community events we were able to share our current thinking, get feedback on our plans and seek new ideas for alternate mine land re-use that perhaps we hadn't contemplated."

Community members from Muswellbrook and surrounding areas were able to come along to events either in person at the Muswellbrook Race Club, or online via Zoom.

These events will be held regularly over the coming years as the Pathway to 2030 work progresses.

If you would like more information about what was shared check out the information below: