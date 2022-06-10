BHP : Indigenous Governance Awards celebrating Indigenous-led excellence

The winners and highly commended organisations of the 2022 Indigenous Governance Awards were announced on Wednesday 8 June at a ceremony in Sydney. The BHP Foundation has a long standing association with the Awards since their inception in 2005.

Judged on innovation, effectiveness, self-determination, sustainability, and cultural legitimacy, the winners demonstrated Indigenous-led excellence. You can read more about the winning organisations and what the judges had to say here.

James Ensor, Chief Executive BHP Foundation, spoke at the awards and said the BHP Foundation was honoured to partner with First Nations organisations and communities in Australia and many parts of the world.

"Through our partnerships around the world we seek to empower First Nations peoples to have a voice in decisions affecting them, and to have the power to make choices to self-determine their futures," said James.

James reflected during the speech that he believed we are standing on the precipice of long overdue change in Australia.

"It is now 55 years since the 1967 referendum enabled First Nations to be included in the census. It is now 30 years since the Mabo decision established Native Title rights. It is now 14 years since the National Apology to the Stolen Generations. And it is now five years since the historic Uluru Statement from the Heart was presented as a modest and generous pathway to a reconciled Australia, in which Indigenous peoples rights to voice and choice are formally embedded in Australia's constitution," said James.

"Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples are waiting too longfor change. The BHP Foundation we will not waver in our support for constitutional recognition of Australia's First Peoples. And we will continue to amplify the voices of our partners as they support self-determination and nation building for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. Because we know that the best outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples comes when leadership and control sits with you".

Aboriginal Health & Medical Research Council Human Research Ethics Committee: Sydney NSW were winners in the category of Outstanding examples of Governance in Indigenous-led Non-Incorporated Initiatives. Watch their video above to learn more or head here to watch these short videos to learn more about each finalist.

Learn more: